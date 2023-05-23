12 Super Underappreciated Films People Demand You Give a Chance

Many movies are not appreciated or given the chance they deserve. Movies fans on a popular forum ruminate on this topic. Here are 12 underrated or overlooked films worth watching.

1. Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (2008)

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day is a pristine example of a little gem of a movie that is very under-appreciated. Set during the onset of WWII in London, the story follows Miss Guinevere Pettigrew (Frances McDormand), a widow unceremoniously fired from her job and on the brink of desperation. She sneakily takes a job meant for someone else as social secretary for socialite Delysia Lafosse (Amy Adams). Thus begins a non-stop, madcap day as Miss Pettigrew helps the sweet but flighty Delysia through her day of juggling three men, attending a fashion show, and throwing a cocktail party.

Miss Pettigrew Lives For a Day is a light and breezy film that feels like a glass of pink champagne. But there are also touching and poignant moments that drive home the message of following one's heart and seizing the day. This superb film co-stars Lee Pace, Ciarán Hinds, and Mark Strong.

2. Stardust (2007)

Stardust is a romantic and effervescent fantasy film that deserves more praise. The plot centers on a sweet man named Tristan who wants to prove his love for the town's beauty by retrieving a fallen star from a bordering magical realm. But this task is not easy.

Tristan must contend with others seeking this star, including evil witches and corrupt princes. And the most significant obstacle beyond those threats is that the fallen star is actually a woman named Yvaine, who is feisty, self-assured, and refuses to be treated shabbily.

As Yvaine and Tristan evade capture, we see that love is much more complicated than either knew. Stardust is a beautiful and funny film that glows as brightly as the star herself and bolsters an impressive cast that includes Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Robert DeNiro, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sienna Miller, Peter O'Toole, Henry Cavill, and Rupert Everett.

3. Airplane! (1980)

Airplane is the film that began what I call Leslie Nielsen's second career as the lead of wacky parody comedies. And this film is indeed as silly as they come. A take-off of the movie Airport, the plot of Airplane involves nearly everyone on a flight falling ill, including the pilots. And it's up to a doctor (Nielsen) and former fighter pilot (Robert Hays) to save the day.

Airplane is not mentioned as often as in similar comedies. Still, it's side-splitting hilarious, with sight gags galore and deadpan live delivery. Parody films are not for everyone, but if you enjoy them, it's impossible not to laugh at this 1980s classic.

4. Sky Captain and The World of Tomorrow (2004)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow is a movie that pays homage to classic serials and adventure films of the 1930s and 40s but in a unique and revolutionary way. The story follows a spirited reporter, Polly Perkins (Gwyneth Paltrow), who stumbles upon a plot involving disappearing scientists and giant robots. Reuniting with her former flame, pilot Joe Sullivan (Jude Law), the two embark on a dangerous mission of cataclysmic heights.

Sky Captain is such a creative film because its look results from an almost entirely computer-generated world. These effects give the movie a richness and unique quality. Moreover, the cheeky and old-fashioned tone gives the film charm and appeal. This nostalgic movie also stars Angelina Jolie, Giovanni Ribisi, and Michael Gambon.

5. Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

Bend It Like Beckham is a funny and inspiring British film following an Indian girl ready to enter university who cares more about playing football or soccer than Americans. Being from a very traditional family, Jess (Parminder Nagra) hides her playing with a local team with the help of her new friend Jules (Keira Knightley) and develops feeling for her Irish coach Joe (Jonathan Rhys Meyers).

Bend It Like Beckham is a very uplifting film that deserves much more praise. The performances are terrific. And the story is fun and poignant as it explores cultural expectations and clashes with authenticity, humor, and heart.

6. Arsenic and Old Lace (1944)

Director Frank Capra collaborates with actor Cary Grant for this zany, dark comedy. The plot is outlandish, which makes it all the more enjoyable. On the eve of his wedding, a famous writer named Mortimer Brewster visits his two elderly aunts, discovering their minds and logic aren't quite right. And that is because they have been poising older men, thinking they're being merciful.

