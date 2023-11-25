Unfilmable Books Hollywood Can’t Conquer

Is any book genuinely unfilmable? If such uncompromising literary mind-benders as Naked Lunch, Ulysses, and Brief Interviews with Hideous Men can yield coherent – or mostly coherent – movies, then surely anything can. Or can it? Hopefully, the following list of unfilmable books will put such notions to the test. And if any intrepid filmmakers happen to be reading, consider it also a gauntlet emphatically flung down.

1. Finnegan’s Wake – James Joyce

Two movies based on Joyce’s stream-of-consciousness masterpiece already exist, one based on a truncated stage version, the other an experimental take on a handful of scenes. But neither truly puts the book on screen, and neither makes the mistake of trying.

Passages like: “Life, he himself said once, (his biografiend, in fact, kills him verysoon, if yet not, after) is a wake, livit or krikit, and on the bunk of our bread-winning lies the cropse of our seedfather, a phrase which the establisher of the world by law might pretinately write across the chestfront of all manorwombanborn,” (and all the passages read like that) continue to prove highly effective deterrents to prospective filmmakers, making this one of the most unfilmable books ever.

2. Cain’s Jawbone – Edward Powys Mathers

Mathers’ unconventional whodunnit consists of a hundred randomly arranged pages that, when put in the correct order, reveal the identity of the killer. A faithful film version would entail inviting audience members into the editing room to splice together their own cut. Not entirely practical, that.

3. Infinite Jest – David Foster Wallace

The endless footnotes to Foster Wallace’s 1079-page magnum opus alone rule out a film version. And if not, the mind-bogglingly complex plot, inspired by Hamlet, Homer’s Odyssey, The Brothers Karamazov, and Monty Python’s “Funniest Joke in the World” sketch, almost certainly does add this title to the unfilmable books list.

4. A Pickle for the Knowing Ones – Timothy Dexter

A Massachusetts businessman who owed his fortune more to luck than judgment, Dexter developed a remarkably high, and entirely misplaced, opinion of himself. He gave away copies of this, his 1802 memoir, free to anyone who would take it, fully convinced it would enlighten their lives with its finely honed wit and keen philosophical insights. It more likely enlightened their stoves.

Never mind unfilmable books, how about completely unreadable? A 32-page screed of unpunctuated, grammatically deranged gibberish, A Pickle for the Knowing Ones takes crackpot self-delusion to new heights, at one point calling on the United States to install its author as Emperor. When he got complaints about the punctuation, Dexter published an edition with a glossary of punctuation marks, inviting readers to “Peper and solt it as they plese.” For a better taste of his prose style, the fourth edition opens thus:

“To mankind at Large the time is Com at Last the grat day of Regoising what is that why I will tell you thous three kings is Rased Rased you meane should know Rased on the first Royal Arch in the world olmost Not quite but very hiw up upon so thay are good mark to be scene so the womans Lik to see the frount and all people Loves to see them as the quakers will Com and peape slyly and feele glad and say houe the doue frind father Jorge washeton is in the senter king Addoms is at the Rite hand the present king at the Left hand father gorge with his hat on…”

5. The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy, Gentleman – Laurence Sterne

Sterne’s 1759 pseudo-biography beat James Joyce to the unconventional narrative punch by almost 200 years. Inspired by Cervantes’ Don Quixote, itself a notoriously tricky text (to use the literary vernacular), the central joke of Tristram Shandy is that its eponymous memoirist lapses so often into meandering digression that he tells us next to nothing about his life. He doesn’t even get around to his own birth until Chapter 3. Said French New Wave luminary Jean-Luc Godard: “Movies should have a beginning, a middle and an end, but not necessarily in that order.” Tristram Shandy has nothing but middle.

6. Teeny Ted from Turnip Town – Malcolm Douglas Chaplin

While a movie of Chaplin’s book could happen in theory – the plot, involving the titular Ted’s triumph in an annual turnip-growing competition, has potential – but given it holds the record for the world’s smallest book (0.07 mm x 0.10 mm), and requires a scanning electron microscope to read it, the reality seems less than likely.

7. S – J.J. Abrams and Doug Dorst

How has anything with J.J. Abrams‘ name attached not already found its way to the multiplex? By telling a story via readers' notes pre-written into the margins of a fictitious novel by a non-existent author based on the Ship of Theseus thought experiment. That’s how.

