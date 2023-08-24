Unbelievably Uneventful: 15 Films That Defy Expectations

The anticipation of a fantastic movie is one of the best aspects of seeing one. It's a major letdown when a movie you were eager to see falls short of your expectations. On an interactive website, commenters were invited to list the films that had genuinely let them down the most. Here is what they came up with.

1- Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

This movie is an example of what occurs when too many sequels are made. The plot was incoherent, the original Jurassic Park cast members were underused, and the new actors included seemed bored and uninterested.

Despite being the third-highest-earning film of 2022, Jurassic World Dominion garnered mainly unfavorable reviews from reviewers, never retaining the dominion of its original installment.

2- Avatar: The Last Airbender (2010)

Fans of the animated television series who had high hopes for the movie version were sadly let down. They chose to do their own thing despite having the ideal source material. This movie gives a remarkable instance of why you shouldn't change a successful recipe. Follow the successful path!

3- John Carter (2012)

Disney may have a lot of money to throw at a movie's promotion, but this movie will make them wary of utilizing a plan. One of the most expensive films ever produced was history's most significant box office failure. This trip to Mars was one of the year's most underwhelming films due to a dull hero, uninspiring set pieces, and a basic plot, marring Disney's record.

4- The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Fans undoubtedly found the idea of seeing Keanu Reeves reprise his role as Neo entertaining. But their reaction to The Matrix Resurrections was lackluster, and the movie underperformed at the box office. Despite its outstanding efforts, it failed to resurrect the bar set by the original and killed by its follow-up, The Matrix Revolutions.

5- Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

A sequel was demanded by the first Terminator movie's excellent unresolved conclusion. Sadly, this one fell short of expectations. It turned a fantastic, dark, action-packed sci-fi movie into a cheesy, typical, over-the-top summer blockbuster crap of a movie meeting its judgment day in the hands of critics. A much better sequel was needed for this film.

6- The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

This third Batman film failed to rise to the occasion of the razor-thin margin for error set by its predecessor due to a bloated narrative and dubious hero's arc choices, presenting an unsatisfactory conclusion to an otherwise revitalizing interpretation of the Caped Crusader.

7- X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Ironically, the sentiment surrounding this film can be summed up in the words of Sophie Turner's Jean Grey: “We can all agree that the third one is always the worst.” From the eponymous character's shoddy design to his somewhat constrained story, the film passed up a chance to divert attention from Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique, affording paper-thin treatment to mutants like Storm, Nightcrawler, and Cyclops.

8- Babylon (2022)



As this one collapsed at the box office after its opening week, earning just $6 million of its $80 million budget, it was criticized by reviewers and ignored by moviegoers. Babylon is a tribute to the golden age of cinema, full of extravagant decadence and glamorized immorality. Despite the film's exquisite aesthetics, neither its box office success nor its exaggerated sense of self indicates the absurdly high standard it set for itself.

9- Toy Story 4 (2019)

This movie regrettably disappointed franchise fans because it wasn't quite as interesting as the first. Viewers expressed various concerns throughout its duration since the plot moved around a lot. Fans were upset with the outcome since they didn't experience the same rush of danger that the other movies did.

10- Black Adam (2022)

Black Adam was a colossal failure compared to other sizable superhero movies, barely recouping the $260 million budget it blew on this narrow storyline. The film fell short of living up to the unending hype (much of which was created by Dwayne Johnson himself), with mediocre writing, a problematically developing narrative, and a comedically restricted Dwayne Johnson.

11- Every Thing Will Be Fine (2015)

Sadly, this is one of those pointless movies that never seems to end. The movie is a near-total letdown, with a line of cinematic drama and a cast entirely out of sync on stage. The film's best aspect is the soundtrack, which superstar Alexandre Desplat created. There are a lot of drawbacks to this plot when the score is the film's best aspect.

12- Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder, a letdown, is a low-action, high-comedy trip directed by New Zealander Taika Waititi. He had everything to be the most significant depiction of the Nordic warrior in cinema—a fantastic adversary, potent weapons of war—but all of it is ultimately overlooked in favor of an overemphasis on the character's journey to rediscover themselves after thrilling battles and setbacks.

13- The Dead Don't Die (2019)

American filmmaker Jim Jarmusch returns to the big screen three years after directing one of his cinematic masterpieces. He writes and directs a headless film that attempts to speak to zombies metaphorically but ends up being a series of bizarre scenes without balance and an engaging plot.

The picture stars a recognizable cast, including Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Tilda Swinton. Still, it falls short of the director's previous masterpieces in brilliance. A significant letdown.

14- Colossal (2016)

Colossal, written and produced by Spanish filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo, was shown at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. It is an innovative movie that constantly breathes abstraction while narrating the disappointments of a protagonist going through a difficult situation.

After an entirely dull and repetitive first narration, its progression toward strange imagination has some enjoyable moments. Still, they never wholly live up to the expectation that was set. This psychological thriller, with a hint of mystery, divides opinion.

15- Paper Towns (2015)

In love, there is always crazy. But every act of insanity has a justification. Paper Towns, a Jake Schreier-directed film based on the best-selling novel by the same name, is a safe movie that doesn't appear to want to take any chances. The Fault in Our Stars author's excellent work deserves a more in-depth adaptation for the audiences who enjoy his books.

