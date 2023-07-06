12 Underrated 80s Movies You Need To Watch

Ah, the '80s. Such an exciting time. George Romero zombie movies were all the craze, Madonna and Michael Jackson dominated the radio airwaves, and hair products potent enough to erode the ozone layer were sold in every cosmetic shop worldwide.

Like the decade's unique hairstyles, fashion senses, and music, the '80s were a distinct time for movies, seeing a plethora of timeless films from Steve Martin-led comedies to Joe Dante-directed horror comedies. Fortunately, many of the decade's best films are currently streaming on Netflix, giving you a healthy dose of '80s nostalgia with the click of a button.

From iconic sports movies to cult classic action films, here are the greatest '80s films streaming on Netflix.

1. Parenthood

Raising their children in dramatically different ways, three adult siblings (Steve Martin, Dianne Wiest, and Harley Jane Kozak) discover the joys and responsibilities of parenthood and the occasional mishap.

Generally, most Steve Martin from the '80s are worth seeing, Parenthood being foremost among them. But, analyzing the trials and tribulations that come with parenting, Parenthood also shines a light on the supremely warm moments that come with caring for kids – even the painfully awkward ones.

2. She's Gotta Have It

Facing pressure to settle down with just one man, a free-spirited young woman (Tracy Camilla Johns) must choose between her three romantic partners (Tommy Redmond Hicks, John Canada Terrell, and Spike Lee).

Spike Lee's directorial debut, She's Gotta Have It illustrates what an undeniably talented filmmaker Lee was from a very early age. Combining his penchant for fast-paced dialogue with more humane stories helped the young director rise from the indie circuit into the mainstream film by the decade's close.

3. Fletch

Hired to murder a man (Tim Matheson) who's supposedly been diagnosed with a fatal disease, a quick-witted reporter (Chevy Chase) uses a variety of disguises to uncover the mystery behind his client's request.

Fresh off his breakout success on SNL, the 1980s marked the peak of Chevy Chase's career as a solo performer. In Fletch, he's given a character tailor-made to suit his onscreen sarcasm and dry wit, leading to some creatively fun results.

4. The ‘Burbs

When an eccentric family moves into their quiet suburban community, a group of homeowners wonder if their new neighbors may be harboring sinister secrets behind their doors.

Director Joe Dante seldom ranks as highly as other '80s genre directors like George Romero, Wes Craven, or John Carpenter, but that doesn't mean each of his movies isn't great in their own right. With The ‘Burbs, Dante relies on his exceptional cast (Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern, Carrie Fisher) to skewer the mundane world of suburbia, infusing it with his signature love for '50s B-horror movies.

5. Road House

Moving from New York City to a small town in Missouri, a professional bouncer (Patrick Swayze) polices a dive bar, unknowingly triggering hostilities with an unscrupulous businessman (Ben Gazzara) who essentially runs the town.

It can be argued that Road House is a movie so bad it's good. But, no matter what, it's hard to deny Patrick Swayze is anything but lovable as the charismatic, skilled martial artist Dalton, a man who manages to bring justice to a corrupt town in the same manner as Clint Eastwood or John Wayne in a classic Western.

6. Born on the Fourth of July

Wanting to serve his country, an idealistic young man (Tom Cruise) joins the ranks of the U.S. Army, seeing combat in the Vietnam War. Wounded in action, he returns home to discover the public is indifferent to the escalating conflict, paying little attention to the veterans who fought in the war.

The film that cemented Tom Cruise's place as a leading man in Hollywood, Born on the Fourth of July, is a compelling anti-war film and general condemnation of the war on Vietnam. Cruise is brilliant as political activist Ron Kovic, earning the rising actor his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

7. Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl

After their first tenure as a group, Monty Python had a few last surprises in store for audiences, appearing in one final film together (The Meaning of Life) and conducting a show live at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

An assortment of the group's new and signature sketches, Live at the Hollywood Bowl is a fitting final farewell to the Pythons, featuring the group at the height of their comedic chemistry. Longtime fans and viewers unfamiliar with Monty Python will find plenty to love about this live show, whether watching the Ministry of Silly Walks or listening to the catchy “Bruces' Philosophers Song.”

8. The Land Before Time

Separated from their families, a group of young dinosaurs work together to trek across the prehistoric landscape, dodging the waiting jaws of a Tyrannosaurus Rex in the hopes of reaching the fabled Great Valley.

It seems difficult to believe, but in the 1980s, Disney wasn't the undisputed animation giant it is today. Instead, up-and-coming animators began to assert their own control over the animation industry, none more so than Don Bluth with such '80s films as The Secret of NIMH, An American Tail, and The Land Before Time.

9. Out of Africa

Unhappy in her marriage of convenience, a Danish rancher (Meryl Streep) in early 20th century Kenya meets and falls in love with a big-game hunter (Robert Redford).

The slow pace might aggravate some viewers and cause them to tune out, but at its base, Out of Africa benefits from an eloquent onscreen romantic pairing between Streep and Redford. The images of Africa in the 1910s are also worthy of praise, each panoramic view of the continent's sweeping plains as gorgeous as a detailed painting.

10. Twins

Discovering that he has a long-lost brother, a genetically perfect man (Arnold Schwarzenegger) searches for his missing twin (Danny DeVito), finding out that his sibling is the complete opposite of him in every way.

To call Twins an excellent movie would be an overstatement. But thanks mainly to the performances of its cast, some fantastic chemistry between Schwarzenegger and DeVito, and its silly overarchingly tone, Twins provides enough laughs for its hour and forty-minute runtime to breeze by.

11. The Four Seasons

As a friendly tradition, three middle-aged couples vacation together once every season. However, after one of the friends (Len Cariou) divorces his wife and brings a younger woman (Bess Armstrong) to their seasonal outing, the other couples begin to express discomfort at the abrupt change.

Led by an always phenomenal Alan Alda and Carol Burnett, The Four Seasons is a generally lighthearted and enjoyable romantic comedy that's as much an examination of friendship as it is a look at how time changes us all (our interests, our relationships, our romances, and so on).

12. Rocky IV

Defending his world title against all challengers, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) faces his most dangerous opponent yet in the form of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), a ruthless, towering boxer from the Soviet Union.

As with Rocky III and Rocky V, Rocky IV tends to get a lot of due credit as one of the worst outings in the Sylvester Stallone-led boxing series. However, with the recent addition of Creed II to the Rocky/Creed universe, Rocky IV is required viewing at this point – not to mention a humorously dated, almost propagandistic interpretation of Cold War politics in American pop culture.