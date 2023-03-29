10 Incredible Dystopian Movies You Won’t Be Able To Get Out of Your Head

Unforgettable movies with incredible plots that make you think are more common than you may think. One user on a popular internet forum wonders which dystopian movies are the most memorable. Other sci-fi movie lovers flooded the comments with their suggestions.

1. Snowpiercer (2020)

When Earth's second ice age shatters humanity, the remaining people form a new society on a train. The rich at the front of the train horde resources from the poor who live in squalor in the back of the train. Can those in poverty work together to take over the engine room and take control?

2. What Happened to Monday (2017)

In an overpopulated world, parents are only allowed one child per household. When a mother gives birth to seven identical septuplets and dies in childbirth, her father takes care of the daughters. To protect their lives, he names each child after a day of the week, teaches them to live as one single person, and only allows them to go outside on their specified day.

3. The Rover (2014)

In the wasteland that was once a prospering society, one man scours the Earth for its limited resources in his one lasting possession from before: his beloved car. When a gang steals his vehicle, he teams up with the man the gang abandoned to retrieve his invaluable stolen goods.

4. Children of Men (2006)

It's 2027, and humanity is in a constant state of warfare. It's been eight years since anyone reproduced, and the youngest man on Earth was recently murdered in a bombing. When a bureaucrat is abducted by an immigrant-rights group, he soon discovers that humanity may have one last hope for survival. Can he protect this new hope, or will the militant society surrounding him quash it?

5. 12 Monkeys (1995)

When one prisoner in 2030 is scouted for a secret time-traveling project, he's instructed to return to the 1990s. While there, he must find a way to prevent the deathly plague that eradicated a massive chunk of humanity. However, once he arrives, he discovers that convincing people from the 90s to change their ways could be futile.

6. The Platform (2019)

In a strange prison in a mysterious dystopian world, prisoners are assigned new cells once every month. Those who receive a low number are lucky because they get the first pickings of food. Nourishment for the whole prison is provided by a platform that begins at the top of the vertical prison and is lowered down each level, leaving those towards the bottom to starve.

7. Don't Look Up (2021)

This cynical take on society's response to preventable natural disasters follows two astronomers on a mission to convince humanity of an impending threat: there is a comet careening towards Earth in outer space that could wipe out life on Earth. Can the two convince corrupt politicians and a desensitized populous to enact change?

8. Sorry to Bother You (2018)

In a near-future dystopian reality , one young man believes he'll do whatever it takes to rise to the top of the corporate ladder. He soon discovers a key to financial success but finds that the cost is higher than he could ever imagine. The twist in this movie is incredible, so that's all I can say without giving too much away.

9. Equilibrium (2002)

This dystopian thriller follows Clerick John Preston (Christian Bale) as he enforces the regime's strict laws. People are no longer allowed to feel emotions, read books, or examine art of any kind. One day, John missed a critical dose of his anti-emotion medication. Can he abandon everything he's ever known to fight for feelings?

10. The Hunger Games (2012)

In a society separated into districts, the nation's children are forced to battle to the death each year in the famous Hunger Games. When the poor District 12's Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) becomes their first volunteer tribute in the games, society begins to fall apart as viewers bond with Katniss on her quest to survive.