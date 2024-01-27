The Legendary Uncertain-T Ford Will Be On Display for the First Time in 50 Years

After being unseen for nearly half a century, the off-kilter, award-winning, custom Uncertain-T Ford, a staple of custom car shows across the U.S. during the 1960s, is being displayed again at the upcoming Grand National Roadster Show. Beau Boeckmann of Galpin Ford found and bought the custom hot rod and intends to display the vehicle precisely as it is at the annual Pomona, California, auto show.

The Car, the Myth, the Legend — The Uncertain-T

According to a report from Motor Trend, the Model T Ford-based custom hot rod, which looks like every kid’s version of their dream Hot Wheels car, was built by Steve Scott (when he was just a teenager) and can best be described as the Frankenstein of American automotive gone right. The Uncertain-T features an aluminum chassis made by hand to support its fiberglass body. Various staples of the original 1921 Model T Ford, such as the radiator shell and headlights, adorn this unique custom model. It also features a 384 cubic-inch 1957 Buick Nailhead V-8 engine with a mechanical Hilborn fuel injection stack. The Uncertain-T also sports a 1955 Pontiac hydro automatic transmission.

In other words, this is not your grandfather’s jalopy.

After disappearing in the 1970s, the Uncertain-T became an urban legend among car enthusiasts, with stories and speculations about its whereabouts told in garages throughout the decades. According to a report from Car and Driver, many of the custom cars from the era in which Scott built the Uncertain-T were eventually “sold, modified, raced, and eventually scrapped. Those that survived often ended up tucked away in a barn or garage, rumored to exist but not seen for decades. Such is the case with the Uncertain-T.”

Car and Driver also praised Scott’s ingenuity, writing that he stood out among the “many young hot rodders” of his generation, with his “rare talent for fabrication along with imagination.” Scott won numerous awards at car shows, beating out more established custom automakers like Roth, Barris, and Winfield, which earned the young man a contract with model car kit maker Monogram, magazine covers, and even an editor position at Car Craft magazine. That's not bad for a teenager who started out trying to build a custom car in his parents' garage.

According to Car and Driver, as Scott got older, he got married and no longer had time to tour his prized Uncertain-T at car shows around the country. Scott eventually sold the Uncertain-T to a friend who did not take it to any automotive events, so the iconic custom car disappeared, becoming the fodder of automotive legend as people guessed where it might be.

Boeckmann, who unearthed the Uncertain-T in Van Nuys, California, plans to fully restore the iconic vehicle to the condition of its 1960s heyday after taking it on the car show circuit.