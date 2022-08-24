Here’s the Unhappiest State in the U.S., It’s Not Jersey or New York

No one wants their state crowned as the unhappiest state in the union, but there must be a winner.
We Can See Through That Fake Smile
A recent study by HouseFresh collected data with facial recognition software Azure to analyze thousands of geotagged Instagram selfies in different parts of the country.
Data analysts distinguished between authentic and fake smiles. The algorithm used key facial features: anger, fear, and surprise. This is how they could better determine which states have the most truly happy individuals.
Unhappiest States in the U.S.
- California
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
- Indiana
- Louisiana
- Georgia
- New Mexico
- Connecticut
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
Happiest States in the U.S.
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Nebraska
- Vermont
- Iowa
- Wyoming
- Colorado
- North Dakota
- Washington
- Idaho
Many Californians will be unhappy about their state ranking last.
How Does Your State Rank
Take a look at the photo below to see where your state ranks.
