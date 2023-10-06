Budget Shock: The Unexpected Costs of Being an Electric Vehicle Owner

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, but only sometimes for good reasons. Over the past year, EV sales have dropped by 19%, and we must wonder why. If electric cars are all we're promised– greener transportation and the opportunity to save money, then why are over half of the American public saying they have absolutely no interest in an EV?

There could be many reasons, including hesitancy to buy into new technology before it has been proven safe and reliable. Still, another huge reason is the hidden costs that buyers need to be made aware of before purchasing.

Here are three hidden costs of EV ownership that no one is telling us:

Charging Infrastructure: A Necessary Purchase

The beans have already been spilled on the fact that the public charging infrastructure is not up to par. If you're going to have to rely on public charging, you may be better off opting to stay with a gas-powered car a little bit longer–at least until the Biden administration's funding has fixed the charging stations.

Since we can't rely on public chargers, EV owners must invest in a home charger. And those things are a lot more expensive than I was thinking.

Not only will you have to upgrade your home's electrical system if you're interested in anything above 120-volt outlets, but you'll also have to pay for the professional installation and the home charger.

MotorTrend says, “Most American homeowners will spend around $1,150 to $2,750 to purchase and install a 240-volt charging station.”

EVs Require Expensive Tires

This is another one of those things that you're not going to realize until you need your tires replaced and you're staring the huge replacement bill in the face and wondering why it's so high.

The reason is that most EVs require low-profile tires, which are not only more expensive but they are also more susceptible to blow-outs, which means they need to be replaced more often.

For example, the Tesla Model 3 features 235 mm Michelin Pilot Sport tires on 18-inch wheels, retailing for $243.99 each, which will cost you over $1,000 after you consider taxes, installation, and rotation.

The EV Battery Issue

There is literally no one talking about this issue. And that's because we are still determining how EV batteries will be recycled or disposed of once we encounter that issue. EVs just have yet to be around long enough to have any data on the effects that the batteries will have on the environment long-term.

Not only does the production of EV batteries involve the mining of rare earth materials, which takes a toll on the environment, but inadequate recycling of lithium-ion batteries also contributes to environmental degradation and waste accumulation since only 5% of EV batteries are finding their way to recycling centers. Where are the other 95% going? That's a good question.

So, while owning an EV appears to offer numerous advantages, it's important to know all the hidden costs so that you can make the best decision before investing in the idea of cleaner transportation.