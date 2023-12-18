Unrecognized Genius: 14 Actors Whose Talent Took Center Stage

Everyone has their favorite A-list celebrities known by people far and wide. Then there are the lesser-known talents, actors who are underrated in their abilities to embody characters. Here's to the celebrities that fly under the radar, dazzling the screen and delivering scenes to nail roles in ways we would never expect.

1. Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell is known for his skills in portraying diverse characters from various genres, though many weren't sure about his acting talents initially. Farrell has been in movies like Saving Mr. Banks, Horrible Bosses, and The Lobster.

2. Robert Pattinson

This talented actor's first claim to fame was his role as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, instantly making him a teen heartthrob with a pretty face and hardly any acting talent. But that couldn't be farther from the truth. He's established himself as more than just that guy from the vampire movies.

3. Ray Romano

Most famous for his role as Ray Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, Ray Romano's acting skills aren't limited to cheese-y sitcoms. Romano has range on the big screen.

4. Bill Burr

Bill Burr is famous for his hilarious stand-up but less so for dramatic performances. However, he still rocks it in those roles.

5. Dolly Parton

Did you know that Dolly Parton started her career as an actress and a singer? She's had some incredible performances, most notably in Steel Magnolias.

6. Matthew McConaughey

Like Matthew McConaughey, many actors who start their careers making romantic comedies don't get the credit they deserve. Some of his most famous rom-coms include How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, and The Wedding Planner.

7. Dave Bautista

After rising to stardom as a WWE Superstar, Dave Bautista was cast as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. He has since taken his chance in Hollywood and successfully ran with it, taking on more dramatic roles to challenge his roots as a comedic actor.

8. John Cena

Speaking of WWE Superstars, John Cena is quickly becoming the newest sensation in movies and television. While he initially tried his luck at some action-oriented films, he came into his own with comedic chops, particularly in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

9. Brad Pitt

It seems silly today, but there was once a time when people were unsure if Brad Pitt would amount to anything. Of course, Pitt has gone on to deliver some incredible performances.

10. Awkwafina

While Awkwafina has enjoyed comedic success, including a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi, many movie fans were blown away by her performance in A24's The Farewell.

11. Chris Pine

Chris Pine's big break was landing the role of James T. Kirk in 2009's Star Trek reboot. Before then, he was best known for the occasional television appearance and roles in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Since becoming Captain Kirk, Pine has become a superstar.

12. Austin Butler

Before becoming Elvis, Butler had a small but steady career in several Nickelodeon and Disney Channel original sitcoms. After Elvis, however, the sky's the limit.

13. Channing Tatum

There's a famous saying: never judge a book by its cover. The same can be said for actor Channing Tatum. He's proven he has the chops to take on any role given to him, whether it's comedic or serious.

14. Zac Efron

Most people know him from the High School Musical trilogy, where he played Troy Bolton. However, Zac Efron has moved on from made-for-TV movies and has done incredible work in The Greatest Showman, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Gold.