The Best Underappreciated Movies That Deserve Your Attention

In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 50 best underappreciated movies that deserve your attention.

These hidden gems may have flown under your radar, but they're critically acclaimed and must-see cinema.

From indie flicks to foreign films, we've got it all covered.

1 – The Assassination of Jesse James by The Coward Robert Ford (2007)

Robert Ford, who idolizes Jesse James, eventually joins his gang, only to resent the legendary outlaw and hatch a plan to kill him.

2 – A Ghost Story (2017)

A recently deceased ghost returns to his suburban home to console his bereft wife, only to find that he's become unstuck in time, forced to watch passively as the life he knew and the woman he loves slowly slip away.

3 – Primer (2004)

Four friends/fledgling entrepreneurs wrestle over their new invention, knowing that there's something bigger and more innovative than the different error-checking devices they've built.

4 – Brick (2005)

A teenage loner pushes his way into the underworld of a high school crime ring to investigate the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend.

5 – Fish Tank (2009)

A 15-year-old girl with nothing to lose seeks to break free from her mundane life and escape the confines of her reality.

6 – Take Shelter (2011)

A young husband and father questions whether to shelter his family from a coming storm or from himself after he becomes convinced that an apocalyptic storm is approaching and begins building a storm shelter in their backyard.

7 – The Act of Killing (2012)

In this groundbreaking documentary, a group of former Indonesian death-squad leaders is challenged to reenact their mass killings in whichever cinematic genres they wish, including classic Hollywood crime scenarios and lavish musical numbers.

8 – The Witch (2015)

In 1630 New England, a family is torn apart by witchcraft, black magic, and possession.

9 – The Invitation (2015)

A man accepts an invitation to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife, hoping to rekindle their relationship. But as the night progresses, he begins to suspect her true intentions are far more sinister.

10 – Blue Ruin (2013)

A mysterious outsider's quiet life is turned upside down when he returns to his childhood home to carry out an act of vengeance.

11 – Coherence (2013)

Strange things happen when a group of friends gathers for a dinner party on the night of a passing comet.

12 – Calvary (2014)

A mysterious parish member threatens a good-natured priest, and he wonders if he will be the next victim in a series of sinister events.

13 – Before Sunrise (1995)

A chance meeting on a train leads to a romantic night in Vienna for a young American man and a French woman, who decide to spend the day together before he must fly back to the United States.

14 – Blue Jay (2016)

Former high school sweethearts reconnect after 20 years when they return to their small hometown, and they spend a day reminiscing about their past and discussing their present lives.

15 – Waking Life (2001)

A young man drifts through a series of philosophical discussions and dreamlike encounters, seeking to find meaning in his life and in the world around him.

16 – Anomalisa (2015)

A disillusioned customer service expert has a chance encounter with a unique and mysterious woman while on a business trip, and it leads him to question his perceptions of the world around him.

17 – Your Name (2016)

A teenage boy and girl discover they have been swapping bodies intermittently and begin to communicate through notes, leading them on a journey to find each other and uncover the truth behind their strange connection.

18 – The Handmaiden (2016)

In 1930s Korea, a con artist poses as a handmaiden to a wealthy Japanese heiress, but their plan is complicated by the heiress's secrets and the growing feelings between them.

19 – The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)

A retired legal counselor writes a novel about an unsolved case from his past, which leads him to reconnect with his former colleague and confront the ghosts of their shared history.

20 – Cemetery of Splendor (2015)

A group of soldiers are struck with a mysterious sleeping sickness and are cared for by a nurse at a makeshift hospital, where she discovers a connection between their dreams and a nearby archaeological site.

21 – Phoenix (2014)

A Holocaust survivor returns to Berlin after World War II and undergoes plastic surgery to reconstruct her disfigured face, hoping to reunite with her husband, but she discovers a dark truth about their past.

22 – Stories We Tell (2012)

A filmmaker delves into her family's history, interviewing family members and piecing together their memories and secrets to uncover the truth about her identity and the stories that shaped her life.

23 – Nebraska (2013)

An aging alcoholic believes he has won a million-dollar sweepstakes prize and sets out on a road trip to claim his winnings, accompanied by his estranged son who hopes to reconnect with his father along the way.

24 – Frances Ha (2012)

A young woman navigates life and relationships in New York City while trying to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional dancer.

25 – The One I Love (2014)

A couple struggling in their marriage retreats to a remote estate at the suggestion of their therapist, only to encounter unexpected and bizarre occurrences that challenge their perceptions of reality and their relationship.

26 – The Double (2013)

A shy and overlooked office worker's life is turned upside down when his confident and charismatic doppelganger joins the company, leading to a series of bizarre and dangerous events.

