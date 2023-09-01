Diamonds in The Rough: Underrated Movies You Need To Add to Your Watchlist

Are you tired of watching the same old movies recommended by popular streaming services or at the box office? If you're looking for something new and refreshing, then you've come to the right place. In this article, we'll be exploring the world of underrated movies – hidden gems that have been overlooked or underappreciated by critics and mainstream audiences alike.

From obscure indie flicks to forgotten foreign masterpieces, we'll be providing must-watch recommendations that will surprise and entertain you. We'll delve into the plot, characters, twists, storytelling, dialogue, cinematography, soundtrack, and emotions of these underrated films.

1. Primer (2004)

Primer is a science-fiction thriller that follows two engineers who accidentally create a time machine and must deal with the consequences of their actions. The film is known for its complex plot, philosophical themes, and low-budget production.

2. The Prestige (2006)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Prestige is a mystery thriller about two rival magicians in 19th-century London who engage in a dangerous game of one-upmanship, leading to tragic consequences. The film is known for its intricate plot, stunning visuals, and strong performances by its cast.

3. Brick (2005)

Brick is a neo-noir mystery film that follows a high school student, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, as he investigates the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend. The film is known for its unique blend of high school drama and film noir elements, as well as its clever dialogue and stylish visuals.

4. Predestination (2014)

Predestination is a mind-bending sci-fi film that follows a time-traveling agent, played by Ethan Hawke, as he attempts to prevent a devastating crime before it happens. The film is known for its intricate plot, strong performances, and thought-provoking themes surrounding identity and free will.

5. Moon (2009)

Moon is a sci-fi film about a solitary lunar worker, played by Sam Rockwell, who begins to unravel a conspiracy after a near-fatal accident. The film is known for its compelling storyline, impressive visuals, and outstanding performance by Sam Rockwell.

6. The Guest (2014)

The Guest is a thriller about a soldier, played by Dan Stevens, who comes to a family's home claiming to be a friend of their deceased son. The film is known for its tense atmosphere, stylish visuals, and Dan Stevens' charismatic performance as the enigmatic soldier.

7. The Nice Guys (2016)

The Nice Guys is a buddy cop comedy that follows two private investigators, played by Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, as they team up to solve the case of a missing girl in 1970s Los Angeles. The film is known for its witty humor, strong chemistry between the lead actors, and stylish retro visuals.

8. Sunshine (2007)

Sunshine is a sci-fi thriller about a team of astronauts who embark on a mission to reignite the dying sun with a nuclear bomb. The film is known for its stunning visuals, tense atmosphere, and impressive performances by its cast.

9. The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Edge of Seventeen is a coming-of-age comedy-drama about a high school student, played by Hailee Steinfeld, who struggles to navigate the challenges of adolescence and cope with the loss of her father. The film is known for its authentic portrayal of teenage life, sharp humor, and Hailee Steinfeld's strong performance.

10. The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)

The Secret in Their Eyes is an Argentine crime drama about a retired legal counselor, played by Ricardo Darín, who revisits a 25-year-old unsolved case and tries to find closure. The film is known for its gripping storyline, excellent performances, and impressive cinematography.

11. Blue Ruin (2013)

Blue Ruin is a revenge thriller about a man, played by Macon Blair, who returns to his hometown to seek vengeance on those who killed his parents. The film is known for its gritty realism, tense atmosphere, and Macon Blair's standout performance.

12. The Fall (2006)

The Fall is a visually stunning fantasy-adventure film that tells the story of a hospitalized stuntman, played by Lee Pace, who befriends a young girl and tells her an epic story set in a mystical world. The film is known for its breathtaking cinematography, imaginative storytelling, and Lee Pace's excellent performance.

13. Coherence (2013)

Coherence is a mind-bending sci-fi thriller that follows a group of friends as they experience strange phenomena after a comet passes over Earth. The film is known for its clever storytelling, suspenseful atmosphere, and impressive direction by James Ward Byrkit.

14 – The Gift (2015)

The Gift is a psychological thriller about a couple, played by Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall, who is confronted by a mysterious figure from the husband's past, played by Joel Edgerton. The film is known for its tense atmosphere, strong performances, and unpredictable twists and turns.

15. The Invitation (2015)

The Invitation is a suspenseful thriller about a man, played by Logan Marshall-Green, who attends a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife and begins to suspect that she and her new husband have sinister intentions. The film is known for its slow-building tension, strong performances, and unpredictable twists.

16. Frailty (2001)

Frailty is a psychological thriller about a man, played by Bill Paxton, who believes he has been commanded by God to kill demons disguised as people. The film is known for its gripping storytelling, atmospheric visuals, and standout performances by Bill Paxton and Matthew McConaughey.

17. Green Room (2015)

Green Room is a brutal horror-thriller about a punk rock band that becomes trapped in a venue after witnessing a murder and must fight for survival against a group of violent skinheads. The film is known for its intense violence, strong performances, and unrelenting tension.

