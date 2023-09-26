Underappreciated Movies That Deserve Your Attention

by
Wind River
Are you tired of watching the same mainstream movies over and over again? Are you looking for something new and exciting to add to your watchlist?

If so, look no further! In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 50 best underappreciated movies that deserve your attention.

These hidden gems may have flown under your radar but are critically acclaimed and must-see cinema.

From indie flicks to foreign films, we've got it all covered. So, if you're ready to discover some of the most underrated movies, keep reading!

1. The Assassination of Jesse James by The Coward Robert Ford (2007)

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford Casey Affleck
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Robert Ford, who idolizes Jesse James, eventually joins his gang, only to resent the legendary outlaw and hatch a plan to kill him.

2. A Ghost Story (2017)

A Ghost Story (2017)
Image Credit: A24.

A recently deceased ghost returns to his suburban home to console his bereft wife, only to find that he's become unstuck in time, forced to watch passively as the life he knew and the woman he loves slowly slip away.

3. Primer (2004)

Primer David Sullivan, Shane Carruth
Image Credit: THINKFilm and IFC Films.

Four friends/fledgling entrepreneurs wrestle over their new invention, knowing that there's something bigger and more innovative than the different error-checking devices they've built.

4. Brick (2005)

Brick 2005
Image Credit: Focus Features.

A teenage loner pushes his way into the underworld of a high school crime ring to investigate the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend.

5. Fish Tank (2009)

Fish Tank (2009)
Image Credit: Curzon Artificial Eye.

A 15-year-old girl with nothing to lose seeks to break free from her mundane life and escape the confines of her reality.

6. Take Shelter (2011)

Take Shelter, Michael Shannon
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Classics.

A young husband and father questions whether to shelter his family from a coming storm or from himself after he becomes convinced that an apocalyptic storm is approaching and begins building a storm shelter in their backyard.

7. The Act of Killing (2012)

The Act of Killing (2012)
Image Credit: Det Danske Filminstitut (Denmark). Dogwoof Pictures (UK).

In this groundbreaking documentary, a group of former Indonesian death squad leaders is challenged to reenact their mass killings in whichever cinematic genres they wish, including classic Hollywood crime scenarios and lavish musical numbers.

8. The Witch (2015)

The Witch A24
Image Credit: A24.

In 1630 New England, a family is torn apart by witchcraft, black magic, and possession.

9. The Invitation (2015)

Logan Marshall Green in The Invitation 2015
Image Credit: Drafthouse Films.

A man accepts an invitation to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife, hoping to rekindle their relationship. But as the night progresses, he begins to suspect her true intentions are far more sinister.

10. Blue Ruin (2013)

Blue Ruin Macon Blair
Image Credit: RADiUS-TWC.

A mysterious outsider's quiet life is turned upside down when he returns to his childhood home to carry out an act of vengeance.

11. Coherence (2013)

Coherence Emily Baldoni
Image Credit: Oscilloscope Laboratories.

Strange things happen when a group of friends gathers for a dinner party on the night of a passing comet.

12. Calvary (2014)

Calvary Movie
Image Credit: Fox Searchlight, Photo by Patrick Redmond.

A mysterious parish member threatens a good-natured priest, and he wonders if he will be the next victim in a series of sinister events.

13. Before Sunrise (1995)

Before Sunrise Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

A chance meeting on a train leads to a romantic night in Vienna for a young American man and a French woman, who decide to spend the day together before he must fly back to the United States.

14. Blue Jay (2016)

Blue Jay Sarah Paulson, Mark Duplass
Image Credit: The Orchard and Netflix.

Former high school sweethearts reconnect after 20 years when they return to their small hometown, and they spend a day reminiscing about their past and discussing their present lives.

15. Waking Life (2001)

Waking Life
Image Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

A young man drifts through a series of philosophical discussions and dreamlike encounters, seeking to find meaning in his life and in the world around him.

16. Anomalisa (2015)

Anomalisa
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A disillusioned customer service expert has a chance encounter with a unique and mysterious woman while on a business trip, and it leads him to question his perceptions of the world around him.

17. Your Name (2016)

Your Name Michael Sinterniklaas, Stephanie Sheh
Image Credits: CoMix Wave Films.

A teenage boy and girl discover they have been swapping bodies intermittently and begin to communicate through notes, leading them on a journey to find each other and uncover the truth behind their strange connection.