27 – The Square (2017)

A respected museum curator in Stockholm is forced to confront his privilege and shortcomings when his personal and professional lives begin to unravel after a controversial art exhibit.

28 – The Gift (2015)

A married couple's life is thrown into chaos when a figure from the husband's past appears and begins to stalk and harass them, revealing dark secrets and challenging their perceptions of trust and betrayal.

29 – The Look of Silence (2014)

A man confronts the men who killed his brother during Indonesia's 1965 military coup, revealing the truth about their roles and seeking justice for the victims of the government's mass killings.

30 – The Lobster (2015)

In a dystopian future where single people must find a partner or be turned into animals, a man seeks love and connection, challenging the oppressive rules and societal norms that govern his world.

31 – Safety Not Guaranteed (2012)

A magazine intern and two cynical reporters investigate a man who claims to be building a time machine and seeking a companion for his journey, but their skepticism is challenged when they discover the true motivation behind his quest.

32 – The Endless (2017)

Two brothers return to a cult they left years ago and find themselves drawn back into its sinister beliefs and rituals, forcing them to confront their past and their present in a dangerous and otherworldly way.

33 – Frank (2014)

An aspiring musician joins a band led by a mysterious and enigmatic frontman who always wears a giant fake head, but as they embark on a chaotic and surreal journey to record an album, he discovers the dark and troubled history behind the band's eccentricities.

34 – The Man From Earth (2007)

A college professor reveals to his colleagues that he is a prehistoric man who has lived for thousands of years, prompting a philosophical and scientific debate about the nature of humanity and existence.

35 – The Way Way Back (2013)

A shy and introverted teenage boy goes on a summer vacation with his mother and her controlling boyfriend but finds friendship and self-confidence at a nearby water park run by a carefree and unconventional manager.

36 – Submarine (2010)

A quirky and imaginative teenage boy navigates the challenges of first love and his parents' crumbling marriage while also planning to save his mother from her infidelity and reconnect with his estranged father.

37 – The Red Turtle (2016)

A castaway stranded on a deserted island tries to escape and return to civilization but encounters a giant red turtle that will change the course of his life in unexpected and profound ways.

38 – Ida (2013)

A young novice nun in 1960s Poland discovers a dark family secret about her past and identity as she prepares to take her vows, leading her on a journey of self-discovery and reckoning with the legacy of the Holocaust.

39 – Like Crazy (2011)

A young couple falls deeply in love while studying in Los Angeles, but their passionate romance is tested when one of them violates the terms of her visa and is forced to return to England, putting a strain on their relationship and future together.

40 – Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

A young woman escapes from a cult and seeks refuge with her estranged sister, but her traumatizing experiences with the group continue to haunt her as she struggles to readjust to normal life and confront her past.

41 – Moon (2009)

A solitary astronaut working on the moon discovers a disturbing truth about his mission and his identity as he struggles with isolation, hallucinations, and the consequences of his actions.

42 – Short Term 12 (2013)

A young supervisor at a foster care facility for troubled teens must confront her troubled past and relationship issues as she tries to connect with and help the residents, especially a gifted but troubled teenage girl.

43 – Sound of My Voice (2011)

A couple infiltrates a cult led by a charismatic and mysterious woman who claims to be a time traveler from a dystopian future, but their investigation takes a dark turn as they become more involved with the group and the woman's influence.

44 – Swiss Army Man (2016)

A hopeless and suicidal man stranded on a deserted island befriends a magical and farting corpse that can help him survive and reconnect with his lost love but also leads him on a surreal and existential journey of self-discovery.

45 – The Spectacular Now (2013)

A popular and reckless high school senior forms an unlikely bond with a shy and studious classmate as he struggles with his uncertain future and his growing addiction to alcohol.

46 – Timecrimes (2007)

A man travels back in time by mistake. He becomes embroiled in a dangerous and twisted plot involving a mysterious woman, a sinister scientist, and his doppelganger, leading him to question his own identity and sanity.

47 – Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010)

Two well-meaning hillbillies on a vacation trip are mistaken for psychotic killers by a group of college students trying to save one of their own, leading to a series of hilarious and gruesome misunderstandings.

48 – Wind River (2017)

A veteran tracker and an inexperienced FBI agent team up to investigate the murder of a young Native American woman on a remote Wyoming reservation, uncovering a web of violence, corruption, and injustice in the process.

49 – Winter's Bone (2010)

A teenage girl living in poverty in the Ozarks must navigate a dangerous and secretive world of drugs, violence, and family loyalty to find her missing father and protect her siblings from eviction.

50 – You Can Count On Me (2000)

A single mother living in a small town in upstate New York struggles to balance her work, her personal life, and her relationship with her estranged brother, who returns home to deal with their shared past and conflicting values.