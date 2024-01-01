Cinematic Gems: 17 Underrated Movies You’ll Fall in Love With

There are many films that are universally beloved by fans, but some masterpieces fly under the radar. Today, we take a look at 17 of them.

1. The Commuter (2018)

Try not to think too hard about this one. It's Liam Neeson in a pulsing thriller, battling against both time and cunning criminals determined to get what they want. Here, Neeson's character must locate a person with crucial information about a murder before the end of a train ride. The person is on the train, but finding them won't be easy, and he needs every ounce of his skill as a former detective to get the job done.

2. Den of Thieves (2018)

This is a heist film that was easy to get lost in the mix, but with a frenetic plot and some deft misdirection, it's a solid watch you might not have caught the first time around.

3. Out of Sight (1998)

The Steven Soderbergh film Out of Sight features incredible chemistry between George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez. If you haven't seen it, put it on your must-watch list immediately.

4. The Mosquito Coast (1986)

It may not be a well-known film, but this movie's cast did an amazing job, notably Harrison Ford. His performance as inventor Allie Fox is a powerful example of his acting chops.

5. Burn After Reading (2008)

Many argue that this comedy is one of the best works by the Coen brothers. It's not as well known as some of their other films, however.

6. Mask (1985)

This coming-of-age story features masterful performances by Cher and Eric Stolz.

7. Commando (1985)

Commando is an Arnold Schwarzenegger special, an over-the-top ’80s flick deserves to be listed among the most electric action films of its time.

8. Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

This one is zany sci-fi comedy that has had a cult following since its release. But it's still “cult,” so if you haven't seen it, be sure to throw it on one day when you've got some time to spare.

9. A Scanner Darkly (2006)

Based on the popular novel, the all-star cast and innovative style make A Scanner Darkly an excellent watch.

10. American Honey (2016)

Despite its positive reception, the movie flies under the radar. This one is about a girl who runs away with a crew of sales people who travel from door to door across the midwest. It's a drama as much as it's an adventure. It's a good watch that's not talked about nearly enough, so we're putting it on your line of sight.

11. Apocalypto (2006)

Apocalypto features incredible direction and a captivating story that keeps you hooked from start to end.

12. Mary and Max (2009)

The stop-motion animation is in a league of its own in this dark comedy that still manages to have a heartfelt message.

13. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Despite a negative reception from critics, this cult classic starring Johnny Depp is beloved by fans, and the energy he pours into it makes it an indelible experience.

14. Unbreakable (2000)

This M. Night Shyamalan film may be his best ever. It combines tension and suspense and keeps you guessing until the end.

15. Get Shorty (1995)

Get Shorty is a masterpiece in writing and acting. Every scene and character is vital to the plot; nothing is wasted here.

16. Into the Furnace (2013)

Into the Furnace is a tale of violence, familial bonds, and inescapable trauma, and with Christian Bale, Casey Affleck and Woody Harrelson in the leading roles, it's the type to sit with you for a while.

17. Blindspotting (2018)

It may not have the widespread appeal of other cult classics, but Blindspotting is an incredible film with a devoted fanbase.