18. The Handmaiden (2016)

The Handmaiden Kim Min-hee, Ha Jung-woo
Image Credit: CJ Entertainment.

In 1930s Korea, a con artist poses as a handmaiden to a wealthy Japanese heiress, but their plan is complicated by the heiress's secrets and the growing feelings between them.

19. The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)

The Secret in Their Eyes Ricardo Darín
Image Credit: Alta Classics.

A retired legal counselor writes a novel about an unsolved case from his past, which leads him to reconnect with his former colleague and confront the ghosts of their shared history.

20. Cemetery of Splendor (2015)

Cemetery of Splendor (2015)
Image Credit: Pyramide Distribution, Noucinemart.

A group of soldiers are struck with a mysterious sleeping sickness and are cared for by a nurse at a makeshift hospital, where she discovers a connection between their dreams and a nearby archaeological site.

21 – Phoenix (2014)

Phoenix (2014)
Image Credit: The Criterion Channel.

A Holocaust survivor returns to Berlin after World War II and undergoes plastic surgery to reconstruct her disfigured face, hoping to reunite with her husband, but she discovers a dark truth about their past.

22. Stories We Tell (2012)

Stories We Tell (2012)
Image Credit: Roadside Attractions.

A filmmaker delves into her family's history, interviewing family members and piecing together their memories and secrets to uncover the truth about her identity and the stories that shaped her life.

23. Nebraska (2013)

Nebraska (2013)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

An aging alcoholic believes he has won a million-dollar sweepstakes prize and sets out on a road trip to claim his winnings, accompanied by his estranged son who hopes to reconnect with his father along the way.

24. Frances Ha (2012)

A young woman navigates life and relationships in New York City while trying to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional dancer.

25 – The One I Love (2014)

The One I Love Elisabeth Moss, Theresa Guleserian
Image Credit: RADiUS-TWC.

A couple struggling in their marriage retreats to a remote estate at the suggestion of their therapist, only to encounter unexpected and bizarre occurrences that challenge their perceptions of reality and their relationship.

26 – The Double (2013)

The Double Mia Wasikowska
Image Credit: StudioCanal.

A shy and overlooked office worker's life is turned upside down when his confident and charismatic doppelganger joins the company, leading to a series of bizarre and dangerous events.

27 – The Square (2017)

The Square (2017)
Image Credit: BAC Films, Scanbox Entertainment, TriArt Film.

A respected museum curator in Stockholm is forced to confront his privilege and shortcomings when his personal and professional lives begin to unravel after a controversial art exhibit.

28 – The Gift (2015)

The Gift Rebecca Hall
Image Credit: STX Entertainment.

A married couple's life is thrown into chaos when a figure from the husband's past appears and begins to stalk and harass them, revealing dark secrets and challenging their perceptions of trust and betrayal.

29 – The Look of Silence (2014)

The Look of Silence (2014)
Image Credit: Drafthouse Films and Participant Media.

A man confronts the men who killed his brother during Indonesia's 1965 military coup, revealing the truth about their roles and seeking justice for the victims of the government's mass killings.

30 – The Lobster (2015)

The Lobster John C. Reilly, Colin Farrell, Ben Whishaw
Image Credit: A24.

In a dystopian future where single people must find a partner or be turned into animals, a man seeks love and connection, challenging the oppressive rules and societal norms that govern his world.

31 – Safety Not Guaranteed (2012)

Safety Not Guaranteed Aubrey Plaza
Image Credit: FilmDistrict.

A magazine intern and two cynical reporters investigate a man who claims to be building a time machine and seeking a companion for his journey, but their skepticism is challenged when they discover the true motivation behind his quest.

32 – The Endless (2017)

The Endless
Image Credit: Well Go USA Entertainment.

Two brothers return to a cult they left years ago and find themselves drawn back into its sinister beliefs and rituals, forcing them to confront their past and their present in a dangerous and otherworldly way.

33 – Frank (2014)

Frank (2014)
Image Credit: Element Pictures.

An aspiring musician joins a band led by a mysterious and enigmatic frontman who always wears a giant fake head, but as they embark on a chaotic and surreal journey to record an album, he discovers the dark and troubled history behind the band's eccentricities.

34 – The Man From Earth (2007)

The Man From Earth
Image Credit: Anchor Bay Entertainment.

A college professor reveals to his colleagues that he is a prehistoric man who has lived for thousands of years, prompting a philosophical and scientific debate about the nature of humanity and existence.

