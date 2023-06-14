15 Underrated Cinematic Masterpieces You Need To Watch

Countless films are universally beloved by fans, and it's easy for some masterpieces to come in under the radar. A recent online discussion asks for examples of outstanding movies that may be overlooked.

1: Out of Sight (1998)

The Stephen Soderbergh film features incredible chemistry between George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez.

2: The Mosquito Coast (1986)

It may not be well-known, but this movie's cast did a great job, notably Harrison Ford.

3: Burn After Reading (2008)

Many argue that this comedy is one of the best works by The Coen Brothers.

4: Mask (1985)

The coming-of-age story features masterful performances by Cher and Eric Stolz.

5: Commando (1985)

The over-the-top 80s flick deserves to be listed among the other legendary action films of its time.

6: Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

The comedic masterpiece has had a cult following since its release. Fans were recently treated to a new Bill and Ted adventure.

7: A Scanner Darkly (2006)

Based on the popular novel, the all-star cast and innovative style make A Scanner Darkly an excellent watch.

8: American Honey (2016)

Despite its positive reception, the movie flies under the radar.

9: Apocalypto (2006)

Apocalypto features incredible direction and a captivating story that keeps you hooked from start to end.

10: Mary and Max (2009)

The stop-motion animation is in a league of its own during this dark comedy that manages to have a heartfelt message still.

11: Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Despite a negative reception from critics, this cult classic starring Johnny Depp is beloved by fans.

12: Unbreakable (2000)

This M. Night Shyamalan film may be his best ever. It combines tension, suspense, and keeps you guessing until the end.

13: Get Shorty (1995)

Get Shorty is a masterpiece in writing and acting. Every scene and character is vital to the plot; nothing is wasted here.

14: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Don't dismiss this film just because of its animated nature. Into The Spider-Verse is one of the best superhero movies of all time.

15: Blindspotting (2018)

It may not have the widespread appeal of other cult classics, but Blindspotting is an incredible film with a devoted fanbase.

Source: Reddit.