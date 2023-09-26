14 Underrated Movies You Need To Watch Immediately

A recent online discussion looks for underrated movie recommendations. We're talking about films that most people have missed. Here are the top responses.

1. Zero Effect (1998)

Zero Effect is a mystery comedy following an eccentric private detective, Daryl Zero (Bill Pullman), who uses his assistant (Ben Stiller) as the face of his company.

A client (Ryan O'Neal) hires him after falling victim to blackmail. However, while investigating the suspect (Kim Dickens), Zero starts liking her.

2. The Spanish Prisoner (1997)

The Spanish Prisoner is a neo-noir suspense movie following a lucrative businessman on the rise, Joe Ross (Campbell Scott), who meets the affluent Jimmy Dell (Steve Martin) at a tropical resort.

After Dell offers to help Ross with a business endeavor, he is suddenly and falsely accused of murder. He works with FBI agent Susan Ricci (Rebecca Pidgeon) to prove his innocence and clear his name.

3. Broadcast News (1987)

Broadcast News is a romantic comedy-drama following a passionate television news producer (Holly Hunter) experiencing daily emotional breakdowns and a reporter (Albert Brooks) developing an attraction for her that gets complicated.

It also stars William Hurt, Robert Prosky, Joan Cusack, Lois Chiles, and Jack Nicholson.

4. The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

The Place Beyond the Pines is a crime drama following three linear stories: A police officer (Bradley Cooper) confronting corruption in the department, a motorcycle stunt rider (Ryan Gosling), and two teens (Emory Cohen and Dane DeHaan) exploring the aftermath of Luke and Avery's actions fifteen years later.

It also stars Eva Mendes, Ray Liotta, Ben Mendelsohn, and Rose Byrne.

5. The Black Hole (1979)

The Black Hole is half children's movie, half sophisticated adult nightmare. It's a film that is as beautiful as it is cheesy.

It stars Robert Forster, Ernest Borgnine, and Anthony Perkins.

6 – The Watcher in The Woods (1980)

This horror film follows a family who moves into a new home in the country, but the daughters start to experience something supernatural in the home.

It stars Bette Davis, Carroll Baker, Kyle Richards, Lynn-Holly Johnson, and David McCallum.

7 – Away We Go (2009)

In order to find their “perfect home” before their first child arrives, a couple go on a number of adventures together and make connections with old friends and family they haven't seen in years. While exploring the world, they find a deeper connection with each other.

It stars John Krasinski and Maya Rudolph.

8 – Rosetta (1999)

Rosetta is a Belgian-French film following a teenager (Émilie Dequenne) living in a caravan park with her alcoholic mother. She struggles to survive and plans to move away from her dysfunctional mother and the park by securing a job.

9 – Awakenings (1990)

Awakenings is a drama following neurologist Dr. Malcolm Sayer (Robin Williams), who discovered the beneficial effects of the drug L-Dopa in 1969.

After administrating the drug to catatonic patients, they are awakened after decades and learn to deal with new lives in a new time. It stars Robert De Niro, Julie Kavner, Penelope Ann Miller, Peter Stormare, Ruth Nelson, John Heard, and Max von Sydow.

10 – In the Bedroom (2001)

In the Bedroom is a genuinely haunting exploration of the grief and trauma faced by parents after their son dies.

The movie focuses on a couple's son, who is in a relationship with a woman who's older than him and has two kids. When her ex-husband can't leave them alone, the outcome is full of pain for almost everyone involved.

11 – Pieces of April (2003)

When April decides she wants to host Thanksgiving dinner for her family, her family is really reluctant to meet her halfway because April was always the outcast. When the family decides to come over for the meal, the entire family, which has struggled to be one for a long time, can finally be together one more time.

12. Sorry We Missed You (2019)

Sorry We Missed You shows the daily issues many families have when they're trying to make ends meet when they're trapped in the horrible cycle of labor exploitation. This film explores what so many face every day, all while trying to be there for their families.

13 – Logan Lucky (2017)

After getting fired from his job, Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum) and his brother, Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) decide they need to do something about their situation. What better way for these two southern brothers to make money than by pulling off a heist during a big NASCAR race in North Carolina?

14 – Burn Your Maps (2016)

In this 2016 film, a young boy who lives in America believes he is actually a Mongolian goat herder. Instead of telling him he's wrong about what he believes, his mom embraces this new part of him and takes him to Mongolia to discover himself and chase his dreams.

Source: Reddit.