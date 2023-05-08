13 Underrated and Talented Actors That Blew Us Away

I personally love it when an actor I assumed was “meh” comes out with an incredible performance that forces me to question my assumptions and become a dedicated fan.

1. Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell is known for his skills in portraying diverse characters from a range of genres, though many weren't sure about his acting talents at first. Colin Farrell has been in movies like Saving Mr. Banks, Horrible Bosses, and The Lobster.

“For some reason, I really didn't care for Phone Booth, but In Bruges made me a fan and now I love just about everything he's in.”

2. Robert Pattinson

This talented actor's first claim to fame was his role as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, which instantly branded him a teen heartthrob with a pretty face and hardly any acting talent. But that couldn't be farther from the truth.

“I only knew him from Twilight and judged him way too early until I saw Good Times and was completely blown away then followed by High Life and The Lighthouse. He’s got some serious range! He also absolutely killed it as Batman.”

“In my eyes, he went from “that dude in those bad vampire movies nobody will remember in a decade” to one of my favorite actors.

3. Ray Romano

Most famous for his role as Ray Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, Ray Romano's acting skills aren't limited to cheese sitcoms.

“Ray Romano in The Irishman and Bad Education. I had only seen him in Everybody Loves Raymond and really did not like the show. I found Ray annoying in it and not funny at all but in these two movies he surprised me by playing more serious characters and well too.”

4. Bill Burr

Bill Burr is famous for his hilarious standup, but less so for dramatic performances. However, he still rocks it in those roles.

“I only know him as a comedian and I didn’t expect him to be able to give such a convincing dramatic performance in the Mandalorian.”

5. Dolly Parton

Did you know that Dolly Parton started her career as both an actor and a singer? Fans reminisce on her incredible performances from back in the day.

“I remember Dolly Parton when she was just a TV singer. I always felt like, this lady can sell it all. There's something about her eyes, movement, and traditional Southern accent. I wish she'd done more acting.”

6. Matthew McConaughey

Many actors who start out their careers making romantic comedies don't get the credit they deserve, just like Matthew McConaughey. Some of his most famous rom-coms include How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, and The Wedding Planner.

“I always thought Matthew McConaughey was just a pretty face that liked to take his shirt off in romantic comedies, like How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days, Fool's Gold, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, etc.”

7. Dave Bautista

After rising to stardom as a WWE Superstar, Dave Bautista was cast as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. He has since taken his chance in Hollywood and ran with it to great success.

“It would have been very easy for him to fall into The Rock’s mould of just doing one character after showing good comic timing in Guardians but he’s shown a surprising amount of depth. I think he was quite good in his short sequence in Blade Runner 2049 but most importantly was fantastic in Knock at the Cabin. I think if he continues to take interesting roles and push himself he’s got great potential.”

8. John Cena

Speaking of WWE Superstars, John Cena is quickly becoming the newest sensation in movies and television. While he originally tried his luck at some action-oriented focuses, he came into his own with comedic chops, particularly in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

“The first season he shows insane range. I was kinda taken aback when Gunn announced he was getting a spin-off tv show. He was funny and great as a foil to Elba in TSS but Peacemaker show was top notch every episode.”

9. Brad Pitt

It seems silly today, but there was once a time people were unsure if Brad Pitt would amount to anything.

“I thought Brad Pitt was just another ‘It-boy of the year' actor until 1995 when he knocked it out of the park with the one-two punch of Se7en and 12 Monkeys.”

10. Awkwafina

While Awkafina has enjoyed comedic success, including a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi, many were blown away by her in A24's The Farewell.

“She needs to give herself the Dwayne Johnson treatment and transition to Nora Lum. I'm convinced that's the biggest reason she wasn't nominated for an Oscar for that performance.”

11. Chris Pine

Pine's big break was landing the role of James T. Kirk in 2009's Star Trek reboot. Before then, he was best known for the occasional television appearance and appearing in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Since becoming Captain Kirk, Pine has become a superstar.

“Chris Pine when he was cast as Captain Kirk. It was like, really? Then almost immediately liked him in the role when I saw the first movie.”

12. Austin Butler

Before becoming Elvis, Butler had a small but steady career in several Nickelodeon and Disney Channel original sitcoms. After Elvis, however, the sky's the limit.

“Austin Butler shocked me with Elvis, he was utterly fantastic. Didn't even realize that I had watched him on Zoey 101 when I was a young lad.”

13. Channing Tatum

There's a famous saying: never judge a book by its cover. The same can be said for actor Channing Tatum. He's proved he has the chops to take on any role given to him, whether it's comedic or serious.

“Initially, he came off as a lab-grown, Hollywood approved® all-American bro hunk. But he’s actually a good actor. He was good in 22 Jump Street and Hateful 8, but his performance in Foxcatcher sold me.”

