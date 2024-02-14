The Most Underrated Animated TV Series on Record

The most notable representations of the human condition often stem from animated counterparts encapsulating emotional storytelling. Audiences learn more from a humanoid horse grieving a mother's loss than from a group of zombies terrorizing the human species.

Yet, animated shows span such an extensive range of material that many installments fly under the radar, leaving cartoon enthusiasts consuming the same series over and over again. Though these series witnessed limited runs or single seasons, they understand what makes up a fascinating animation. Well-rounded characters, thought-out humor, clever storytelling, and the shuffle of various art styles comprise these underrated animated TV series.

1. Moral Orel (2005-2008)

A claymation cartoon called Morel Orel charmed viewers with its witty, heartfelt, clever storyline. The show began as a parody of religion, focusing on Orel, a young boy obsessed with God, who took everything God said word for word. This behavior leads him to face many ill-fated scenarios in the first season, showing his character development through an honest lens. The second and third seasons delved more into the other characters sharing space with Orel and their dilemmas when it comes to faith. Orel tackles themes like child abuse, alcoholism, neglect, and abandonment all through miniature claymation figurines of the characters. Each character receives a fleshed-out character arc and a heartwrenching backstory.

A standout moment in the three-season gem sees Moral and his family sitting down with another religious family, one from which his girlfriend (Christina) comes. The families dissolve into the Lord's Prayer, soon learning they aren't both of the same Christian denomination. Orel's family pronounces “forgive us of our debts,” an Episcopal rendition. In contrast, Christina's catholic family says, “Forgive us of our trespasses,” the Catholic side. The families erupt into anger, muttering about “thinking you know someone” before the greatest punchline in the show arises.

Clay Puppington, Orel's father, screams that Christina's father, Art Posabule, doesn't understand the meaning of the Lord's prayer. Steam boils from Art's face as he screeches, “You owe me a bottle of wine.” Clay retorts, “Get off my property.”

2. The Oblongs (2001-2002)

The Oblongs would not pass any political correctness test today. However, the animation and premise of the show stood way ahead of its time.

The Adult Swim show centered around a family living near The Valley, the location of a toxic chemical spill. The ingestion of these noxious odors led to various body types within the family. For example, the dad possesses no arms or legs, resembling a jumping bean, while the mom is always under the influence. Their oldest children share a hip, the middle child ingests numerous medicines for his varying afflictions, and the youngest child faces a pointy pink growth jutting out from her head.

The show points out the economic disparity between the wealthy 1% living in The Hills and the average-earning to low-income families living in the Valley, as the toxic spill came from the wealthy citizens dumping their waste onto those living there. The underrated animated TV series makes fun of all other sitcoms featuring a perfect-looking family. The Oblongs may not look picture-perfect but share familial values and lessons most adult sitcoms lack. Plus, They Might Be Giants wrote a fascinating intro song.

3. Home Movies (1999-2004)

Home Movies succeeds in portraying a positive mother-son relationship through the simplest yet most effective animated medium: squigglevision. Moving doodles of each character and scene enrapture the viewer with the uncomplicated frames in each episode. With less background to focus on, the viewer hones in on each rounded character.

Brendon Small, the eight-year-old protagonist of the show, lives out his dreams of becoming a filmmaker by writing, directing, and starring in home videos featuring his two best friends. His films may border on talentless, but he takes criticism and conflicting schedules to heart with droll responses.

When his best friend Melissa could not make the filming schedule because she wanted to visit her grandfather in the nursing home, Brendon asked, “Do you have to go? For your own sake, do not go because it's not healthy for you to be hanging around with old people because you could catch an old person's disease.” Brendon retorts this statement with his egotistical flair that separates him from other eight-year-old protagonists prevalent in animated shows.

The absolute best character in the dry animated series is a straight-faced (usually frowning), nonchalant soccer coach: Coach McGuirk. McGuirk contributes a heightened sense of realistic comic relief to an already hilarious show with wistful advice sprinkled throughout his lines. “I am a professional soccer coach at the, uh, elementary school level, and I own a nice car. Though I do not currently have legal access to it,” “Anything too hard in life is not worth doing. Remember that. Like snowboarding or martial arts. Pottery, or math,” the character drones.

Surprising no one, the talented voice actor, H. Jon Benjamin, graduated from Home Movies into shows like Bob's Burgers and Archer as the titular characters.

