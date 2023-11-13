Uncovering the Hidden Truths of America’s Most Visited Tourist Destinations

Sometimes, you won't learn about a popular tourist destination's less glamorous parts until you're there. Fret not because a recent online discussion is here to warn you about these popular vacation destinations. Here are some of the filthiest secrets about notable American cities.
1. Dallas, TX: It's Boring
Apparently, if you're young and single in Dallas, it is not the place to be. It's B-O-R-I-N-G, according to Redditors. So, if you're under 40, you'll want to two-step your way on out of this town.
2. Memphis, TN: Crime Is High and Government Is Corrupt
You'll want to visit because of Elvis and Beale Street. But after that, you may want to head out. Redditors cite high crime, terrible infrastructure, and incompetent and corrupt local government as reasons to avoid Memphis.
3. Seattle, WA: Lacks Transit, but Not ‘Luxury' Apartments
The true crime in Seattle is the lack of public transit. Instead, toll roads and “luxury” apartments” fill Seattle from the mountains to the shining sea. But a light rail? Nah. And, bonus, it'll take you about 30 minutes to get absolutely anywhere since everyone's driving.
4. St. Louis, MO: Self Segregates and Has Terrible Bagels
St. Louis metro is highly segregated. And in the poorer areas, there are rundown houses, food deserts, terrible public schools, and violence.
On a lighter note, there are no good bagels. Shops occasionally say they make New York-style bagels, but this is a lie.
5. Chicago, IL: It's Pretty, From a Distance
Redditors reported nothing special about Chicago, including its famed diversity. It's pretty segregated. And downtown is only pretty from a distance at night. It's not great to walk around in.
“In short, stop thinking Chicago is fun,” one Redditor said. “And for the love of god, stop calling it Chi-town.”
6. Las Vegas, NV: It's a Cultureless Sinkhole
Everyone knows Vegas is full of sin, but did you know it's sinking? Yep. The foundations are cracking on the buildings because they were built on sinkholes, and the regulations were inadequate. Bonus: there's a lot of crime, low wages, poor education, and terrible traffic. Oh, and there's nothing for your kids to do and little sense of community since many people in town are visitors.
7. Nashville, TN: Too Corporate to Be Charming?
While Nashville is hyped up as one of the best places for a bachelor/bachelorette party, many locals lament that the city has lost its charm. It's been taken over by corporate entities.
8. New York City: A Rat's Paradise
You'll find New Yorkers that swear by living in the Big Apple, where you can find a world-class club, world-class pizza joint, and Fortunate 500 company operating within walking distance of each other. However, you'll find something else here, too: rats. Lots and lots of rats.
9. Pittsburgh, PA: No Longer a Blue-Collar Utopia
A long-underrated town known for a strong, hardworking middle class and a resident base deeply connected to the city, some are now asking: Has Pittsburgh sold out? With tech companies setting up shop in the city, they're bringing in people with higher salaries and raising the cost of living.
10. Tucson, AZ: Homeless in the Sun
Known by most outsiders for its year-round sunshine and frequent frat-organized pool parties, it turns out that Tuscon, AZ, ain't all sunshine and floaties. In an ironic twist, the temperate climate has exacerbated a budding homelessness problem in the desert.
11. Denver, CO: A City That (Too?) Many People Are High On
What happens when one state offers stunning scenery, fresh powder, abundant entertainment, and pillow-soft cannabis laws? A mass migration happens, and Denver happens.
12. Kansas City, MO: Chiefs of Misery?
While not exactly a destination city (except for barbecue buffs), one local thinks that Kansas City is in shambles:
“I've lived in or near a lot of different big cities around the country, and the one I'm currently in is by far the worst city that's ever been in that is classified as a “big city.” Diversity is so low, food is mid, concerts and events have stopped coming (besides sports events), the roads are awful, rent is way too high considering how much there really is to do here, and any places worth visiting are not walkable. Hence, you NEED a car to go anywhere.”
13. San Francisco, CA: Watch Your Step
While there are plenty of common critiques about the City by the Bay, one local mentions a (literal) dirty secret: it smells like poop.
14. Austin, TX: Brisket? Forget It.
Is there delicious barbecue in Austin, TX? Absolutely, as anyone who has been to Franklin Barbecue or Terry Black's will attest. Beyond that, however, locals warn that the food scene isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Source: Reddit.
Pop Culture Writer, Life Hack Aficionado
- Focus: Film and Television, Life Advice, Comedic Writing
- Education: Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of South Florida - Tampa
- Published in several international publications, including stories completed as a Wealth of Geeks geek
- Nearly seven years' experience writing professionally
Experience: Sam Mire is a freelance writer with over seven years' experience writing about entertainment, global events, American law, and sports. He got his start as a journalism major at the University of South Florida, and has since spent weeks in the Alaskan wildlands, immersed himself in the world of Florida's homeless population, covered live sporting events, and served as a linchpin for media outlets in the legal, tech, and entertainment spaces. Sam has written news stories and Op-Eds featured in Fast Company, Forbes, Entrepreneur, AP News, Fox News, and, most notably, Wealth of Geeks.
Sam focuses on popular culture, film and television, and general life advice in his role for Wealth of Geeks. He strives to turn readers onto the directors, actors, and other creatives who deliver compelling content outside of the box-office top-ten. In his free time, he enjoys boxing, woodwork, engaging in battles of strength and wit with his dog, and spending time with good company.