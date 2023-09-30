Unfiltered Opinions: 25 Films That Stars Don’t Hold Back On

In Hollywood, where image and public relations often reign supreme, it's refreshing to hear stars let loose and share their unfiltered thoughts. We're diving into the candid side of the silver screen as we explore films where actors held nothing back, delivering performances and opinions that left audiences both stunned and entertained. From controversial roles to behind-the-scenes drama, get ready for the tea!

1. Robert Pattinson (Twilight)

Robert Pattinson was “constantly trying to fight the Twilight idea,” and he hated how his character Edward Cullen was written. He also made fun of the dialogue, the plot, and the fans of the movie in several interviews. Additionally, Pattinson said playing a 100-year-old virgin felt ridiculous, and he preferred to kill his character. He also said that he thought the movie was a weird story and didn't understand why people liked it.

2. George Clooney (Batman and Robin)

George Clooney declared that the film was “a waste of money” and that he was “terrible” in it. He also apologized to fans for “ruining Batman” and wanted to refund anyone who bought a ticket. He blamed the movie for almost killing his career and the Batman franchise.

3. Michael Caine (Jaws 4)

Michael Caine ripped Jaws 4 by saying that he had never seen the movie and heard it was awful. He also said that he only did it for the money and used it to buy a house. He joked that he had seen the house and that it was “fantastic.”

4. Mark Wahlberg (The Happening)

Mark Wahlberg felt his acting “wasn't really good” in the film and regretted doing it. He also voiced that he didn't understand the script and thought it was a really bad movie. He mocked the movie's premise and his own performance in several interviews.

5. Halle Berry (Catwoman)

Halle Berry said the movie wasn't good and that she was embarrassed by it. She also said that she knew it was bad while filming it and wanted to get out of it. She accepted her Razzie Award for Worst Actress in person and jokingly said she was grateful for being in a god-awful movie.

6. Johnny Depp (The Tourist)

Johnny Depp articulated that The Tourist was a “studio-imposed” project that he did for the money. Angelina Jolie also admitted that she was not proud of the movie and only did it because she wanted to work with Depp. The film was nominated for three Golden Globes, but many saw this as a joke and a way to get the stars to attend the ceremony.

7. Sean Connery (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen)

Sean Connery said that he hated the movie and that it was “a nightmare” to make. He also said that he had a bad experience with the director and the producers and felt cheated by them. He retired from acting after the movie and turned down several offers, including the role of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings.

8. Bill Murray (Garfield)

Bill Murray mentioned that he only agreed to voice the character of Garfield because he thought the script was written by Joel Coen, one of the Coen brothers. He later realized Joel Cohen, a different writer, wrote it. He said that he hated the movie and that it was a mistake.

9. Channing Tatum (G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra)

Channing Tatum apparently only did the movie because his agents pushed him into doing it, and he had “no option.” He also said that he didn't like the script and that he thought the movie was horrible. He felt he was “super lucky” to be given better roles afterward.

10. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince)

Daniel Radcliffe was not very happy with his performance in the movie and thought it was “one-note” and “complacent.” He also said that he felt very stale and passive in the movie and that he needed to do more to make his character interesting. He also expressed that he wanted to do better in the future.

11. Alec Guinness (Star Wars)

Alec Guinness supposedly believed that Star Wars was “fairy-tale rubbish” and that he had no idea what it was about. He disliked the dialogue and felt bored by the movie. He asked George Lucas to end his character Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first movie and he regretted signing a contract that gave him a percentage of the profits.

12. Harrison Ford (Blade Runner)

Harrison Ford expressed his less-than-pleasant experience while working on the film, mentioning a strained relationship with director Ridley Scott. He also openly disliked the voice-over narration added to the theatrical version, describing it as “terrible.” Ford admitted feeling relieved when the movie production concluded, expressing his reluctance to discuss it further.