4. Over the Garden Wall (2014)

Any cartoon that opens with a smiling frog playing a luring piano tune translates into a whimsical meditation of near-death experiences through the optimistic eyes of two young whippersnappers. Right?

Over the Garden Wall follows two brothers, Greg and Wirt, who wake up in a dreamy, dark, lush landscape called The Unknown. The pair encounter strange, staple characters throughout their wandering journey, including a dejected bluebird, Beatrice, who quips slivers of advice to the boys at random intervals, a woodsman who warns the boys of a shadowy figure: The Beast, and a frog, Greg takes a fondness to.

Like most underrated animated TV series, the show steps up its game with symbolism and humor. Greg and Wirt's pitter-patter complement each other as Greg expresses his unwavering enthusiasm, inability to comprehend fear, and endless love for his frog friend. At the same time, Wirt treads through the forest while constant nervousness paints his anxiety-riddled humanhood. Greg offers innocent remarks showcasing his optimism, as Wirt undercuts that excitement with his pangs of terror. Their relationship denotes two sides of the human spectrum: youthful joy and tense adolescence when staring into the face of death.

An exemplary moment occurs when Greg breaks into a musical interlude about traveling to Adelaide's house (a misleading, maniacal witch who intends to trap the boys) to find their way home. Upon finalizing the song, Greg returns to his frog friend, whom he calls George Washington, informing his brother, “He's an outcast, and he's cold. Feel these cold feets.” Greg pleads to his brother with enlarged, beady, innocent eyes. “He's supposed to be cold, Greg, he's a frog.”

Over the Garden Wall also plays on archetypal characters, disallowing them to grow beyond their staple traits, which, in a way, calls out traditional methods of storytelling that stifle creativity.

5. Mission Hill (1999-2000)

A blue-tinted frame focuses on two brothers, Andy and Kevin French. Andy, the eldest of the bros, wades through life, aggravated by his little brother's (Kevin) overenthusiastic dreams for college education and Kevin's persnickety attitude toward his lackadaisical attitude.

The pilot kicks off with the brothers and Andy's best friend, a monotoned yet calming red-headed 20-something-year-old with a knack for the impetuous. For example, in the first few minutes of the pilot, Jim announces he will grab the keys, and he launches himself off of the second story, crashing through a wooden table upon impact. “Ow, what happened to the couch?” he asks as animated stars swirl around his noggin. Andy replies, “We moved it over there last week, remember.” “Oh yeah,” Jim answers, rubbing his spinning head, never jumping up or dropping below his constant vocal tone.

Charm and wit make Mission Hill superior to animated shows today, or even more appreciated ones from the 90s and 2000s. The show never uses cheap humor or quick jokes to generate a short-lived laugh. The cartoon's cleverness pulls from real-life scenarios that resonate with viewers.

The audience can't relate to a talking football-headed baby. Nonetheless, they can draw parallels between themselves and a forlorn 24-year-old refusing to “sell out” by working for a suffocating corporation instead of investing in his far-fetched dreams of sticking to a creative journey in a self-sufficient society his peers preach about. The basis in truth magnifies the humor.

6. The Midnight Gospel (2020)

Duncan Trussel hosts a podcast, Duncan Trussel's Family Hour, featuring special guests specializing in niche areas that interest the human condition. The Midnight Gospel pulls audio clips and interviews from that podcast. It animates them into a mind-melting 30-minute animated tale narrated by a pink-bodied, purple-hat-donning space podcaster with an engrossment in understanding enlightened people. Clancy travels through different space dimensions through a handy dandy universe simulator shaped like a suggestive female body part.

The Midnight Gospel traverses all ideas keeping insomniacs or those struggling to sleep at night awake: existentialism and the point of life on this Earth and what happens afterward. Thankfully, the show never missteps and forces any religion or belief down viewers' throats; it merely opens the topic of conversation up through psychedelic color schemes and pensive conversations.

A favorite episode of ours deals with an aqua deer dog chatting about her calm understanding of death's relentless grip (voiced by Anne Lamott) as Clancy and the deer dog progress toward a slaughterhouse machine to grind them up into meat paste. As the two barrel toward the inevitable process of death/transformation/energy transfer, they remain calm, unbothered by the closing reigns of death's final grip.