8. The Incomparable Atuk – Mordecai Richler

On the surface, Richler’s 1963 satirical novel about a Canadian Inuit seduced by the bright lights of the big city, appears excellent grist for the moviemaking mill – or would, minus the curse. In development for much of the 1980s, Atuk, attracted some big-name talent. John Belushi, John Candy, Sam Kinison, and Chris Farley all signed on to star at one time or another – and all met untimely deaths soon afterward. Pooh-pooh the curse, but tellingly, Atuk remains steadfastly on the shelf among unfilmable books.

9. The History of Cardenio – William Shakespeare

Any filmmaker would give their right arm to adapt an unproduced Shakespeare play. And this one, inspired, like Tristram Shandy, by Don Quixote, might well make a cracking film. Unfortunately, it never will since Shakespeare neglected to back up whatever the Elizabethan equivalent of a hard drive was and lost the manuscript.

10. Gravity’s Rainbow – Thomas Pynchon

To many, Pynchon’s literary chronicle of the development and deployment of Germany’s V2 rocket during WWII is a strong contender for the Great American Novel. To others, it’s a load of pretentious twaddle. Either way, movie executives have left the path to Pynchon’s door conspicuously un-beaten.

11. The Silmarillion – J.R.R. Tolkien

Given the blockbuster success of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, anything by Tolkien must head up any studio’s wish list of potential acquisitions. Not so, as this posthumously published miscellany of Middle Earth mumbo-jumbo and half-formed ideas demonstrates. Still, that hasn't stopped Rings of Power from adapting portions of the book.

13. The Koran

Safe to say, in light of certain Muslims’ exceptionally strong views on visual depictions of The Prophet: Never, ever coming to a movie theater near you!

14. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (Original Version) – Robert Louis Stevenson

Legend has it that when Stevenson showed the first draft of his famous short story to his wife, she hated it so much she threw it on the fire. Whatever the truth, no manuscript of the original version of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde exists.

15. Googolplex Written Out ­– Wolfgang H. Nitsche

It’s fun to imagine how a treatment for the film version of Nitsche’s breathtakingly pointless labor of love might look:

Fade in:

10 10,000,000,000,​000,000,000,​000,000,000,​000,000,000,​000,000,000,​000,000,000,​000,000,000,​000,000,000,​000,000,000,​000,000,000,​000,000,000

Fade out.

The End

Comprising the number 1 followed by a googol zeros (a googol = 1 followed by a hundred zeros), and running to 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 volumes, no book in history has ever thumbed its nose so magnificently at narrative rigor or the traditional three-act structure.

16. Catcher in the Rye – J.D. Salinger

The reclusive Salinger famously nixed all bids to turn his iconic coming-of-age novel into a film, wearily conceding that it would inevitability happen after his death. But although he died in 2010, Salinger seems to wield power from beyond the grave. Despite multiple attempts, Catcher in the Rye the Movie has mysteriously never materialized.

17. Everybody Poops – Taro Gomi

But nobody wants to see it in IMAX.

18. Tender Buttons – Gertrude Stein

A collection of exquisitely wrought tone poems exploring the nature of mundane objects, Stein’s groundbreaking work of verbal cubism gets the literati salivating but the odds of a movie version: zilch. Its most famous entry, “A Carafe, That is a Blind Glass,” begins with the line:

“A kind in glass and a cousin, a spectacle and nothing strange a single hurt color and an arrangement in a system to pointing.”

19. Timequake – Kurt Vonnegut

Amid much metaphysical rambling, semiautobiographical fragments, arbitrary chapter breaks, and eccentric punctuation, the plot of Vonnegut’s 1997 novel has the entire population of earth condemned to relive the preceding decade in an agony of déjà vu, watching themselves make ruinous mistakes and suffer terrible loss all over again, powerless to prevent it. In short, not exactly Groundhog Day II.

20. The Complete Oxford English Dictionary

“I read a dictionary once,” deadpanned US comedian Steven Wright. “I thought it was a poem about everything.” A great line, and one suggesting the venerable tome might make useful movie fodder – many films have, after all, sprung from poetic works (Beowulf, Mulan, The Green Knight, etc.). But at 20 volumes and 59 million words, among them such delights as “bumfuzzle,” “mumpsimus,” and “pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis,” rights to the OED remain very much up for grabs.