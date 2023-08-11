One of the most disappointing parts about watching a truly remarkable anime is the credits rolling on a cliffhanger or plenty of unanswered questions and then never receiving a follow-up. Anime is notorious for doing this, and some of the best series are unfinished anime well deserving of another season.

These are the 25 best-unfinished anime that are in dire need of another season to resolve everything. Some only received a single masterful season, while others received multiple, only not to get the conclusion they deserved. Based on animation, characters, writing, story, action, and more, these are the 25 unfinished anime that need another season in no particular order.

1 – Yuri on Ice

When it comes to one of the most infamous series not to receive another season, this sports anime ranks among the best. Arguably one of the best sports anime, it tells the story of two ice skaters who rise up from failures to try again. Their unique and romantic relationship with one another is gripping, with gorgeous animation and a massive fan base.

Even though a movie has been announced, there hasn't been any news regarding it in several years, leading to the possibility of never receiving another season.

2 – March Comes in Like a Lion

When it comes to one of the most depressing but also realistic anime around, this is the one. The main character, Rei, shows depression and anxiety in a way no anime has ever done before, leading to a surprisingly dark but often hopeful series. It has two masterpiece and underrated seasons that desperately need a third and potentially final season.

3 – The God of High School

Some of the best action-packed anime scenes in the 21st century were seen in this series. Based on a Korean Webtoon, this anime adaptation did its source material justice, even if it was a bit short. There is so much material left for not only another season but several more.

4 – Mushi-shi

This sleeper anime follows a man who investigates the mysterious spiritual beings that inhabit our world and how they affect it. Each episode follows a new case, usually a bit slow but always moving and often emotional. Though it has two seasons, there is still so much potential left in this series.

5 – Death Parade

Up there for the best original anime of all time, not based on something like a manga, Death Parade is a must-watch from Madhouse. Following two new people in each episode who died simultaneously, they play games like bowling or air hockey to learn more about their pasts and determine their paths in the afterlife.

There is almost no anime that can shock and surprise as well as this one. It’s unfortunate, too, since its premise lends itself to a seemingly endless stream of episodes.

6 – Magical Girl Raising Project

Battle Royale is a popular genre, and anime occasionally dives into it. This particular anime blends battle royale with a disturbing magical girl twist. This isn’t your typical Sailor Moon, as it follows a group of magical girls who use their unique powers to rip and tear each other apart. It is twisted and dark but has so much potential for other games to depict.

7 – Nichijou

One of the finest slice-of-life anime, this series follows a group of students and citizens of a small town in the countryside of Japan. It is slow but often hilarious and full of meme-worthy and memorable moments. It is, sadly, a bit short, given how much room there is to spend more time with the residents of Tokisadame.

8 – Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Wit Studio would release this series before it returned with Attack on Titan’s long-awaited new season. Primarily seen as a copycat, it also follows a post-apocalyptic-like world with monsters that the main character can also turn into. While it isn’t quite as good as its inspiration, it more than deserves another season.

9 – Baccano

From the legendary mind of Ryohgo Narita comes this anime adaptation of the long-running and highly complex story. Following multiple time periods and many groups, including mobsters and more, it had one reasonably long season. But this only scratched the surface of the complicated light novel source, leaving room for a return.

10 – Rokka no Yuusha

What happens when six prophesied heroes arrive to take on an evil god, only to find out there are seven of them? A traitor is among the group, and this intense action series follows a mind-bending adventure to uncover which among them is most suspicious. Though it wraps up its core mystery nicely in the first season, it ends on a new cliffhanger that still hasn’t been resolved.

11 – No Game No Life

No surprise here, but this is another Madhouse production that only has a single season. Following a brother and sister who end up in a world dominated by games and strategy, they soon find themselves battling for control of their new home in exciting and thoughtful ways.

12 – Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash

The isekai genre, meaning someone arriving in a new world (usually fantasy), is jam-packed. Even still, this series was a breath of fresh air when it was released. It is far more realistic, showing how tough it would be for an average human to go to a fantasy world and suddenly take on groups of goblins.

