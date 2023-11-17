17 Unforgettable Movies That Will Leave You Absolutely Stunned

If you're on the hunt for a movie that will truly surprise and shock you, there are plenty of films to choose from. A movie fan in a popular online forum asked for examples of films that “will make my jaw drop from surprise.” Here are 17 great options.

1. Midsommar (2019)

Some movie fans agreed that the psychological horror film Midsommar fits the bill. One noted the film “had me gripped from the start with Florence Pugh's acting and the macabre imagery.” Others pointed out how the first 20 minutes really set the tone for the unsettling viewing experience.

2. Primal Fear (1996)

Primal Fear is a legal thriller with an unexpected twist. “The book really did it for me but the movie did not disappoint at all,” one film lover shared. Another called it a “chilling” watch.

3. Black Swan (2010)

Black Swan is a super trippy and shocking movie. The main character has trouble deciphering what is real from what is happening in her head. And the audience is along for this confusing ride with her.

4. Happiness (1998)

Happiness is a dark comedy about people looking for a sense of purpose. Many of the characters have dark secrets that will blow your mind when they're finally revealed.

5. Mother (2017)

This movie is a psychological horror film that will leave a lasting impact on you. It tackles major concepts like God and the meaning of humanity and will leave you feeling haunted and disturbed.

6. Arrival (2016)

If you love sci-fi movies, this is the perfect film for you. It's about humans communicating with aliens, despite using a wildly different language, but the information they deliver is shocking and warped.

7. Sorry to Bother You (2018)

I don't even know where to begin with this movie, but when I say it has a wild twist, I mean it. Not a twist like the character was dreaming or the character is not real, but way crazier and mind-bending. Buckle up for an insane journey that tackles classism, racism, and more.

8. The Lighthouse (2019)

This campy and strange movie has received mixed reviews, but it will surely surprise you. The movie is tragic and nuanced, with some gore that will have you staring in disbelief.

9. The Lobster (2015)

As impressive as this movie was, I don't know if I could handle a rewatch. It takes place in a dystopian society where single people are turned into random animals. The ending is brutal and disturbing but also deeply meaningful.

10. Dogtooth (2009)

Dogtooth is a complex movie set in a terrifying household. It's about keeping humans captive and follows the twisted events that occur in this house in an unnamed place. While the ending is shocking, the entire movie will have you in disbelief.

11. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Be warned, this movie is extremely violent, gory, and disturbing, so it's not for those with a weak stomach. With unusual performances and a tragic but complex ending, the movie will keep you unpleasantly captivated the entire time.

12. I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

This strange and uncomfortable movie will keep you perplexed throughout, as nothing you think will happen does. It constantly takes confusing turns. It's great if you want a shocking movie that isn't super violent and gross.

13. Pig (2021)

Many people consider this movie one of Nicolas Cage‘s best performances, and it's certainly an intense experience. It's a painful movie about grief and loss, but the harrowing ending will have you in a puddle of emotions.

14. The Vanishing (2018)

The Vanishing is a thrilling drama about three lighthouse keepers isolated on an island. It's a psychological journey as they begin to become fiercely paranoid of one another, and no one can be trusted.

15. Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary comes out swinging, as one of the most shocking scenes is in the first 30 minutes. However, the action doesn't stop there, and the movie is chilling and disturbing up until the very end.

16. The Menu (2022)

The Menu is a horror thriller movie that plays with the concept of luxury dining and the foodie experience. Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes are impeccable in this film that keeps you guessing the whole time.

17. Ex Machina (2014)

Ex Machina is an aesthetically stunning movie with a haunting plot that questions the autonomy and danger of AI and robots. It's one of those movies where you're not sure who to root for but are mesmerized by every scene.

