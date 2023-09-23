15 Underrated Films You’ll Fall in Love With

There are many well-known films that are universally beloved by fans, but it's easy for some masterpieces to come in under the radar. In a discussion on a popular online forum, film fans shared examples of outstanding movies that may have been overlooked.

1. Out of Sight (1998)

The Stephen Soderbergh film Out of Sight features incredible chemistry between George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez.

2. The Mosquito Coast (1986)

It may not be a well-known film, but this movie's cast did a great job, notably Harrison Ford.

3. Burn After Reading (2008)

Many argue that this comedy is one of the best works by The Coen Brothers. It's not as well known as some of their other films, however.

4. Mask (1985)

The coming-of-age story features masterful performances by Cher and Eric Stolz.

5. Commando (1985)

The over-the-top 80s flick deserves to be listed among the other legendary action films of its time.

6. Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

The comedic masterpiece has had a cult following since its release. Fans were recently treated to a new Bill and Ted adventure.

7. A Scanner Darkly (2006)

Based on the popular novel, the all-star cast and innovative style make A Scanner Darkly an excellent watch.

8. American Honey (2016)

Despite its positive reception, the movie flies under the radar. Many film fans said it's not talked about nearly enough.

9. Apocalypto (2006)

Apocalypto features incredible direction and a captivating story that keeps you hooked from start to end.

10. Mary and Max (2009)

The stop-motion animation is in a league of its own in this dark comedy that still manages to have a heartfelt message.

11. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Despite a negative reception from critics, this cult classic starring Johnny Depp is beloved by fans.

12. Unbreakable (2000)

This M. Night Shyamalan film may be his best ever. It combines tension and suspense and keeps you guessing until the end.

13. Get Shorty (1995)

Get Shorty is a masterpiece in writing and acting. Every scene and character is vital to the plot; nothing is wasted here.

14. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Don't dismiss this film just because it's animated. Into The Spider-Verse is one of the best superhero movies of all time.

15. Blindspotting (2018)

It may not have the widespread appeal of other cult classics, but Blindspotting is an incredible film with a devoted fanbase.

Source: Reddit.