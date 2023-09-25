Prepare To Be Hooked: 17 Underrated TV Shows That Deserve Your Time

Are you tired of watching the same TV series and looking for something new? TV fans in an online forum discussed the underrated shows they're watching. Here are some of their favorite, lesser-revered television gems.

1. Bates Motel

Why wasn't Bates Motel a bigger deal? Many TV fans said that the show was so well written and interesting, and it's almost weird that America's serial killer obsession didn't shape a huge fandom around it.

2. The Good Place

The Good Place is one of those shows you have certainly seen memes from, but many TV fans are surprised it wasn't talked about more among their friend groups.

3. Station Eleven

Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic dystopian miniseries documenting twenty years after a flu pandemic wiped out most of civilization. The survivors get by as traveling street performers but encounter a sinister cult.

4. The Americans

The Americans is an American period spy drama set during the Cold War. It follows the story of two Soviet Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti (KGB) intelligence officers who pose as a married couple. They live with their two children in a Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C.

5. Sneaky Pete

Sneaky Pete is a crime drama series following a released convict who adopts the identity of his cellmate to avoid his past life. However, after reuniting with his estranged family, they threaten to drag him into a dangerous world as precarious as the one he's escaping.

6. Animal Kingdom

Animal Kingdom is a crime drama based on an Australian movie of the same name. It follows the Cody family, a criminal enterprise in Oceanside, California. The Codys pull off heists and numerous other illegal activities under the supervision of the mastermind and matriarch of the family.

7. The Looming Tower

The Looming Tower traces the rising threat of Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda in the nineties. Moreover, it sheds light on how a rivalry between the FBI and CIA may have inadvertently set the path for the 9/11 tragedy.

8. Wayne

Wayne is an action comedy series from the writers of Deadpool. It follows a teenage boy and the girl he has a crush on as he sets out to retrieve his late father's stolen car.

9. Messiah

Messiah is a thriller series centering on the modern world's reaction to a man first appearing in the Middle East. His followers believe him to be the eschatological return of ʿĪsā (Jesus in Arabic). A CIA officer investigates as his alleged miracles create an international following.

10. Taboo

Taboo is a BBC television series following a man's (Tom Hardy) return to England in 1814 after a twelve-year stay in Africa following his father's death. It explores 19th-century London's political and business corruption, as well as the unhappy working class, gangs, and the increase in wealth of the rich.

11. Chuck

Chuck is an action-comedy and spy-drama following an average computer whiz named Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi). An old college friend turned CIA agent sends him an encoded email. The message is the only copy of a software program containing America's greatest spy secrets, and it embeds into Chuck's brain. The NSA and CIA assign handlers to help navigate him on top-secret missions.

12. Party Down

Party Down follows a Los Angeles catering team for the titular company. Six aspiring Hollywood actors, writers, and lost souls hope for their big breaks in life while working catering gigs. Many fans agree that it's one of Adam Scott's best roles.

13. Channel Zero

Channel Zero is a horror anthology series based on creepypastas (online horror stories). It centers on a man's obsessive recollection of a mysterious 1980s children's television program.

14. Red Oaks

Red Oaks is a comedy-drama following a college student who starts working at Red Oaks, a Jewish country club in New Jersey, in 1985. It explores relationships, adolescence, socioeconomic mobility, and chasing happiness.

15. Bored to Death

When a writer decides his life is pretty boring and needs to change something, he poses as a private investigator, trying to solve crimes with the methods he learned while reading old detective books.

16. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

This musical comedy show is about a woman who runs into her childhood crush years later. Instead of getting to know him, she quits her job and moves across the country to fulfill the lies she told him.

17. Black Sails

The historical adventure drama Black Sails follows Captain Flint and his band of pirates as they sail across the ocean in the early 18th century.

Source: Reddit.