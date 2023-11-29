Unexpected Origins: 25 Celebrities Whose Natural Accents Shocked Us

Have you ever heard one of your favorite actors do an interview and were stunned to hear they had an unexpected accent? Some actors are so talented in different dialects and accents that their natural speaking voice shocks people. There are a few Americans we assume are English, Australians we think are American, Scots we think are Irish, and more mix-ups. These 25 actors have mastered different dialects, so their natural voice bewilders us.

1. Idris Elba

Idris Elba is a widely loved actor because of his charming demeanor and smooth voice, but his American accent is so lovable that people are shocked to find out he’s an English actor! Elba was born in Hackney, London — it doesn’t get much more English than that — and his accent is potent.

2. Toni Collette

Toni Collette is the one who prompted me to make this list because I had no idea she was Australian! Her strong and unmistakable Australian accent doesn’t peek through at all when she’s playing an American, but she was born in Blacktown, Australia.

3. Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey, one of the most underrated actresses, in my opinion, is also surprisingly a Kiwi. She’s best known for some of her roles in Stephen King adaptations, where she often plays an American with a New England accent, but she’s from New Zealand.

4. Samara Weaving

Samara Weaving is another Australian actress that many people assume is American or English. However, she has a pronounced accent that is surprising to hear coming out of her mouth. She has truly mastered the American and English accents.

5. Nicole Kidman

I know in my mind that Nicole Kidman is Australian, but I’m still thrown for a loop every time I hear her speak in her natural accent. The American-Australian actress’ accent has evolved over time, but you can still clearly hear her Australian roots in her voice. She was born in Hawaii, though!

6. Gillian Anderson

Interestingly, The X-Files star Gillian Anderson is an American, but many people think she’s English because of her posh and proper demeanor. She also puts on a fabulous English accent in some of her shows and movies. But her natural lilt is a classic American accent.

7. James McAvoy

James McAvoy typically plays English characters with a few American and Irish roles here and there. His other accents are so convincing that he often catches fans off guard with his rich Scottish accent. This man’s natural voice is mesmerizing, but people often forget he’s a native Scot.

8. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is yet another Australian actress who has fooled many fans with her impeccable American accent. While her English and American accents are mostly convincing, I feel like I can always hear that Australian twinge when she’s talking a bit slower, and her Australian accent is quite strong.

9. Andrew Lincoln

Many of us know Andrew Lincoln from his role as Rick in The Walking Dead, where he plays an American from the South. His accent in this show was so convincing that many people were astonished to find out he has a classic English accent and was born in London. However, fans who know him best from Love Actually know he’s English.

10. Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield is an American, but he spent most of his childhood in the UK, so he has a lovely English accent. However, he rarely plays English characters and spends most of his time in the U.S., so few people realize he’s an Englishman until he starts talking on the red carpet or during an interview.

11. Christian Bale

Christian Bale is another Englishman who has many people convinced he’s a native American. He’s had roles where he used his natural accent, but the majority of his characters are American, and he has truly mastered the American accent in films like American Psycho.

12. Mark Sheppard

Best known for his role on Supernatural, Mark Sheppard can execute a wonderful American accent and an array of other lilts, but he is from England, and his natural speech has a prominent accent. He’s played a few English characters, but it’s impossible to decipher which accent is authentic if you don’t know where he’s from.

13. Jodie Comer

When it comes to accents, Jodie Comer is a chameleon. She can change her voice to fit any accent or dialect, which is wonderfully impressive. While she can convince us she’s American, Russian, Australian, and everything in between, she is from the United Kingdom.

14. Daniel Kaluuya

One of my favorite actors left me flabbergasted the first time I heard him do an interview. Daniel Kaluuya delivers sensational American accents in movies like Get Out and Nope, but he has a crazy strong English accent that bowls me over every time. You can hear his proper accent in many of his films, like the new Spider-Man!

15. Julia Garner

While Julia Garner often plays Americans and is an American, people are floored by her ability to manipulate her dialect. She can put on a convincing Southern accent along with many other regional voices, so people assume she has a heavy accent, but her natural speaking is pretty basic American.

16. Charlize Theron

Over the years, Charlize Theron’s natural South African accent has faded a little, but you can still hear twinges of it when she speaks in interviews. She is half-American but grew up in Benoni, South Africa. Her range of accents in movies makes people forget her natural accent.

17. Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne, probably best known for Insidious, plays an American more often than not. She’s also done some roles as an English woman. However, she is from Australia and has a prominent accent that some people hear leak through in some of her roles.

18. Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam is another actor who is mostly cast in American roles, but he has a charming British accent that surprises many of his fans. Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom, Hunnam is an Englishman through and through despite his ability to execute a rugged American lilt.

19. Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi is convincing as an All-American jock in works like Euphoria that many can’t fathom that he’s actually Australian. Something about his looks also makes him seem American, but he has a bold Australian accent that suits him once you hear it.

20. Will Poulter

Most of the roles I’ve seen Will Poulter in have been fiercely American, especially his character in We’re the Millers. However, he has an endearing English accent that makes him sound infinitely more mature and serious. His ability to act and deliver these accents is incredible.

21. Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage has had many roles as Englishmen and Americans. However, because of his prominence on Game of Thrones, many assume he is from the United Kingdom. But Peter Dinklage is fully American, born and raised in Morristown, New Jersey.

22. James Marsters

If you watched Buffy the Vampire Slayer, you know who Spike is. James Marsters is best known for his role as Spike, who had an English accent. While some were convinced he was English because of his demeanor, he is an American from California.

23. Saoirse Ronan

Her name kind of gives away her origins, but still, some people are so convinced by her American accent in films like Lady Bird and Little Women that they don’t realize she is Irish. She was born in the Bronx but spent most of her life in Ireland and has an adorable Irish lilt.

24. Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh seems to play American women most of the time, but she is an Englishwoman through and through! She’s from the Oxford area in the UK and has a lovely English accent, but she doesn’t get to show it off in many of her films. She certainly has the American accent mastered.

25. Isla Fisher

With a Scottish name and plenty of American roles under her belt, it surprises many that Isla Fisher has an Australian accent. She has Scottish parents, but she was born in Oman and raised in Australia. Her eclectic background means people assume she has many accents, but she’s yet another Australian with a mastery of accents.

Source: Reddit.