Add in a cousin who believes he's Theodore Roosevelt and a sadistic brother who's escaped prison and his reasonably impatient new wife, and Mortimer has his hands full.

Arsenic and Old Lace is a classic madcap comedy with one of Grant's funniest performances. The film superbly blends absurdity with drama and romance into a truly underrated classic.

7. Gifted (2017)

While Chris Evans is primarily known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel films, he's made some other beautiful gems that deserve more attention. In Gifted, Evans plays Frank, a man struggling to care for his niece Mary (McKenna Grace) properly. This struggle increases when Mary's teacher realizes she is a prodigy. Frank must then go against his mother in a fierce custody battle.

Gifted is a lovely and heartfelt story about the importance of choice and the preciousness of childhood. It also showcases a beautiful relationship between an uncle and niece with sweet and moving performances from Grace and Evans, who proves he's more than a superhero. This tender movie also stars Octavia Spencer, Lindsay Duncan, and Jenny Slate.

8. Summer Stock (1950)

Summer Stock is a film that was my gateway into the world of classic cinema. And it's a movie that lovers of musical comedies should give a chance. Those familiar with stars Gene Kelly and Judy Garland likely know Singin' in the Rain and The Wizard of Oz but may not know 1950s Summer Stock. This story is about two sisters, Jane and Abby, musical director Joe, and a theater troupe that takes up residence on their farm, preparing to put on a new show.

The humor is witty, the songs and dance sequences are lively and creative, and the magnetic chemistry between Kelly and Garland makes Summer Stock a fun-filled delight.

9. Knight and Day (2010)

Starring Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz, Knight and Day is a highly underrated action-comedy that never got the attention or praise it deserves. Filled with twists, turns, intensity, and over-the-top action, Cruise and Diaz demonstrate how opposites attract as he drags her into his spy world of deception, car chases, and islands refuges.

This is one of those high-octane types of films, but it also adds healthy doses of humor. The chemistry between Cruise and Diaz is genuinely funny because it's often tender and sweet juxtaposed against the danger surrounding them. Knight and Day is a terrific comedic thriller that deserves another chance to shine.

10. How Do You Know (2010)

How Do You Know is a thoughtful, sweet, and funny film written and directed by the legendary James L. Brooks. It stars Paul Rudd as George, a man potentially facing prison because of his father's (Jack Nicholson) dishonest business dealings. Of course, this comes at the most opportune time because he's finally met a woman he feels an instant connection with- Lisa (Reese Witherspoon).

Lisa is also at crossroads in her life, searching for a new path after not making the Olympic softball team and becoming involved with a charming but sometimes thoughtless baseball player (Owen Wilson).

This romantic comedy came and went upon release with little notice. It's slow-paced, but this allows the characters to breathe and grow naturally. The rapport between them all is so genuine, with each bringing so much warmth to their roles. What's most lovely about How Do You Know is that it shows the magical mystery of love and finding the person who lets you be completely yourself.

11. Sun Dogs (2017)

Sun Dogs is a little-known film but a profoundly touching and sensitive film. The story follows Ned, a simple man who wants to join the military in the aftermath of September 11th. With the help of an equally lonely girl, he thinks he's uncovered a plot against the country. But things are not what they seem as Ned discovers how to be the hero he longs to be.

Sun Dogs features nuanced and moving performances from Michael Angarano and Melissa Benoist and fantastic direction from first-time director Jennifer Morrison. Sun Dogs is unexpected in its emotion but delivers beautifully. This film also stars Ed O'Neil, Alison Janney, and Xzibit.

12. The Game Plan (2007)

It is typically a great time when Dwayne Johnson stars in family-friendly movies, but The Game Plan is often overlooked. It tells the story of a football player and the daughter he never knew he had, who enters his life and turns it upside down.

While there is nothing particularly groundbreaking about The Game Plan, sometimes we want a nice, gentle, and heartwarming film to provide us with laughs and those warm and fuzzy feelings. This film delivers on all accounts with terrific performances and some unexpected twists. It's a real winner.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.