7. Life and Times of Tim (2008-2012)

The Life and Times of Tim animates the experience of an average Joe falling into unfortunate occurrences. The show favors a doodle-like animation style; viewers notice the pen marks on each character's hair and asymmetry in clothing and the background. This animation style evokes a more human feeling in a cartoon, especially a cartoon revolving around a man experiencing unpleasant events.

Tim works a repetitive office job in the Big Apple, yet his main goal is to appease his girlfriend and live a mediocre life. However, his constant awkward run-ins find him grasping for words to escape the situations unphased and return to his routines.

Tim and Amy share a Valentine's Day Dinner at a run down Pizzeria, Cheng's Pizza, “home of the $1 slice,” the outdoor sign reads. Tim's voice actor and the show's creator, Steve Dildarian, supplies Tim with hilarious line delivery. The two sit in a creaky red booth as Tim eyes around the restaurant, looking for something positive to speak on.

“Wow. This is so authentic. Red. All the red. Feels like we're in Italy,” he remarks, flitting his eyes around the dilapidated interior. Amy responds to him with dismay, retorting they are not in Italy but a to-go pizza shop. “Amy, just cause I come here on my lunch break four out of five days of the week does not make this night any less magical.”

To prove Amy's point, a worker shows up and begins mopping over her feet, “Cause it's gross, and it wouldn't happen in a restaurant, and I'm proving my point.” Amy hops out of the booth while Tim remains, determined to prove the establishment's merit as a sit-down restaurant.

8. Tear Along the Dotted Line (2021)

“We kept going slowly, thinking life was meant to be that way. All you had to do was slowly tear along the dotted line, following the line that would lead us to our destiny, and finally, everything would make sense. We were 17. We had all the time in the world,” voices the bushy-browed, apprehensive protagonist of Tear Along the Dotted Line, Zero. Zerocalcare, an eminent Italian cartoonist, crafted this six-episode miniseries revolving around Zero and his two best friends, the impervious, ice cream-obsessed Secco and the no-nonsense, rooted-in-reality Sarah. The two foil Zero's overimaginative delusions and fearful nature.

The show weaves between current events, injecting historical moments pertaining to the plot—lots of times, the historical intervals magnify Zero's agonies—and flashbacks to Zero's childhood. The gem of a show overlays comic book illustrations and pop culture references (the blue/black or white/gold dress materialized) to complement Zero's overexaggerated antics and frequent contemplations over existential issues.

In the third episode, Zero struggles to choose which pizza flavor to order, derailing his sanity and sending him into an existential panic where he cogitates free will. Suppose he makes the wrong choice and sticks to his go-to flavor. In that case, he risks letting down his peers and families and perpetuating a reputation of opposition to change. If he orders a new flavor, he might regret his choice as long as his heart beats and inhales oxygen on this Earth.

The animators and show creators augment the scene with M83's harrowing song, “Wait,” as Zero teeters between life and death. He stands on the edge of a bridge and debating on jumping. He dreams up numerous scenarios for each minuscule choice inhabiting his daily life and speaks to overthinkers and anxious beings.

9. 3-South (2002)

Beavis and Butthead's older, smarter cousin, 3-South, chronicles two best friends attempting college while both hold the intelligence of acorns. The show yields a refreshing, humorous portrait of college life full of actual nuanced prototypes of attending college. Sanford, a dull, hunched-shoulder teenager obsessed with toilet humor, lives with Del, a sweeter, brighter, shorter complement to Sanford (but not by much), walks into the frame with a swoop haircut and small beady eyes hiding under his brow. Their third roommate, Joe, is a stern-faced, intelligent kid who attends Del and Sanford's college because “How was I supposed to know Harvard had enough white males?”

Scene stealers include Cindy Reilly and Felicity. Sanford's older sister, Cindy, proclaims she quit drinking to find a healthier lifestyle. The show's writers play into the college bit when Cindy's roomies offer her a beer as soon as she pronounces her sobriety. She shrugs and sips the alcohol as her face contorts from a clear-headed, beaming smile to a goofy, inebriated smile. A continuous gag in the show finds Cindy getting hit by cars after either stumbling onto the road or falling off of high buildings, thanks to her alcohol affliction.

Felicity, a nervous, curly-haired creep, stalks Del. She fell in love with him years before college. Even though he filed a restraining order against her, she lurks outside his dorm room and waits for him to confess his love for her.

10. Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist (1995-2002)

Dr. Katz Professional Therapist aired for six seasons on Comedy Central. The episodes honed in Dr. Katz's therapeutic sessions with various distinguished guests for each episode. The first episode establishes Dr. Katz's homelife, occupied by his indolent son, who insists his chosen field of work has no openings. The chosen field? Daredevils.

Dr. Katz serves as a foil for his son, voiced by the wonderful H. Jon Benjamin, granted Katz explained his fervor for psychology began at age ten. The show's first moments also introduce viewers to the dim monstrosity that holds Dr. Katz's office. The backgrounds in this show appear in an achromatic hue, while the animators sketched the characters in color. Perhaps this suggests humans add color to the world, and what better profession to demonstrate that idea than a therapist?

Dr. Katz sits down with personalities like Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, and Conan O'Brien for cathartic talk therapy sessions. In one particular session with Conan O'Brien, O'Brien pokes fun at his appearance on his talk show, “People don't know that I'm very tall. I sit down,” Conan says before Dr. Katz interjects with an impassive, “Yeah.” This sentiment pokes fun at therapists by calling out the moments they drift off during their client's sessions, and they insert a quick affirmation to keep the progress. A moment all too relatable for anyone who's experienced therapy.

The therapist doles out heartfelt advice to his clients without minimal expression changes. O'Brien expresses his distaste for the human body and defends his belief with, “I mean, come on, not every human body is beautiful. I mean, go to the beach someday and look around.” Katz adds, “Well, that's different. The lighting there is superb, and you can see all the flaws. I'm talking about in a dark nightclub.” The deadpan humor mixed with the constant squigglevision motion cements Dr. Katz as an animated masterpiece.

11. Drawn Together (2004-2007)

Picture an animated reality series that pulls contestants from all fantasy (and animated) forms: princesses, superheroes, offshoots of Pokémon, video game avatars, flash cartoons, Hanna Barbera, and Betty Boop, and parodies them to the crudest caliber.

In the world of Drawn Together, anything goes. How the show never received a lawsuit confounds us since the three-season cartoon ridiculed almost every known franchise in the world. In an interview with IGN, the co-creator, Matt Silverstein, mentioned their strive for a lawsuit. “I think our lawyer is out of his mind, and I don't know how we get away with it! But we haven't been sued yet, though we are trying to get sued.”

Viewers meet the characters via a normal reality show formula: the cameras take a long shot of a gorgeous mansion and pan into a small room featuring one-on-one interviews with the participants. After the first participant, Clara, a Disney Princess pastiche, what with her unconditional happiness and ignorant impudence, states her housemates resemble “much much” poorer family members, the camera cuts back out to the eight characters mingling.

Drawn Together‘s quirky comedy stems from its over-the-top exaggerations of beloved fictional franchises. Sure, sometimes animated shows breach into other animation styles to show their talent, but Drawn Together forces the worst tropes to coexist with eight forms of animation. Besides the princess, viewers meet a chubbier, black-and-white version of Betty Boop entitled Toot, with no reigns on modern society and one of her first crushes, Xandir, a gay video game character resembling Link. Other guests with screen time range from a poorly doodled SpongeBob SquarePants parody to a toxic, hypermasculine superhero straight out of the comic books.

The creators advance the vulgar reality show humor by bleeping out expletives and body parts, in the vain of true reality series.

12. Jeff and Some Aliens (2017)

Three different-hued green aliens pop up inside Jeff's house to complete a conquest of studying the human condition with the perfect test subject: a scruffy, greasy American resident donning an oil-splotched sweater and living in a grease-ridden man's cave.

Jeff and Some Aliens starts with a catchy tune that hits all the marks of a successful theme song. The jingle introduces the main premise: three aliens, Sammy, Jimmy, and Ted, who decide whether or not to save humanity or eradicate the species; the main characters, a run-of-the-mill brunette man named Jeff, and three aliens, and paints the show's atmosphere: a wise yet comical glimpse into the human condition for average beings.

The show's uniqueness spurs from the exchanges between the collective alien friends and Jeff. Sammy, a double-horned, whiskered fellow, speaks in a grumbling register and adores women. Ted, a washed-out green, double-horned extraterrestrial, speaks in a breathy tone and inserts commentary based on Jeff's strange human behaviors. Jimmy, an optimistic graying alien with a high-pitched voice, questions Jeff's behaviors with kind-hearted curiosity.

