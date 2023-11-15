Underestimated Brilliance: 14 Talented Actors Who Stole the Show

Has an actor's performance ever caught you by surprise? Film fans in a popular online forum discussed the actors they feel are underrated in their talents and abilities. These 14 talented performers have definitely proven they can deliver a scene and nail a role in a way you wouldn't expect. 

1. Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell The Penguin The Batman
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Colin Farrell is known for his skills in portraying diverse characters from a range of genres, though some movie lovers weren't sure about his acting talents at first. Farrell has been in movies like Saving Mr. Banks, Horrible Bosses, and The Lobster.

2. Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson The Batman Bruce Wayne
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

This talented actor's first claim to fame was his role as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, instantly making him a teen heartthrob with a pretty face and hardly any acting talent. But that couldn't be farther from the truth. He's established himself as more than just that guy from the vampire movies.

3. Ray Romano

Ray Romano Laurie Metcalf Somewhere In Queens
Image Credit: Roadside Attractions.

Most famous for his role as Ray Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, Ray Romano's acting skills aren't limited to cheese-y sitcoms. Some movie fans were surprised that Romano had range beyond his small screen role.

4. Bill Burr

Bill Burr The Mandalorian
Image Credit: LucasFilm Ltd.

Bill Burr is famous for his hilarious stand-up but less so for dramatic performances. However, he still rocks it in those roles.

5. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Queen Latifah Joyful Noise
Image Credit: Alcon Film Fund LLC.

Did you know that Dolly Parton started her career as both an actor and a singer? Fans reminisced about her incredible performances from back in the day, most notably Steel Magnolias.

6. Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Interstellar
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Many actors who start their careers making romantic comedies don't get the credit they deserve, just like Matthew McConaughey. Some of his most famous rom-coms include How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, and The Wedding Planner.

7. Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista Knock at The Cabin
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

After rising to stardom as a WWE Superstar, Dave Bautista was cast as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. He has since taken his chance in Hollywood and successfully ran with it.

8. John Cena

John Cena Peacemaker
Image Credit: HBO.

Speaking of WWE Superstars, John Cena is quickly becoming the newest sensation in movies and television. While he originally tried his luck at some action-oriented films, he came into his own with comedic chops, particularly in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

9. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Bullet Train
Image Credit: CTMG.

It seems silly today, but there was once a time when people were unsure if Brad Pitt would amount to anything. Many movie fans said Pitt delivered some exceptional performances that won them over, however.

10. Awkwafina

Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Awkwafina, Yongbo Jiang, Shuzhen Zhao, Han Chen, Aoi Mizuhara, Hong Lu The Farewell
Image Credit: Big Beach Films.

While Awkwafina has enjoyed comedic success, including a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi, many movie fans were blown away by her performance in A24's The Farewell.

11. Chris Pine

Chris Pine All the Old Knives
Image Credit: Amazon.

Chris Pine's big break was landing the role of James T. Kirk in 2009's Star Trek reboot. Before then, he was best known for the occasional television appearance and roles in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Since becoming Captain Kirk, Pine has become a superstar.

12. Austin Butler

Austin Butler Elvis
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Before becoming Elvis, Butler had a small but steady career in several Nickelodeon and Disney Channel original sitcoms. After Elvis, however, the sky's the limit.

13. Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum Hail, Caesar!
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

There's a famous saying: never judge a book by its cover. The same can be said for actor Channing Tatum. He's proven he has the chops to take on any role given to him, whether it's comedic or serious.

14. Zac Efron 

Zac Efron Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Image Credit: Netflix.

Most people know him from the High School Musical trilogy, where he played Troy Bolton. However, Zac Efron has moved on from made-for-TV movies and has done incredible work in The Greatest Showman, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Gold

Source: Reddit.

