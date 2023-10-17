Next-Level Streaming: Embrace Underrated Services for Quality Content

Television has changed so much over the years, as has how we consume it. In decades prior, we had to drag our lazy bones to the movies to watch new releases in theaters or tune in at a set time each week to check out our favorite TV shows. Nowadays, we can watch whatever we want whenever we want to on any streaming platforms currently available.

Whether it's Disney+, Netflix, or Prime Video, there is no shortage of streaming services playing some of the most popular TV shows and movies, many of which premieres exclusively on the specific service's website. Outside of those streaming giants we all know and regularly watch, there are plenty of other lesser-known streaming networks for you to subscribe to.

Here are some of the best and most underappreciated streaming platforms to check out and basic information about their subscription costs.

1. Shudder

Who doesn't like horror? It's one of the most distinct and entertaining genres you can find anywhere. Luckily, too, a few services provide viewers exclusively with dozens of movies and TV series within the horror genre — the most well-known being Shudder.

No longer will you have to scroll through pages of TV shows or movies to find the perfect horror movie on Netflix or HBO Max. With Shudder, all you need to do is open the app, with hundreds of horror movies from different eras, countries, and subgenres immediately popping up. These range from landmark horror films like Poltergeist and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to cult classics like Deep Red and Re-Animator. The ideal option for a chilling weekend viewing party.

2. National Theatre at Home

National Theatre At Home is a must-own for our resident theater geeks. An offshoot of the famous National Theatre Live — filmed productions of British theater programs released to theaters across the globe — National Theatre At Home gives you the joy of seeing a theatrical performance entirely from the comfort of your home.

It's a relatively young platform that boasts strong streaming choices, including numerous Shakespeare productions and adaptations of classic novels like Frankenstein, Treasure Island, and Peter Pan.

3. Broadwayhd

A slightly better deal than the abovementioned National Theatre At Home, BroadwayHD brings the glamor of a Broadway musical to your laptop and TV screens. There may be nothing like going to the Big Apple to see an actual show on Broadway, but BroadwayHD does a remarkable job capturing the magic of a stage show and presenting it as a streaming option.

In addition to the dozens of musicals, foreign productions, Shakespeare plays, and ballet performances in their catalog, the most remarkable aspect of BroadwayHD lies in its impressive vault collection of shows. So, if you ever wanted to see Katherine Hepburn in The Glass Menagerie or The Ice Man Cometh, directed by Sidney Lumet, this is the streaming service for you.

4. Documentary+

Documentary+ is just what it sounds like: a streaming service that offers several documentaries on diverse subjects like history, art, cooking, science, religion, and nature.

It doesn't matter if your interests lie in the wildlife of Africa or the life and career of Evil Knievel — Documentary+ has it all. And amazingly, it's all free, too! You don't even need an account to get started. Just open the app, click on a documentary, and enjoy.

5. The Criterion Channel

We recommend the amazingly well-curated Criterion Channel for all our astute film buffs. The successor to the earlier, short-lived FilmStruck, The Criterion Channel is an extension of the Criterion Collection. This home video distribution company re-releases “important classic and contemporary films.”

Aimed at film scholars, historians, and cinephiles, the best thing about The Criterion Channel is not only its impressive streaming options but also the bonus features attached to The Channel's films. You can hear introductions to certain films from noteworthy filmmakers and actors like Bill Hader, Edgar Wright, and Guillermo del Toro as they shed light on the film's impact on their careers and lives.

6. Retrocrush

There's a mind-bogglingly large amount of anime in the world today. That said, it shouldn't be surprising that there's a streaming platform revolving exclusively around anime content in the form of the free-to-use RetroCrush.

While other, more notable anime-related streaming services like Funimation or Crunchyroll revolve around more recognizable anime, RetroCrush focuses on the lesser-known but equally excellent series.

However, the platform still has plenty of popular anime TV series and films that fans are sure to know and love, such as Astro Boy, Barefoot Gen, and the Lupin III films. RetroCrush also has a few live-action Japanese TV series to check out.

7. Tubi TV

Granted, Tubi TV is less recognizable and well-known than Netflix. However, Tubi still has a whopping number of free content to stream (although the app requires you to watch ads to access content, similar to Hulu).

The great thing about Tubi TV is that many of the films and TV series populating the platform come directly from partnerships Tubi has with big-name production companies. That means many of the 5,000+ movies (like the thriller Hard Evidence) at your disposal are quality films from industry titans like MGM, Paramount, and Starz.

8. Mubi

Though it sounds like a website related to Tubi, it's not. Unlike Tubi TV, which focuses predominantly on American- and British-produced films and TV shows, MUBI has an extensive list of content from all corners of the world, specializing in international films.

There's seemingly no end to the content available on MUBI, with many films being exhibited on the platform having won worldwide praise from global audiences. So, you want to get into internationally-produced films or are even slightly interested in French, Korean, or Japanese films (among many other nationalities). In that case, MUBI is the perfect place to start your viewing experience.

9. Acorn TV

British TV series may be an acquired taste for some, but there's no denying that some fantastic programs have come out of the United Kingdom since the creation of television in the first place. Fortunately, Acorn TV allows you to explore some of the best British shows and movies ever made. The platform comprises content produced in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

While you're not likely to find certain iconic shows like Doctor Who on the app any time soon, Acorn TV still boasts some fantastic series worthy of your time; after all, you don't need to be an Anglophile to enjoy Acorn originals like the comedic mysteries series Agatha Raisin or the crime show Mystery Road (advertised on the app as “Australia's answer to True Detective”).

10. Pantaya

Brought to you by Prime Video, Pantaya offers a selection of TV shows and movies from Spanish-speaking countries. Once on the app, you can scroll and select content based on specific nationalities or genres. The platform has a practically endless number of Hispanic- and Spanish-centric series and films for you to choose from.

Though operated by Amazon, Pantaya is not included in default Prime Video subscriptions. To access it, you'll need to acquire a premium subscription to stream Pantaya for a monthly charge.

11. Eros Now

Bollywood — a guilty pleasure for some, a favorite genre for others. Regarding the online world, Eros Now is the go-to platform we recommend for any Bollywood-related viewing options. In addition to that famous Indian genre of film, countless Hindi, Tamil, and local Indian movies, TV series, music videos, and original content were produced in India and released on Eros Now.

For music lovers, Eros Now also provides soundtracks from their most popular Bollywood films and several other musicians based in India, like A.R. Rahman.

12. Kanopy

Kanopy is unique in that, to access it, you only need to use your local library card. It's free for students and anyone with a library membership, allowing you to flip through a range of classic films and new releases, which premiere on the website nearly right after their theatrical runs.

The one slight drawback to Kanopy is that it does cap the number of films you can watch monthly. However, depending on your library, you can stream anywhere from six to ten movies a month, which — considering it's a virtually free film library — still makes for an incredible deal.