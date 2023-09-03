Glimpses of Greatness: 14 Overlooked Actors Who Owned The Moment

Sometimes an actor's performance can catch you by surprise. A recent discussion on an online forum revealed some actors people feel are underrated in their talents and abilities. These 14 talented performers may not have a pristine reputation or be as well-known as some other A-listers, but they can still deliver a scene and nail a role in a way you wouldn't expect.

1. Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell is known for his skills in portraying diverse characters from a range of genres, though many weren't sure about his acting talents at first. Colin Farrell has been in movies like Saving Mr. Banks, Horrible Bosses, and The Lobster.

2. Robert Pattinson

This talented actor's first claim to fame was his role as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, instantly making him a teen heartthrob with a pretty face and hardly any acting talent. But that couldn't be farther from the truth. He's established himself as more than just that guy from the vampire movies.

3. Ray Romano

Most famous for his role as Ray Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, Ray Romano's acting skills aren't limited to cheese-y sitcoms.

4. Bill Burr

Bill Burr is famous for his hilarious stand up but less so for dramatic performances. However, he still rocks it in those roles.

5. Dolly Parton

Did you know that Dolly Parton started her career as both an actor and a singer? Fans reminisce on her incredible performances from back in the day.

6. Matthew McConaughey

Many actors who start their careers making romantic comedies don't get the credit they deserve, just like Matthew McConaughey. Some of his most famous rom-coms include How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, and The Wedding Planner.

7. Dave Bautista

After rising to stardom as a WWE Superstar, Dave Bautista was cast as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. He has since taken his chance in Hollywood and successfully ran with it.

8. John Cena

Speaking of WWE Superstars, John Cena is quickly becoming the newest sensation in movies and television. While he originally tried his luck at some action-oriented focuses, he came into his own with comedic chops, particularly in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

9. Brad Pitt

It seems silly today, but there was once a time people were unsure if Brad Pitt would amount to anything.

10. Awkwafina

While Awkwafina has enjoyed comedic success, including a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi, many were blown away by her in A24's The Farewell.

11. Chris Pine

Pine's big break was landing the role of James T. Kirk in 2009's Star Trek reboot. Before then, he was best known for the occasional television appearance and appearing in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Since becoming Captain Kirk, Pine has become a superstar.

12. Austin Butler

Before becoming Elvis, Butler had a small but steady career in several Nickelodeon and Disney Channel original sitcoms. After Elvis, however, the sky's the limit.

13. Channing Tatum

There's a famous saying: never judge a book by its cover. The same can be said for actor Channing Tatum. He's proved he has the chops to take on any role given to him, whether it's comedic or serious.

14. Zac Efron

Most people know him from the High School Musical trilogy, where he played Troy Bolton. However, Efron has moved on from made-for-TV movies and has done incredible work in The Greatest Showman, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Gold.

