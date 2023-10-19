25 Underrated Video Games You Need To Try

With so many games released annually, there will be games that won't find an audience. Whether a company like Ubisoft or a smaller indie company, a crowded marketplace makes it difficult to find an audience. We consulted a popular online gaming forum to determine which titles gamers think need more attention.

1. Driver: San Francisco

Driver: San Francisco features a unique gameplay mechanic. John Tanner finds himself in a coma after a police chase goes wrong. John's spirit takes over utilizing the “Shift” mechanic, where he can transport to other cars on the road and take over. This makes care chases more intense than usual, having to adopt different strategies to take down the criminal and find out what happened.

2. Broforce

A game filled with testosterone, Broforce features side-scrolling action. An evil group has taken “bros,” and now a rescue operation becomes necessary. Broforce features destructible environments that give way to weapon fire, causing the scenery to constantly change. The mission finishes after defeating a boss, hoisting the American flag, and flying away in a helicopter.

3. Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain

The first title in the Legacy of Kain franchise, the game follows Kain after he gets resurrected. Revenge on the mind thanks to his murder, Kain also searches for a cure due to returning as a vampire. As the story continues, this curse might become a blessing as Kain begins to forsake humanity.

4. Metal Arms: Glitch in the System

This game takes place on Ironstar, a planet inhabited by Droids. One of the scientists makes a big mistake while trying to perform an upgrade and creates General Corrosive, a robot that wants to take over. A resistance forms to try and combat the forces of the General and save the world.

5. Jade Empire

An action role-playing game developed by Bioware. Jade Empire arrived at the tail end of the original Xbox generation and didn't receive much attention. Set within a world inspired by Chinese mythology, the forces of a corrupt emperor threaten everyone. The story features morality-based decisions that can impact gameplay and the overall story.

6. Kingdom Under Fire: A War of Heroes

A struggle between the forces of light and dark, the land of Bersia hosts this eternal conflict. Multiple campaigns feature missions split into battles and dungeon crawls to try and upgrade a character. Released in 2001, this game features single and multiplayer through the Wargate server.

7. Eternal Darkness

Developed by Silicon Knights and published by Nintendo, Eternal Darkness features multiple characters. The story takes place over two thousand years. Four locations on Earth become the battleground with an ancient enemy wanting to rule over humanity.

8. Interstate '76

Taking place in the Southwestern United States, this game features an alternate timeline. The area has become a disaster zone thanks to authorities being unable to contain riots. A world-changing discovery takes place, making it so that Groove needs to stop the person responsible for his sister's demise and prevent them from causing any more harm.

9. Mad Max

Max Rockatansky needs to build a vehicle in the wasteland. He plans to engage in a battle against a gang of raiders. He must go through them to reach the “Plains of Silence,” where he hopes to settle down. Mad Max features vehicular combat set in a post-apocalyptic world.

10. Project I.G.I.

A former agent heads to Estonia to participate in a rescue mission. A nuclear warhead turns up missing and this dealer might have essential information on how to get it back. A tactical first-person shooter, the task requires preventing the sale of this warhead.

11. State of Decay 2

A zombie survival game, scavenging items become a way of life, trying to build a base and survive until the next day. Up to three players can join the journey against the horde. Balancing everything will be the key to survival in this hostile world. Fortifying the base, trading with others, and recruiting people to the cause become the difference between life and death in this open world.

12. The Getaway

This game focuses on two different individuals. It features Mark Hammond (an ex-bank robber) and Frank Carter (a detective for the Flying Squad). Their respective stories run parallel until the very end. The Getaway takes place in London over one day. Mark needs to rescue his son and clear his name. Frank tries to figure things out amidst everything taking place.

13. The Warriors

Based on the movie of the same name, The Warriors arrived in 2005. It features “beat 'em up” gameplay set in 1970s New York. The gameplay features brawling in a 3D environment mixed with other activities. Expanding on the movie's plot, the first half of the game takes place three months before everything that happened.