18. The Way Way Back (2013)

The Way Way Back is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film that follows a shy 14-year-old boy, played by Liam James, who spends a summer at a beach town with his mother and her boyfriend and finds solace in the manager of a local water park, played by Sam Rockwell. The film is known for its heartwarming story, likable characters, and excellent performances by its cast.

19. The Imitation Game (2014)

The Imitation Game is a biographical drama film about the life of Alan Turing, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, who helped crack the German Enigma code during World War II. The film is known for its outstanding performances, compelling storytelling, and accurate portrayal of Turing's life and achievements.

20. The Guard (2011)

The Guard is a dark comedy-crime film about a police officer, played by Brendan Gleeson, who investigates a drug trafficking ring with an FBI agent, played by Don Cheadle. The film is known for its witty humor, strong performances, and stunning cinematography of the Irish landscape.

21. The Handmaiden (2016)

The Handmaiden is a visually stunning thriller set in Korea in the 1930s, where a pickpocket is hired to be a handmaiden to a wealthy heiress. The film is known for its intricate plot, beautiful cinematography, and masterful direction by Chan-wook Park.

22. The Lobster (2015)

The Lobster is a darkly comedic romance film set in a dystopian future where single people are given 45 days to find a partner or be turned into an animal. The film is known for its unique premise, dry humor, and excellent performances by its cast, including Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz.

23. Bone Tomahawk (2015)

Bone Tomahawk is a horror-western film about a sheriff, played by Kurt Russell, who leads a rescue mission to save a group of people abducted by cannibalistic troglodytes. The film is known for its brutal violence, strong performances, and unique blend of genres.

24. Mud (2012)

Mud is a coming-of-age drama film about two teenage boys, played by Tye Sheridan and Jacob Lofland, who encounter a fugitive, played by Matthew McConaughey, and help him evade capture. The film is known for its stunning cinematography of the Mississippi River, strong performances, and touching story of friendship and loyalty.

25. Take Shelter (2011)

Take Shelter is a psychological thriller about a man, played by Michael Shannon, who becomes plagued by apocalyptic visions and begins to prepare for a storm that may or may not be coming. The film is known for its haunting imagery, superb performances, and themes of mental illness and family relationships.

26. The Wailing (2016)

The Wailing is a South Korean horror film about a police officer, played by Kwak Do-won, investigating a series of mysterious deaths in his small village. The film is known for its intense and suspenseful storytelling, stunning cinematography, and unsettling atmosphere.

27. The One I Love (2014)

The One I Love is a romantic-comedy-drama film about a couple, played by Mark Duplass and Elisabeth Moss, who visit a secluded vacation home to try and save their marriage, only to encounter strange and surreal events. The film is known for its clever plot twists, strong performances, and exploration of love and relationships.

28. Sicario (2015)

Sicario is a crime-thriller film about an FBI agent, played by Emily Blunt, who is recruited by a government task force to aid in the escalating war against drugs at the U.S.-Mexico border. The film is known for its tense and gritty atmosphere, excellent performances, and visceral depiction of the drug war.

29. The Drop (2014)

The Drop is a crime-drama film about a bartender, played by Tom Hardy, who becomes embroiled in a criminal underworld when his bar is used as a drop for illegal activities. The film is known for its slow-burning tension, strong performances, and atmospheric portrayal of the criminal underworld.

30. The Hunt (2012)

The Hunt is a Danish drama film about a man, played by Mads Mikkelsen, who is falsely accused of child abuse, and the resulting social and psychological fallout in his small community. The film is known for its powerful and thought-provoking examination of the nature of truth, justice, and the destructive power of rumors.

31. The Act of Killing (2012)

The Act of Killing is a documentary film that explores the 1965 Indonesian genocide through the eyes of the perpetrators, who reenact their crimes in a surreal and shocking manner. The film is known for its daring and innovative approach to storytelling, its powerful commentary on the nature of evil and impunity, and its unflinching examination of historical trauma.

32. City of God (2002)

The City of God is a Brazilian crime-drama film that tells the story of a group of young boys growing up in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, and their involvement in a violent and dangerous criminal underworld. The film is known for its gritty and realistic portrayal of urban poverty and violence, its dynamic and fast-paced editing, and its powerful performances.

33. A Separation (2011)

A Separation is an Iranian drama film that tells the story of a couple who decide to divorce, and the resulting legal and personal conflicts that arise. The film is known for its powerful and nuanced exploration of the complexities of family relationships, its realistic and intimate portrayal of Iranian society, and its superb performances.

34. The Man from Nowhere (2010)

The Man from Nowhere is a South Korean action-thriller film about a reclusive pawnshop owner, played by Bin Won, who becomes embroiled in a violent conflict when a young girl he befriended is kidnapped by a ruthless criminal organization. The film is known for its intense and visceral action sequences, its emotionally resonant storytelling, and its superb performances.

