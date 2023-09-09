Unexpected Encores: 15 Songs That Kept Mistakes in The Mix

Even the most accomplished bands and singers will make mistakes in the recording studio. That's why it can take many re-runs until the finished product arises.

On occasions, some of those errors are kept in for differing reasons. In each case, the artist must have felt that the mishap somehow added to the recording. Recently, a popular online forum discussed songs where mistakes were kept, and here's what they uncovered.

1. Maxwell's Silver Hammer: The Beatles

A song about a homicidal maniac shouldn't be a laughing matter, but writer Paul McCartney is heard chuckling inadvertently during the recording. Fellow Beatles band member John Lennon is said to be responsible, but there are several suggestions as to why. One forum member repeats a popular theory that McCartney had been “mooned by Lennon.”

2. April 29, 1992 (Miami): Sublime

This has to be one of the strangest mistakes made in a recording. The song refers to the LA Riots of 1992, and the title carries the correct date. However, the lyric within the verse refers to April 26th.

3. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life): Green Day

At the start of the unedited version, Billie Joe Armstrong messes up the riff before releasing an expletive. It's left in the take, but some forum members feel it may be deliberate.

4. Roxanne: The Police

In one of the more famous mistakes, this classic Police track begins with Sting accidentally sitting on a piano. He laughs, and the band decides to keep it in.

5. Wish You Were Here: Pink Floyd

It should be remembered that some of these mistakes lead to unconfirmed rumors, and that's the case with this influential track by a definitive rock band. In the song's first minute, we hear a cough followed by a sniff. One forum reader repeats the standard theory that singer David Gilmour was a smoker at the time, and the playback led to him quitting.

6. You're Beautiful: James Blunt

One commenter reminds us that Blunt sings the opening line twice. The first “My life is brilliant” is there because he came in way too early, and the producers left it as is. Blunt has also confirmed it's a mistake and said it was left in as a joke.

7. Won't Get Fooled Again: The Who

Myth and conjecture also surround this song, but one respondent insists that legendary Who drummer Keith Moon misses a single cymbal crash at the very end. It's also claimed that Won't Get Fooled Again was recorded in one take, so it makes sense they would leave a mistake in at the very end of an otherwise perfect play-through.

8. Sweet Home Alabama: Lynyrd Skynyrd

When Ronnie van Zant shouted “Turn it up” at the start, he was looking for a volume adjustment, but the band kept it in. It's since become a focal point of Sweet Home Alabama and, as one commenter confirms, the rest is history.

9. Pride (In The Name of Love): U2

An unintentional mistake was made in this song, which references the assassination of Martin Luther King. Bono sings “Early Morning April 4,” while commenters point out that King was shot at 6.01 p.m. One forum member tells us that Bono has since changed the lyrics when performing live.

10. Waiting Room: Fugazi

It's a great song from a favorite band; how could this possibly contain a mistake? One commenter insists that the pause at the start of Waiting Room after the first chords is an error.

11. In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida: Iron Butterfly

The background to this song explains why it isn't called In the Garden of Eden, as the subject matter would suggest. One poster explains it was supposed to be titled In the Garden of Eden, but the band was too intoxicated to get it right.

12. Creep: Radiohead

The rumor behind this mistake shows just how myths can get in the way of a true story. A forum member refers to the initial guitar noise ahead of the classic riff and claims that the guitarist was just doing it as a timing thing, getting ready for his part. Among the replies, the true story is unveiled with guitarist Jonny Greenwood trying to sabotage the song as he didn't like it.

13. Sweet Child O' Mine: Guns N'Roses

The immortal line “Where do we go now” was a happy accident. It's claimed that Axl Rose had no idea how to continue the song, so he asked, “Where do we go now?” during the recording.

14. Been Caught Stealing: Jane's Addiction

In Been Caught Stealing, it's a dog who steals the show. The barking at the song's start comes from Perry Farrell's dog, and one commenter suggests that this adds an appropriate level of chaos.

15. Wagon Wheel: Darius Rucker

Nothing gets past this forum, so if you're singing about traveling, you'd better get your geography right. In Wagon Wheel, Darius Rucker tells us he's heading west from Cumberland Gap to Johnson City. He should be heading east, or, as one forum member puts it, he's in for a long drive, plus a long flight.

