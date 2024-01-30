30 Underappreciated Used Cars You Can Score for a Bargain

Everyone wants a sleek, brand-new model from a mainstream automaker when it comes to car buying. It's the car that everyone seems to be talking about, with advertisements saturating every screen and billboard.

But sometimes, the best deals can be found by steering away from the limelight and venturing into the realm of slow-selling, under-appreciated vehicles. These are the cars that quietly lay low, avoiding the buzz and fanfare that surrounds their more celebrated counterparts.

Despite not wielding the same marketing clout as their mainstream counterparts, these vehicles consistently earn high performance ratings from U.S. News & World Report, yet surprisingly, they struggle with low sales volume. What sets them apart is their exceptional blend of quality, reliability, and affordability, qualities that undoubtedly warrant recognition.

2021 Kia Sorento

While the 2021 Toyota Highlander steals the spotlight with soaring sales figures in the mid-size SUV space, the Sorento offers a hidden treasure trove of value for savvy buyers.

According to U.S. News & World Report rankings, the Sorento and Highlander are evenly matched in terms of quality, meaning that you're more likely to snag a fantastic deal on the Kia.

What's more, the Sorento proudly claims the U.S. News & World Report rankings in 2021 for Best 3-Row SUV for the Money award, a testament to its exceptional value proposition.

2021 Audi e-tron

In the realm of electric luxury crossovers, the 2021 Audi e-tron stands tall, even if its sales numbers don't quite reach the heights of its competition. Competing in a crowded arena alongside the formidable 2021 Tesla Model Y, the e-tron offers a spacious, refined cabin and user-friendly technology that shouldn't be overlooked.

2021 Porsche Panamera

While Porsche's reputation for performance excellence is undeniable, the Panamera's sales figures hover about 27% below the class average, making it a potential hidden treasure in the luxury car market.

The Panamera offers versatility with hatchback, long-wheelbase Executive, and Sport Turismo models. It presents a range of powertrains, from a 325-horsepower turbo V6 to a potent 689-horsepower turbo hybrid V8, all mated to an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan may not grab the headlines in the fiercely competitive compact SUV market, where titans like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 reign supreme.

However, its unassuming presence hides a potential treasure trove of affordability and comfort. The Tiguan's lower sales numbers mean frequent availability of generous lease and purchase deals.

2021 Audi A7

Luxury and performance converge in the 2021 Audi A7, a standout among large luxury cars. Yet, its sales figures trail the segment by approximately 28%, making it underappreciated.

While it may not be a high-volume model for Audi, the A7 offers a choice of three potent engines, ranging from a 335-horsepower mild-hybrid turbo V6 to a mighty 591-horsepower twin-turbo V8.

2021 GMC Sierra

While the Sierra matches the Silverado feature-for-feature, it trails in sales, and both fall short of the Ford F-Series. While you might expect to find a good deal on the Sierra in a typical year, 2021 is no ordinary year. The full-size pickup segment faces an extraordinary shortage of vehicles, making it challenging to secure a deal.

2021 Ford Edge

The 2021 Ford Edge, a well-equipped two-row midsize crossover, may not be the newest player on the block, but it packs a slew of advanced active-safety technologies as standard.

In a class where fresher models now dominate, the Edge's overall score and sales figures may take a back seat. Still, it stood as a finalist for U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best 2-Row SUV for Families award.

2021 Genesis G70

The 2021 Genesis G70, a stellar luxury small car, shines bright with its exceptional warranty, advanced safety technology, and spirited engine. Despite its numerous virtues, the G70's sales figures lag behind those of its rivals. In the first nine months of 2021, Genesis sold fewer than 8,000 G70s, making it a rare sight on the road.

2021 Kia Sportage

The 2021 Kia Sportage often finds itself in the shadows of heavyweights like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. While these giants dominate the scene, Sportage's slightly lower sales figures can work to your advantage. Kia's challenge becomes a boon for buyers and lessees, with enticing financing and lease deals frequently available for the Sportage.

2021 Dodge Durango

The 2021 Dodge Durango stands as a unique outlier among midsize SUVs, offering a variety of powerful engines and a class-leading towing capacity of up to 8,700 pounds when properly equipped.

Whether seating five or seven passengers, depending on your interior preference, the Durango's base 293-horsepower V6 engine surpasses the power of most midsize SUVs. What sets it apart is the availability of V8 engine options, ranging from 360 to a staggering 710 horsepower.

2021 Lincoln Corsair

The 2021 Lincoln Corsair, the smallest crossover in Lincoln's lineup, may not have captured the spotlight like some of its rivals, but it's a hidden gem waiting to be uncovered.

Despite its virtues, sales of the Corsair trailed the class average by nearly 40% in the first three quarters of 2021. However, this doesn't reflect any shortcomings in the Corsair's design and features. In fact, the Corsair boasts Lincoln's user-friendly SYNC 3 infotainment system as standard, along with premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more.

2021 Toyota Avalon

As consumer preferences continue to lean toward SUVs, the availability of large cars in the U.S. market has diminished. Fortunately, the 2021 Toyota Avalon stands as one of the survivors, offering a top-notch overall score and a rich array of features.

The Avalon's well-appointed cabin features fine craftsmanship and comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, a suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies.

2021 Audi A6

The 2021 Audi A6 achieved a commendable U.S. News overall score; this vehicle offers a comfortable ride and a wealth of technology tucked away in its exquisitely crafted cabin. While it may not command high sales volumes like some of its rivals, the A6 stands as a solid contender.