35 – The Way Way Back (2013)

The Way Way Back
Image Credit: Fox Searchlight.

A shy and introverted teenage boy goes on a summer vacation with his mother and her controlling boyfriend but finds friendship and self-confidence at a nearby water park run by a carefree and unconventional manager.

36 – Submarine (2010)

Submarine (2010)
Image Credit: The Weinstein Company.

A quirky and imaginative teenage boy navigates the challenges of first love and his parents' crumbling marriage while also planning to save his mother from her infidelity and reconnect with his estranged father.

37 – The Red Turtle (2016)

The Red Turtle (2016)
Image Credit: Wild Bunch.

A castaway stranded on a deserted island tries to escape and return to civilization but encounters a giant red turtle that will change the course of his life in unexpected and profound ways.

38 – Ida (2013)

Ida (2013)
Image Credit: Artificial Eye.

A young novice nun in 1960s Poland discovers a dark family secret about her past and identity as she prepares to take her vows, leading her on a journey of self-discovery and reckoning with the legacy of the Holocaust.

39 – Like Crazy (2011)

Like Crazy (2011)
Image Credit: Artificial Eye.

A young couple falls deeply in love while studying in Los Angeles, but their passionate romance is tested when one of them violates the terms of her visa and is forced to return to England, putting a strain on their relationship and future together.

40 – Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Martha Marcy May Marlene
Image Credit: Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Fox.

A young woman escapes from a cult and seeks refuge with her estranged sister, but her traumatizing experiences with the group continue to haunt her as she struggles to readjust to normal life and confront her past.

41 – Moon (2009)

Moon Sam Rockwell
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Classics.

A solitary astronaut working on the moon discovers a disturbing truth about his mission and his identity as he struggles with isolation, hallucinations, and the consequences of his actions.

42 – Short Term 12 (2013)

Short Term 12 Brie Larson
Image Credit: Cinedigm.

A young supervisor at a foster care facility for troubled teens must confront her troubled past and relationship issues as she tries to connect with and help the residents, especially a gifted but troubled teenage girl.

43 – Sound of My Voice (2011)

Brit Marling in Sound of My Voice
Image Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures

A couple infiltrates a cult led by a charismatic and mysterious woman who claims to be a time traveler from a dystopian future, but their investigation takes a dark turn as they become more involved with the group and the woman's influence.

44 – Swiss Army Man (2016)

Swiss Army Man Paul Dano, Daniel Radcliffe
Image Credit: A24.

A hopeless man stranded on a deserted island befriends a magical corpse that can help him survive and reconnect with his lost love but also leads him on a surreal and existential journey of self-discovery.

45 – The Spectacular Now (2013)

The Spectacular Now, Shailene Woodley, Miles Teller
Image Credit: A24.

A popular and reckless high school senior forms an unlikely bond with a shy and studious classmate as he struggles with his uncertain future and his growing addiction to alcohol.

46 – Timecrimes (2007)

Bárbara Goenaga in Timecrimes (2007)
Image Credit: Karbo Vantas Entertainment.

A man travels back in time by mistake. He becomes embroiled in a dangerous and twisted plot involving a mysterious woman, a sinister scientist, and his doppelganger, leading him to question his own identity and sanity.

47 – Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010)

Tucker and Dale vs Evil (2010)
Image Credit: Magnolia Pictures.

Two well-meaning hillbillies on a vacation trip are mistaken for psychotic killers by a group of college students trying to save one of their own, leading to a series of hilarious and gruesome misunderstandings.

48 – Wind River (2017)

Wind River Elizabeth Olsen
Image Credit: The Weinstein Company.

A veteran tracker and an inexperienced FBI agent team up to investigate the murder of a young Native American woman on a remote Wyoming reservation, uncovering a web of violence, corruption, and injustice in the process.

49 – Winter's Bone (2010)

Winter's Bone
Image Credit: Jessie Eastland

A teenage girl living in poverty in the Ozarks must navigate a dangerous and secretive world of drugs, violence, and family loyalty to find her missing father and protect her siblings from eviction.

50 – You Can Count On Me (2000)

You Can Count on Me (2000)
Image Credit: Paramount Classics.

A single mother living in a small town in upstate New York struggles to balance her work, her personal life, and her relationship with her estranged brother, who returns home to deal with their shared past and conflicting values.

