Here’s the Unhappiest State in the U.S., It’s Not Jersey or New York

No one wants their state crowned as the unhappiest state in the union, but there must be a winner.

We Can See Through That Fake Smile

A recent study by HouseFresh collected data with facial recognition software Azure to analyze thousands of geotagged Instagram selfies in different parts of the country.

Data analysts distinguished between authentic and fake smiles. The algorithm used key facial features: anger, fear, and surprise. This is how they could better determine which states have the most truly happy individuals.

Unhappiest States in the U.S.

California New Jersey Pennsylvania Indiana Louisiana Georgia New Mexico Connecticut Maryland Massachusetts

Happiest States in the U.S.

Utah Wisconsin Nebraska Vermont Iowa Wyoming Colorado North Dakota Washington Idaho

Many Californians will be unhappy about their state ranking last.

How Does Your State Rank

Take a look at the photo below to see where your state ranks.

