Unforecasted Fiasco: ‘Twister’ Sequel Neglects Input From Original Director

The director of the classic 90s disaster flick Twister revealed that he hasn't been contacted about or consulted on the film's upcoming sequel, Twisters.

Announced last year, Twisters is reported to take place after the first film's events, which starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as soon-to-be-divorced storm chasers who get caught up in the mother of all storms.

‘Twisters' Won't Be The Same

Speaking to Inverse, Jan de Bont, who also directed the 90s blockbuster hit Speed, doesn't sound too bothered about the apparent snub. He believes Twister is a film that “cannot be remade.”

With the advances of advances in CGI, the film's effects would not have the same impact and wouldn't be done in the same way. “When things fell from the sky, real things were falling from a helicopter,” he told Inverse about the making of Twister. “When we filmed a car escaping a tornado in a hail storm, real ice came at us. It's a movie that cannot be remade.”

Not only does de Bont believe studios would never use real effects like he did anymore, but he's also noticing a rising trend of indie directors being brought in to tackle these massive remakes. “Don't forget the main reason they're finding younger, inexperienced people is they want to be able to control them, he warned.

The veteran filmmaker is at least optimistic about Universal's choice of director for the sequel, Lee Isaac Chung, noting that he enjoyed 2020's Minari.

Fans React to Twister Director Snub

Film buffs on a popular forum reacted to the news of De Bont not being involved with the Twister sequel with a mix of puzzlement, surprise, and bemusement that the sequel was even happening at all.

One De Bont fan called the filmmaker “pretty hardcore” and “The real deal” for his superb work as DP on The Hunt for Red October and Die Hard, and he worked on the world's most dangerous film set, having had his scalp ripped away while filming Roar.

But one skeptic finds du Bont's resurfacing suspicious timing. “The dude made two great movies after a career as a well-regarded Director of Photography (DP),” they wrote. “Then made three bad ones, including an all-time bomb, dropped off the planet for 20 years, and came out of witness protection to make this comment.”

Huge Amount of Arrogance

Fans of Twister were bothered by the news of the remake. One thought it was a “huge amount of arrogance” on the studio's part not to ask De Bont back to head the project. They suspect Twisters will not only be bad, but the special effects won't be able to beat the impact of the original movie.

Another fan was doubtful Twisters will live up to its predecessor, saying: “Twister is a perfect movie, no way the remake delivers like the OG.”

Twisters is currently scheduled for release in 2024.