35. The Raid: Redemption (2011)

The Raid: Redemption is an Indonesian action-thriller film about a police raid on a notorious drug lord's high-rise apartment building, and the intense and brutal fight for survival that ensues. The film is known for its jaw-dropping and innovative fight choreography, its pulse-pounding and non-stop action, and its captivating performances.

36. The Chaser (2008)

The Chaser is a South Korean crime-drama film about a former detective, played by Yun-seok Kim, who becomes a pimp and is forced to track down his missing girls when they start disappearing one by one. The film is known for its tense and suspenseful storytelling, its well-drawn characters, and its exploration of the seedy underbelly of society.

37. Snowpiercer (2013)

Snowpiercer is a South Korean-Czech science fiction film that takes place in a future where a failed climate-change experiment has caused an ice age on Earth, and the last survivors of humanity live on a massive, perpetually moving train. The film is known for its striking visuals, its thought-provoking themes about class and inequality, and its impressive action sequences.

38. Memories of Murder (2003)

Memories of Murder is a South Korean crime-drama film based on the true story of a serial killer who terrorized a rural town in the 1980s, and the efforts of two detectives to catch him. The film is known for its stunning cinematography, its haunting and atmospheric score, and its compelling and emotional performances.

39. The Secret of Kells (2009)

The Secret of Kells is an Irish animated film that tells the story of a young boy in medieval Ireland who helps complete the Book of Kells, one of the greatest treasures of Irish art and culture. The film is known for its breathtaking and distinctive animation style, its enchanting storytelling, and its celebration of Irish mythology and history.

40. The Triplets of Belleville (2003)

The Triplets of Belleville is a French animated film about a grandmother who goes on a wild and wacky adventure to rescue her cyclist grandson from kidnappers, with the help of an eccentric trio of aging singers. The film is known for its unique and imaginative animation style, its charming characters, and its delightful and offbeat humor.

41. Persepolis (2007)

Persepolis is a French-Iranian animated film based on the graphic novel by Marjane Satrapi, which tells the story of her coming-of-age during the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The film is known for its striking and expressive animation style, its insightful and poignant portrayal of Iranian culture and history, and its powerful and emotional storytelling.

42. Ernest & Celestine (2012)

Ernest & Celestine is a French-Belgian animated film about an unlikely friendship between a bear and a mouse, and their journey to overcome prejudice and social norms in their respective communities. The film is known for its charming and heartwarming storytelling, its beautiful hand-drawn animation, and its themes of acceptance and tolerance.

43. Mary and Max (2009)

Mary and Max is an Australian stop-motion animated film about the unlikely friendship between a lonely 8-year-old girl in Melbourne and a middle-aged man with Asperger's syndrome living in New York City. The film is known for its unique and charming animation style, its quirky and heartfelt storytelling, and its exploration of themes of mental health and the human condition.

44. Waltz with Bashir (2008)

Waltz with Bashir is an Israeli animated documentary film about the director's own experience as a soldier during the 1982 Lebanon War, and his attempt to come to terms with his repressed memories of the conflict. The film is known for its powerful and emotional storytelling, its innovative use of animation to explore the complexities of trauma and memory, and its unflinching examination of the brutality of war.

45. Paprika (2006)

Paprika is a Japanese animated film about a scientist who invents a device that allows people to enter and explore their own dreams, but when the device falls into the wrong hands, it threatens to destroy the line between dreams and reality.

The film is known for its stunning and imaginative visuals, its exploration of themes of identity and consciousness, and its unique and surreal storytelling.

46. Mind Game (2004)

Mind Game is a Japanese animated film that tells the story of a man who finds himself trapped in a surreal and dangerous world after being shot and killed in a restaurant. The film is known for its wild and inventive animation style, its offbeat and quirky humor, and its exploration of themes of life, death, and the meaning of existence.

47. Akira (1988)

Akira is a landmark Japanese animated film set in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo, where a young biker gang member is transformed into a psychokinetic superhuman after a government experiment goes wrong. The film is known for its groundbreaking animation and visual effects, its dark and gritty storytelling, and its exploration of themes of power, identity, and human nature.

48. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Grave of the Fireflies is a Japanese animated film set in the final months of World War II and tells the heartbreaking story of two siblings struggling to survive in the aftermath of the bombing of their hometown. The film is known for its stunning and evocative animation, its devastating and emotional storytelling, and its powerful anti-war message.

49. Perfect Blue (1997)

Perfect Blue is a Japanese animated film about a pop singer who decides to leave the music industry to pursue a career in acting but begins to lose her grip on reality as she is haunted by her past and stalked by an obsessive fan. The film is known for its intense and suspenseful storytelling, its striking and atmospheric animation, and its exploration of themes of identity, fame, and mental illness.

50. Redline (2009)

Redline is a Japanese animated film about a daredevil driver who enters a dangerous and deadly underground race that takes place across the galaxy. The film is known for its breathtaking and high-octane racing sequences, its stunning and colorful animation, and its memorable and charismatic characters.