13. Bruce Willis (Cop Out)

Bruce Willis voiced his dissatisfaction with the film, expressing his lack of enjoyment while collaborating with director Kevin Smith. He openly criticized the movie as “soulless” and “lazy,” revealing his indifference towards it. Willis further disclosed that he found the film unengaging and expressed his desire to pursue different projects.

14. Sylvester Stallone (Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot)

Sylvester Stallone went on record, labeling the movie as “maybe one of the worst films in the entire solar system” and admitting to feeling humiliated. He revealed that his participation in the film resulted from losing a bet with Arnold Schwarzenegger, which left him feeling “violated.” Stallone didn't mince words, describing the movie as “a flatworm” and expressing his intense dislike for it.

15. Katherine Heigl (Knocked Up)

Katherine Heigl openly criticized the film, describing it as “a little sexist” and expressing her concern that it portrayed women in a negative light as “shrews.” She further voiced her displeasure with how her character was depicted, feeling betrayed by the movie's portrayal of her role. Heigl admitted that the movie was hard for her to love and regretted her decision to participate.

16. Marlon Brando (The Island of Dr. Moreau)

Marlon Brando candidly expressed his disdain for the movie, deeming it “a mess” and revealing his indifference. He didn't hold back, admitting to having a terrible time during its production, with clashes occurring between him and director John Frankenheimer. Brando went so far as to say that he was disgusted by the movie and harbored a desire to forget it entirely.

17. Arnold Schwarzenegger (Red Sonja)

Arnold Schwarzenegger candidly described the movie as the worst film he ever made. He said that he took on the project solely as a favor to producer Dino De Laurentiis and deeply regretted the decision. Schwarzenegger even humorously mentioned using the film as a form of punishment for his children, making them watch it when they misbehave.

18. Ben Affleck (Daredevil)

Ben Affleck openly branded Daredevil as a “failure” and mentioned that he felt humiliated by his role in it. He acknowledged the experience as a learning opportunity but made it clear that he had no intention of repeating it.

19. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey)

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson didn't hold back in sharing their sentiments about the movie, admitting they didn't enjoy it and felt they lacked chemistry on-screen. They described filming the intimate scenes as uncomfortable and awkward and expressed relief when the production was finally over, with no desire to return for sequels.

20. Woody Allen (Casino Royale)

Woody Allen pulled no punches, labeling the movie as a disaster and recounting his misery during its making. He revealed his frustration at having no control over the project and harbored such strong negative feelings that he contemplated legal action against it.

21. Bob Hoskins (Super Mario Bros.)

Bob Hoskins didn't mince words when he described Super Mario Bros. as awful. He shared that he had no fun while working on the film and encountered numerous challenges. Hoskins even went so far as to say he was “very unhappy” with the movie and expressed regret about starring in it.

22. Christopher Plummer (The Sound of Music)

Christopher Plummer humorously dubbed this film “The Sound of Mucus.” He admitted to not enjoying the music and feeling bored by the film, attributing it to his own preference for different projects and his tendency to be somewhat snobbish about his roles.

23. Burt Reynolds (Boogie Nights)

Burt Reynolds openly criticized Boogie Nights, describing it as horrible and taking the significant step of firing his agent after participating in it. He also revealed a lack of compatibility with director Paul Thomas Anderson, feeling uncomfortable with the film's content. In an unexpected move, Reynolds even turned down an Oscar nomination for his role in the movie.

24. Shia LaBeouf (Transformers)

Shia LaBeouf detailed that Transformers was “a mess” and that he was “not proud” of it. He also said that he didn't like the director, Michael Bay, and that he felt confused by the movie. He stated that he was done with the movie and that he wanted to do something else.

25. Megan Fox (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen)

According to Megan Fox, the film wasn't a movie about acting, and she spent most of her time running or screaming or both. She also compared director Michael Bay to Hitler and Napoleon, saying he was “a nightmare to work for” and wanted to “be like Hitler on his sets.” She was fired from the franchise after her comments, and Bay said that it was Steven Spielberg who made the decision.

Source: Reddit.