A comedic example of the quartet's interaction sees Jeff perusing an online dating app. He mutters, “Oof. Definitely not her. So ugly,” after scrolling across a woman's profile that he finds unattractive. Repulsed by Jeff's hasty judgment of character based on appearance, Jimmy, Ted, and Sammy ridicule Jeff's commentary. “Are you rejecting this woman based solely on her looks?” Ted asks. “That is really disgusting,” Jimmy shares. Jeff caves under their glaring eyes and swipes right at the woman.

The show relocates to her behalf, where she winces at Jeff's appearance, repeating the same line he said about her profile.

13. UnderGRADS (2001)

Nitz, Rocko, Gimpy, and Cal, four lifelong best friends, attempt to continue bonding during their undergrad years while forced to live apart from one another. Nitz, a reserved first-year student, struggles with setting boundaries and lends a listening ear to anyone who needs him. His calm and collected manner blends well with the other cast members. Cal, a blond-headed, aloof student with a fascination for the word “guy,” prances through his life, filling his time with pretty women undisturbed by his lack of awareness and constant need to slurp after speaking.

Rocko, a student with a drinking issue, follows the typical jock stereotype. He exudes extreme chauvinism, but the kind that television shows implement to mock toxic masculinity. He also airs grievances with Cal over Cal's smoothness with the ladies. Gimpy, a computer-obsessed genius, appears in a similar vein to a Gorillaz character with one large pupil and a pointed face and plants himself behind a computer. He communicates with his friends online (a lot of the time in Star Wars, not Star Trek references) and conducts an internet cult.

The show never establishes a specific town the kids live in, allowing more viewers to relate to the universal college experience. The embellishments on each college stereotype leave viewers crying with laughter. One particular supporting character, The Duggler, is a spiritual, robe-wearing student who shares his favorite bits of advice followed by a proclamation of his name.

In one scene, he strives to cheer up Nitz when he expresses gloom over his college experience. “My college life has been super…You know I got an automatic pencil, and the lead never breaks. The Duggler,” The Duggler voices. After stating all his happy moments from enjoying life's simplicities, Nitz realizes he's forgotten why he enrolled in undergrad: to complete a naked sprint through campus. The show understands college.

14. The Critic (1994-2001)

Jay Sherman studies a television show, Coming Attractions with Jay Sherman, on a religious basis. Jay Sherman (voiced by Jon Lovitz) stars in the late-night movie review show, but that gratification means nothing if he doesn't drool over himself every instance that emerges. In the first minute of the two-season show, the show introduces the titular character, The Critic, as a New York City resident living on one of the top floors of a high-rise apartment. He sleeps with a smile, gloating over his success in commenting on upcoming movies with a tagline, “It stinks.”

The show parodies the cutthroat, impolite behavior of television critics whose twisted interests lie in making fun of the media with no advice on improving the show or film. Each of the 23 episodes contains a wide reference list to popular movies and famous figures, which cements the celebrity status to consume and interact with high-profile beings despite his sour attitude.

The Critic's perception of the film industry translates through Jay Sherman's unabashed comments on bad movies during a televised segment. “If you stop going to bad movies, they'll stop making bad movies. A Hollywood executive watches the segment from his office as realization settles over him. “Uh oh. The jig is up,” he declares before jumping through his window.

Sherman continues, “If the movie used to be a TV show, just don't go. After Roman numeral two, give it a rest. If it's a remake of a classic, rent the classic!” This lecture hits home with the current film landscape releasing the worst horror movie in years, Night Swim, and a botched, campy telling of Wonka's formative years.

15. Sheep in the Big City (2000-2002)

Before Mo Willems released his bestselling series of Elephant and Piggie, he dreamed up an intelligent adult-humored show disguised as a children's cartoon. Sheep in the Big City aired in 2000 on Cartoon Network and ran for two seasons. The storyline follows a sheep named Sheep on the run from a wicked operation led by General Specific, hoping to capture Sheep and use him for ammo in their new ray gun.

Sheep in the Big City discovers its comedic footing from the get-go. The pilot episode opens with a short poem/theme song in Willem's signature style,” a really, very, very special Sheep in the Big City,” coalescing on the colorful screen.

The first frame relays the show's self-awareness as the frame paints New York City's boisterous roads overlaid by a narrator explaining, “A crazy place we won't see until chapter two.” The narrator's tone shifts from an exaggerated, dramatic tone to match New York's energy to a relaxed, drawn-out voice meshing with the farm's backdrop. The farmer, Farmer John, walks through his watercolored hills over to his favorite sheep. A sheep named “Sheep.”

