Union Workers Very Disappointed by Biden’s Solution to Rail Dispute, ‘He’s Not Stepping Up’

President Biden has been attempting to prevent a national crisis by calling on Congress to quickly pass a bill they had been deliberating on. Railroad workers were going on strike, which could do serious damage to the economy. The unions had been in negotiations with the railroad companies, but they were not complying with what the unions wanted. Biden has long claimed that “unions built the middle class,” but the unions don't seem to be too impressed with his most recent decision.

The Result of a Strike

If the rail workers decide to go on strike, the economy could become paralyzed due to the lack of transportation for many goods, especially grains, ahead of the holiday season. On Monday, President Biden implored Congress to pass legislation that would adopt the deal that had hesitantly been reached back in September.

The unions and freight rail companies are facing a December 9th deadline to finalize a contract before a strike or lockdown would occur.

The Negotiations

Rail unions and rail carriers have been negotiating new contracts for almost three years. The Biden administration assisted in creating a contract proposal that eight of the unions voted to ratify. Unfortunately, four of the other unions rejected the deal.

Many of the members' reason for holding back their support is that they want paid sick leave in the contract as well as a more lenient attendance policy that would allow them time off for emergencies.

Now What?

Biden asked that the legislation reflect the contract that the eight union leaders had tentatively agreed on, which includes a 24% pay raise over the next five years. Workers would also receive $5,000 bonuses and voluntary assigned days off, but only one paid day off. Rail workers currently are not given any paid leave.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would take up legislation on Wednesday morning. Congress will be setting a new contract in order to avoid a strike. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have also allied to push the legislation through ASAP.

The legislation could face some opposition in the Senate. Senator Marco Rubio has already announced that he will be voting against it, and Senator Bernie Sanders was critical of the fact that the contract will not give workers sick leave. Some of the progressive House Democrats have expressed their concerns as well.

Biden said in a brief interview, “There's a lot to do, including resolving the train strike. It’s not an easy call, but I think we have to do it. The economy’s at risk.”

Lawmakers are also up against a December 16th deadline to agree on a budget for 2023. If they do not come to an agreement, the temporary funding measure that is in place will expire and the government would go into a partial shutdown.