14. Mega Man Legends

The Mega Man franchise features several different sub-franchises. Mega Man Legends takes place in a future where the ocean mainly covers the planet. Civilization only has a few spots to thrive on. Mega Man explores underground ruins, trying to locate Quantum Refractors. A group of pirates stands in his way as Mega Man tries to find energy for the remaining parts of civilization.

15. Dark Cloud

An action role-playing game from Level-5, they worked with Sony to bring this series to PlayStation consoles. Dark Cloud features an interesting mixture of action role-playing with elements of city-building games. A group of adventurers joins forces to take down the Dark Genie who leaves destruction in his wake.

16. Spec Ops: The Line

Spec Ops: The Line features an emotionally charged story set in Dubai after a catastrophic event. The action features third-person gameplay, jumping over obstacles, taking cover when needed, and eliminating enemies. Throughout the story, a member of Delta Force begins to go down a dark path as he sees the true horror of the situation.

17. We Love Katamari

A truly unique puzzle-action game, We Love Katamari speaks to the hoarder in everyone. The game features Prince rolling around in a ball called a “Katamari” to collect objects. The more things taken, the bigger the objects Prince can collect. This ranges from staples to skyscrapers in an effort to build stars.

18. Sunset Overdrive

An energy drink called Overcharge turns people into mutants after drinking it. The game occurs in a dystopian Sunset City where the player can traverse the open world in many ways, such as wall running or grinding on rails. A plan gets set into motion to try and escape the city to tell the outside world about these events, but the corporation behind it has other ideas.

19. Sleeping Dogs

Originally known as True Crime: Hong Kong, the name switched during development. It follows an undercover police officer in Hong Kong trying to infiltrate the Triad. The gameplay revolves around shooting, hand-to-hand combat, and some parkour. Some gadgets also aid in exploration. True Crime: Hong Kong originally belonged to Activision until Square Enix eventually bought it and renamed the game Sleeping Dogs.

20. Space Quest

A unique entry on this list, Space Quest features a collection of games released within a nine-year span. The inspiration behind the games comes from iconic properties such as Star Trek and Star Wars. The series relies on its sense of humor, described as “wacky” and reliant on puns.

21. Shadow Hearts: Covenant

A role-playing series from Nautilus that dropped off the face of the Earth once the trilogy arrived in stores. The story occurs during World War 1 and features a unique ring-based system. The story features protagonist Yuri Hyuga, a German Army lieutenant, and Sapientes Gladio, a secret society.

22. Gun

Set in the Wild West, Gun arrived before Red Dead Redemption took the genre by storm. The main character, Colton White, travels from town to town, fighting bandits and deciding whether or not to help people. The ability to hunt animals and generally cause mayhem also exists. Colton has access to a variety of weapons that he can use to help keep the peace or perform actions that will get the authorities sent after him.

23. Singularity

A first-person shooter with a unique hook, Singularity took place in the 1950s on an uninhabited island called Katorga-12. Formerly a Soviet Union territory, an American spy satellite becomes damaged flying over it. U.S. Recon Marines need to investigate the situation. The story from there includes time-bending mechanics where getting to the bottom of what happened requires the manipulation of time itself.

24. Enchanted Arms

Released before hitting it big with Demon's Souls, Enchanted Arms comes from the minds at From Software. The combat occurs on a grid layout, allowing the party to utilize ranged and closed combat attacks. Originally an exclusive for Xbox 360, Enchanted Arms features the tale of Atsuma trying to become an Enchanter with his friends at a university. After a natural disaster, Atsuma and his friends must use what they have learned to try and set things right.

25. Lost Odyssey

A Japanese role-playing game developed by Mistwalker, the development team had an impressive pedigree, including the creator of Final Fantasy. Lost Odyssey has a traditional turn-based combat system through a standard overworld map. The world in Lost Odyssey takes place in the middle of a “Magic-Industrial Revolution,” which means that there are groups of people intent on using that for mass destruction. The responsibility falls to Kaim, an “immortal” who has lost his memory, to confront these threats.

So many games on the marketplace won't get the attention they deserve. The games on this list fall into that category, but many more titles never receive recognition. What game should be on this list that got left off?

Source: Reddit