The first time the audience meets Sheep, he consumes Silence of The Lambs with a giant smile. This show's hilarity stems from the outrageous premise and its self-awareness. The narrator communicates with on-screen characters, and off-screen characters refer to off-screen work just in the first four minutes of the series. Plus, each episode bears a punny title about sheep.

16. Downtown (1999)

Downtown sketched character portraits of young adults roaming through their daily lives in New York City. The show's creator, Chris Prynoski, worked with George Krstic, browsing the Manhattan streets for juicy dialogue shared between friends and strangers. The group approached these chatters, asking them for written and verbal recording consent.

Pyrnoski and Krstic discovered two friends, Leyora Zuberman as Chaka and Aurora Lucia-Levey as Mecca, two funny friends with an affinity for gossip. The assembles commitment to exemplifying relatable life in the 90s (and today minus mass internet usage) interposes specific prototypes like a stoner, a goth girl, an artist, a sarcastic character, and a licentious role. The animation style captures viewers with the intricate detail of each movement and character, providing an almost hyper-realistic sight of young adult life.

The second episode of the 13-episode installment presents a universal occurrence experienced when living in New York City: the quickest subway line from point A to point B. The group argues over which train to take to cut back time. Chaka suggests the B train while her Fruity rejects her with, “The R is fastest. Everybody knows that.” The whole group joins in, sharing opinions about the quickest route to Coney Island until their quick-witted friend Tammy Lang proposes that the group host a race there.

The loser's punishment? Walking around in a bathing suit, she “deemed unfit for human consumption.” The male pair hops on the train while the girls wait for a painstaking amount of time until the F train rolls around. On board, Mecca questions why they boarded the wrong train, and Chaka responds with a bite,” Who cares? Every train ends up in Corny Island, anyway.”

17. Clone High (2002-2003)

Clone High places teenage clones of historical figures Joan of Arc, Cleopatra, Gandhi, John F. Kennedy, and Abraham Lincoln in a competitive, hierarchical atmosphere known as high school. The theme song, a captivating number from Abandoned Pools, explains the show's storyline.

A government-run project found government employees visiting the graves of revered individuals. They dug up the remains, played God to clone them, and threw the clones into a high school to monitor their behavior. Clone High's principal, Principal Scudworth, runs the school but cares less about the academic operations and more about his own secret plan to unleash the clones in an amusement park with the amusing pun “Cloney Island.”

The characters may take after their famous counterparts, but their personalities and actions differ. Gandhi receives an ADD and ADHD diagnosis after failing to understand how to live like his genetic elder, Mahatma Gandhi. Most of the time, he exemplifies that hyper, unfocused nature along with ADD or ADHD.

Still, the show's subtle humor and historical understanding seep through the line delivery. When Gandhi discovers his affliction through Mr. Besley Butlertron, he announces that he needs a minute to wrap his head around the diagnosis. Sure enough, the show focuses on Gandhi's reflection for about three seconds before his symptoms kick in, and he beams, “Hey! Check out his extra flabby skin on my elbow!”

18. Animals. (2016-2018)

HBO's Animals stuck to a popular setting for cartoons, NYC. Instead of honing in on a sheep avoiding a ray gun or a 24-year-old trying to impress his girlfriend, Animals focuses on the permanent inhabitants of NYC, or the animals running through the apartment, those milling about in the streets, and those crawling in the subway system.

The show's creators (Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano) landed on this idea in a rather strange manner. The two noticed the constant barrage of pigeons on their office window in NYC, so they did what any comedian in NYC would, and they spoke as the pigeons with improvised voices. The friends expanded on that idea and created a formula for the three-series show. Each episode revolves around a specific creature interacting with another creature of the same species. At the same time, the voice actors improvise around the episode's basis. Like most animal-focused cartoons, the issues and subjects explored during the series represent more about the human condition than any live-action show.

A segment in episode eight of season one illustrates a common pet store incident involving an employee dropping a mouse into a snake's cage for dinner. The show delves into the commentary between the two creatures. The snake opens up about the difficulties she faces around feeding time: “You know, I feel like the assumption is that this is easy for me. To literally have to stare at him like I'm some psycho murderer who just loves it. They think I'm like that, but it's like I don't need this,” the serpent laments.

