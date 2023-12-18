Breaking the Mold: 12 Unique Romance Movies That Defy Genre Norms

Romance movies have always been popular, but the conventional boy-meets-girl storyline can sometimes get repetitive. For those looking for something a little different, there are countless romantic films with strange, unusual, or even downright bizarre premises.

1. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Young love manifests as video game-style fighting in this stylistic action rom-com starring Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Enamored by Winstead’s Ramona Flowers, the titular Pilgrim (Cera) must defeat her seven evil exes in hand-to-hand combat.

Rare is there a moment of tenderness as director Edgar Wright goes utterly over-the-top in this adaptation of the popular graphic novel series. It's not about love and more about leaving the toxicity of the past behind. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World gives romance a swift kick in the face.

2. Let Me In (2010)

A remake of a 2008 adaptation of the 2004 novel Let the Right One In, Matt Reeves’ Let Me In is the latest iteration of a vampiric tale of murder and a budding romance. Reeves opted for a name change for both the movie and protagonists, but the themes of Let Me In emulate John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel, which sees a young boy befriending his new neighbor, who appears to be a young girl.

The two grow close, bonding over being outcasts, and develop a subtle romantic relationship. Let Me In and its source material focus on another loving relationship—that of the vampiric child and their companion, who seeks out blood for them.

3. The Lobster (2015)

In a dystopian society, single people are given 45 days to find a romantic partner or be transformed into an animal of their choice. The movie follows David, a man trying to find love but struggling to connect with anyone. When he meets a woman with a strange secret, he must decide whether to stay true to his desire for companionship or risk everything to be with her.

4. Wristcutters: A Love Story (2006)

After committing suicide, Zia finds himself in a strange afterlife reserved for those who took their own lives. He embarks on a road trip with his new friend, Mikal, searching for the girl he loves. They encounter several bizarre characters and obstacles along the way, but Zia remains determined to find his lost love.

5. Spring (2014)

After the death of his mother, Evan travels to Italy and meets Louise, a mysterious and beautiful woman. As they fall for each other, Evan discovers that Louise is harboring a dark secret that threatens to tear them apart. Spring is part of the same universe as directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead's Resolution and The Endless. It's unnecessary to watch these films to understand or enjoy Spring, but if you can spot them, the Easter eggs make the experience more exciting.

6. Warm Bodies (2013)

Set in a postapocalyptic world where zombies roam the Earth, Warm Bodies tells the story of R (played by Nicholas Hoult), a zombie who falls in love with a human girl named Julie (played by Teresa Palmer). As R begins to regain his humanity, he and Julie must fight against the forces that seek to keep them apart.

7. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

This romantic comedy-drama follows the ups and downs of the relationship between Tom and Summer. As they navigate their feelings for each other, Tom becomes increasingly convinced that Summer is the love of his life, but she may not feel the same way. This film cleverly uses split-screen imagery to divide Tom's fantasies from reality.

8. Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Adam Sandler stars as Barry Egan, a socially awkward man who runs a small business selling novelty toiletries. When he meets Lena, a woman who seems to understand him, his life changes. However, when a phone operator blackmails him, Barry must confront his fears and find the strength to stand up for himself and the woman he loves.

9. True Romance (1993)

Clarence (Christian Slater) falls in love with a call girl named Alabama (Patricia Arquette), and the two embark on a wild adventure to sell a suitcase full of cocaine. Along the way, they encounter dangerous criminals and must fight to stay alive and be together.

10. But I'm a Cheerleader (1999)

This comedy follows Megan, a high school cheerleader sent to a conversion-therapy camp when her parents suspect she is a lesbian. While at the camp, Megan falls in love with another girl named Graham, and the two must find a way to escape and be together, all while challenging the rigid gender norms and societal expectations that have been imposed on them.

11. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

In Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Joel (Jim Carrey) undergoes a procedure to erase all memories of his ex-girlfriend, Clementine (Kate Winslet), after a painful breakup. However, as the memories begin to fade, Joel realizes that he still loves her and fights to hold onto the memories of their relationship, even as the procedure threatens to erase them forever.

12. Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

Lars is a socially awkward man who develops a romantic relationship with a life-size doll he treats as if it were real. As the town rallies around Lars and his delusion, he learns more about himself and what it means to truly love someone, culminating in a heartwarming and emotional ending.