It is powerful and heartbreaking, dealing with its subject matter well. But, unlike many other isekai anime, it doesn’t have a second season.

13 – WataMote

If you want an anime that will make you laugh the entire time, this is the one to watch. This uniquely dark humor series follows a relatively unattractive shut-in girl and her interactions with the world around her that she doesn’t understand. She is one of the most endearing protagonists you can’t help but cheer for.

14 – Sword Art Online

Unlike a lot of the series on this list, Sword Art Online has had no problem getting a second, third, and even fourth season. Despite this immense success, it remains unfinished. Unlike past seasons, the show hasn’t finished, but there is no clear plan for a follow-up. It is right at the end of its story, but its studio, A-1 Pictures, seems content, releasing filler movies only.

15 – Seraph of the End

One of the most common reasons for an anime not receiving another season is running out of source material. Such is the case for this show that not only caught up to its source manga in two short half-seasons but partially surpassed it. However, that was in 2015. There is enough material now to release another season.

16 – Dragon Ball Super

Few properties are as prolific and impactful as the Dragon Ball series from Akira Toriyama. When many thought it was finally dead, it returned with Super. Despite a couple of movies, the anime series hasn’t returned for another season, even though its manga has continued for a while. But this one is more of a matter of when not if.

17 – Talentless Nana

This series is pretty much the anti-My Hero Academia in a way. It follows a girl who goes to an island where the next generation of superhero kids are being trained with the goal of eliminating them one by one. Each episode follows the powerless and surprisingly lovable anti-hero as she tries to figure out how to outsmart and assassinate them.

It also has one of the most heartbreaking finale cliffhangers that it desperately needs to resolve with another season.

18 – My Love Story

Yet another victim of the Madhouse treatment, this is your basic rom-com with a twist: a large and intimidating student falls in love with the cutesy, seemingly innocent girl. Their chemistry together is incredible, and they don’t shy away from love like most anime do.

19 – Gangsta

Marred by countless issues, it seems almost hopeless that this anime series will continue. But it is a shame since its three shockingly progressive protagonists are some of the most memorable in the industry. Telling the story of three downtrodden criminals and outcasts, they deal with the action-packed underbelly of their city.

20 – Blend S

Coming from A-1 Pictures, a studio that you can almost bet on making a second season, has yet to return to one of the most popular comedy slice-of-life anime they’ve ever made. Telling the story of a group of workers at a cafe, it is driven by its unforgettable characters and hilarious meme-worthy moments.

21 – Smile Down the Runway

Given how prevalent cosplay is in the community, you rarely see an anime focused on fashion, which is a shame. This anime beautifully captured the idea of fashion and competition intriguingly while having two charismatic leads. It feels like a show ripe for multiple seasons, but no news as of yet.

22 – Claymore

Whether you want a straight-up reboot or a follow-up on the initial anime adaptation, many fans will agree that Claymore needs another season. Its first season didn’t strictly follow the manga too well, and with more content to adapt now, there is plenty of room for a more cohesive season.

23 – Highschool of the Dead

If there is a show on this list that is the most unlikely to get another season, it is this one. It was even likely to receive another season, but the original manga author, Daisuke Sato, tragically passed away in 2017. His tremendous work was a thrilling and often hilarious take on high schoolers surviving a zombie apocalypse.

24 – Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

To its credit, this series has its sequels in the form of three movies and counting. But, outside of the first movie, this format hasn’t worked as well as in an episodic format. Telling the story of a boy and his encounters with teenage puberty syndrome is captivating and needs a return to form.

25 – Hunter x Hunter

There aren’t many genre-defining, long-running shounen (all-ages action) anime that don’t get the chance to finish. Dragon Ball’s original run, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Inuyasha, and many more have had their opportunity. But it appears that Hunter x Hunter could be the exception.

Because of the original manga author’s health, this series has gone on hiatus countless times. Unless something changes in the future, such as the reins being handed off to someone else, there is a possibility fans will never get to see the conclusion of Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio’s adventures with another season or even more chapters of the source manga.