Over her self-deprecating behavior, the mouse walks to the side of the cage, trying to climb out of the vertical glass. In a dramatic development, the snake grows hungry, watching the mouse struggle to climb. Her hunger exclamation causes the mouse to egg her on, begging her to give in to her instincts and consume him. Once digestion begins, the mouse dissolves in the snake's stomach acid; the snake comments, “You know, it just goes to show that sometimes the most heightened and electric experiences are those of following tradition. Being in our roles.”

19. Mary Shelley's Frankenhole (2010-2012)

A stop-motion project crafted by the same genius behind Morel Orel, Dino Stamatopoulos, switches the original script suggesting Frankenstein's Monster as the behemoth and proposes the hands devoted to playing God, or humans, cause the real issue.

Victor Frankenstein's stop-motion character: a self-involved red-headed scientist responsible for cheating God and humanity. Frankenstein invents wormholes, or lapses in between time periods and other worlds, allowing monsters of all species the freedom to roam about the wormholes and communicate with monsters and humans—human monsters and monsters with more humanity than humans—prowling the past, present, and future.

One specific scene illustrating the cartoon's brilliance and plucky storytelling style invites Adolf Hitler into Victor Frankenstein's office for a chat with him and Professor Polidori, a tight-lipped assistant. Hitler admits he harbors a detestation toward people practicing Judaism, and he hopes to change his hateful thoughts toward that population. He calls on Frankenstein to fix his hatred toward Jewish people, and Frankenstein retorts with a biting tone, “Then why don't you just start liking them?”

Stamatopoulos's show takes additional liberties throughout the two-season series, introducing characters based on historical or fictional creatures. Blanket Jackson, a stop-motion version of Michael Jackson's son, owns the tavern the monsters frequent. Mother Teresa and Ghandi serve as minor characters. Mother Teresa acts as Victor's worker, and Stamatopoulos throws an Italian spin on Gandhi and fashioned him as a vampire.

20. Superjail! (2007-2014)

Superjail!, or a masterclass in animation, centers around a slew of criminals trapped in the world's most intense yet inventive jail to grace their universe. The Warden, a top hat-toting, nefarious, magician-esque, effeminate dictator, lives by a single goal: to run the world's most barbaric prison beneath an active volcano.

The Warden orchestrates his plans with the help of a muscular prison guard, Alice, who joins in on the cruelty: her first introduction showcases her interacting with an inmate trapped in an extra padded holding cell where he starves. She brings a tuna fish sandwich to his cell, dangling it in front of his drooling mouth but not letting him indulge in the fish until he throws on a pink slip and disco dances toward the bread. As his frail body creeps toward the sandwich, Alice receives a message to meet with the Warden, and she locks the door, saunters off, and chucks the inmate's food down a trash chute.

On a surface level, Superjail! calls out the modern prison system and the injustices arising behind bars, while on a deeper level, the show conjures up allegories about people in authority adoring their power trips as they disavow their responsibility and humanity. The monomaniacal Warden's soothing voice juxtaposes his abhorrent personality, which layers the show's humor. If one left Superjail! on in the background, they might not register his impious character until they hone in on his actions and dialogue, which symbolizes the prison system.

21. Making Fiends (2008)

What started as a cutesy, creepy web series of 2D animation and straightforward frames turned into an elaborate six-episode miniseries circulating two young girls, Vendetta and Charlotte. Vendetta, a green goblin-looking girl with a Bulgarian accent, remains true to her name by conjuring up feinds and releasing them on her classmates and the public, determined to terrify those around her and cast a reign over her town.

When a happy-go-lucky, blue-hued girl arrives in Clamburg, she challenges Vendetta's powers, unaware of Vendetta's true character. Vendetta tries to eradicate Charlotte, but Charlotte's endless reserve of optimism prevents death in every scenario. Charlotte believes she and Vendetta share an unbreakable bond, so she performs acts of kindness toward Vendetta, further enraging the ten-year-old tyrant.

Despite the show's limited run, the storytelling and pleasing animation style deliver a strong-rooted story with endless metaphorical theories attached to the characters. One theory posits that Charlotte's easy-going nature represents childlike innocence and inability to witness evil.

In contrast, Vendetta's constant pessimism represents the transition between childhood and adolescence/adulthood or when one retreats from blind happiness and grows toward depression and doubt. The town allows Vendetta to run things and paralyze the citizens due to fear of life without Vendetta's sovereignty. Charlotte is their hope.