Although it may not come standard with as much advanced safety tech as some competitors, the A6's recognition as a Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) speaks to its safety.

2021 Lincoln Aviator

The 2021 Lincoln Aviator is a distinct three-row luxury crossover with impressive road manners and potent powertrain options. It is offered in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants and packs a punch with a 400-horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine.

For those who crave even more power, the all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid Aviator Grand Touring delivers a remarkable 494 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque through a gasoline/electric powertrain. This plug-in hybrid also boasts an electric-only range of 21 miles.

2021 Genesis GV80

The 2021 Genesis GV80 broke new ground as the first in a series of crossovers from Hyundai's luxury division. Despite its strengths, the GV80 encounters challenges due to its less recognizable luxury brand name and limited initial availability.

It was positioned at the top of U.S. News & World Report’s luxury midsize SUV ranking; Genesis offers the GV80 with either a robust turbocharged four-cylinder generating 300 horsepower or a lively turbo V6 producing an impressive 375 horsepower.

2021 Honda Ridgeline

The 2021 Honda Ridgeline is akin to the Rodney Dangerfield of compact pickups – it doesn't always get the respect it deserves. Despite its impressive capabilities, the Ridgeline is sometimes overlooked by truck buyers. Ranking as the top choice in our compact pickup truck category, the Ridgeline not only offers a comfortable ride but also unique features not commonly found in its class.

2021 Chrysler 300

The 2021 Chrysler 300 is a reminiscent nod to the era of large American sedans. This car is perfect for road trips and stands out with its potent engine options and spacious five-seat cabin.

Named a finalist for U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Large Car for the Money award, the 300 bucks the trend of declining sales in its class, resulting in competitive pricing.

2021 Subaru Ascent

The 2021 Subaru Ascent often remains hidden from the radar of many car shoppers despite its extensive list of standard features. As a roomy three-row SUV boasting standard all-wheel drive and an array of included safety and driver-assistance technologies, the Ascent stands as an underrated choice.

Even with a four-cylinder engine, it remains a capable performer, capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped. This towing capacity rivals or exceeds many V6-powered competitors.

2021 Honda Passport

The 2021 Honda Passport often evades the notice of many SUV shoppers despite its impressive qualities. Resembling the longer Honda Pilot, the Passport struggled to achieve even half of the class average sales in the first nine months of 2021.

This oversight is unfortunate because the Passport ranks near the top of U.S. News & World Report’s midsize SUV list, earning recognition as both the 2021 Best 2-Row SUV for the Money and the 2021 Best 2-Row SUV for Families.

2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata

While the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata may not have had the sales numbers of some rivals, like the 2021 Ford Mustang, the MX-5 Miata offers a unique and exhilarating driving experience.

It was praised as “the best reason to master a manual transmission,” and it compensates for its modest power with a lightweight frame, exceptional balance, and finely tuned handling.

2021 Nissan Maxima

In a large car segment dominated by the 2021 Dodge Charger, the 2021 Nissan Maxima is underappreciated and overlooked. It has a robust 300-horsepower V6 engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT); the Maxima offers a comfortable ride and an extensive list of standard high-tech safety features.

While it may not be the most agile contender, it earned recognition as a finalist for U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Large Car for Families award.

2021 Audi A8

This elegant powerhouse offers power, space, supreme comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Seating four or five passengers, depending on your choice of standard or executive back seat, the A8 is a versatile option.

Audi provides a range of drivetrain options, from a capable 335-horsepower turbo V6 to exhilarating 563-horsepower twin-turbo V8s. A plug-in hybrid model, offering 443 horsepower and lively acceleration, is also available.

2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

The 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid enhances the qualities that make the gas-only Avalon great with exceptional fuel efficiency. With EPA ratings of 43 mpg city and 44 mpg highway, it surpasses the non-hybrid Avalon.

Ranking among the top tier of hybrid and electric cars, the Avalon Hybrid also claims the title of 2021 Best Hybrid and Electric Car for Families for U.S. News & World Report.

2021 Audi Q8

The 2021 Audi Q8 may not be a sales leader in its class due to its higher pricing and limited cargo space, but as Audi's flagship SUV, the Q8 offers a dual-screen infotainment system, a customizable 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, and tri-zone automatic climate control.

Audi provides three engine options, all featuring all-wheel drive. The base model houses a 335-horsepower turbocharged six-cylinder, while the SQ8 steps up the game with a 500-horsepower turbocharged V8.

2021 Mazda3

In a market dominated by industry giants, Mazda's 2021 Mazda3 compact sedan and hatchback lineup sometimes go unnoticed. However, it's deserving of recognition with a remarkable U.S. News overall score and handling that outshines most rivals.

This model is available in stylish sedan and hatchback models and a range of engine options, including a naturally aspirated four-cylinder, a 186-horsepower four-cylinder, and a lively turbo-four producing up to 250 horsepower (with premium fuel).

2021 Buick Enclave

The 2021 Buick Enclave might not command the sales volume of some rivals due to its higher base price and limited standard advanced safety features.

However, this three-row, seven-seat midsize SUV deserves recognition for its potent 310-horsepower engine, comfortable ride, and spacious, tranquil cabin.

With more interior and cargo space, including hidden underfloor storage, compared to many competitors, the Enclave offers practicality and comfort, making it an attractive choice for families.