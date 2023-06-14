15 Underrated Cinematic Masterpieces You Need To Watch

Countless films are universally beloved by fans, and it's easy for some masterpieces to come in under the radar. A recent online discussion asks for examples of outstanding movies that may be overlooked.
1: Out of Sight (1998)
The Stephen Soderbergh film features incredible chemistry between George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez.
2: The Mosquito Coast (1986)
It may not be well-known, but this movie's cast did a great job, notably Harrison Ford.
3: Burn After Reading (2008)
Many argue that this comedy is one of the best works by The Coen Brothers.
4: Mask (1985)
The coming-of-age story features masterful performances by Cher and Eric Stolz.
5: Commando (1985)
The over-the-top 80s flick deserves to be listed among the other legendary action films of its time.
6: Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
The comedic masterpiece has had a cult following since its release. Fans were recently treated to a new Bill and Ted adventure.
7: A Scanner Darkly (2006)
Based on the popular novel, the all-star cast and innovative style make A Scanner Darkly an excellent watch.
8: American Honey (2016)
Despite its positive reception, the movie flies under the radar.
9: Apocalypto (2006)
Apocalypto features incredible direction and a captivating story that keeps you hooked from start to end.
10: Mary and Max (2009)
The stop-motion animation is in a league of its own during this dark comedy that manages to have a heartfelt message still.
11: Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)
Despite a negative reception from critics, this cult classic starring Johnny Depp is beloved by fans.
12: Unbreakable (2000)
This M. Night Shyamalan film may be his best ever. It combines tension, suspense, and keeps you guessing until the end.
13: Get Shorty (1995)
Get Shorty is a masterpiece in writing and acting. Every scene and character is vital to the plot; nothing is wasted here.
14: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Don't dismiss this film just because of its animated nature. Into The Spider-Verse is one of the best superhero movies of all time.
15: Blindspotting (2018)
It may not have the widespread appeal of other cult classics, but Blindspotting is an incredible film with a devoted fanbase.
Source: Reddit.
