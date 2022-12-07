Unique Christmas Gifts People Won’t Want to Return

More than half of all Americans wait until the last minute to do Christmas shopping and are left with fewer, less exciting options. Even if you know what you want to get for your loved ones, you may find yourself between a rock and a hard place.

Christmas is the most beautiful time of the year, but also the busiest time as well.

If you wait too long, there will be nothing left to buy. You don't want to be one of the 52% of people who scramble at the last minute to do their holiday shopping. It's reasonable to lose track of time when you are busy with work and life. But the holiday season becomes more stressful when you have to worry about buying the perfect gifts in a pinch.

You want your presents to stand out, whether they're personalized or a gift from the store. We've got some solid gift suggestions for procrastinators and last-minute gift buyers.

For The Foodie

If you have someone who is a food lover, you can get them a gift card to their favorite restaurant. Many people see gift cards as impersonal gestures, but if it's to someplace they enjoy going, it's a win-win situation. Knowing that more than half of all Americans (52%) love food more than anything else, getting someone a gift card is a no-brainer. It's simple, quick, and easy and saves you time and money.

If you are unsure what they like, you can always snoop on their social media accounts for ideas.

To save some money, Raise and Card Cash are places to start looking for discount gift cards.

For The Traveler

This past year, the travel bug has people yearning to book a flight to their favorite destination. There are many options when seeking gifts for travelers, but what's the best choice?

People who love to travel can always use a travel packing organizer. Packing everything in a suitcase can be overwhelming if you don't know where things should go. With an organizer, you can keep everything clean and tidy. Your travel friends or family will love a gift like this one.

For The Healthy Eater

Meal kit delivery services have become quite the trend. You may be surprised, but it is one of the most prolific businesses around right now. They make the gift more special since you are thinking about other people's health and well-being.

Everyone has a hard time balancing life and work, and few people have the time and energy to plan and cook healthy meals. Meal kits make life easier by providing you with all the information you need to order and cook an entire meal.

The Food Network rated Home Chef as their choice for Best Overall. You can get meal plans for up to five weeks, with some recipes starting at $7.99/meal, making the plans attractive for many busy households. This great gift idea will give someone the present of convenience and time saved.

For the Pet Lover

Most people own at least one pet. If you have people who adore their pets, you need to get them The Game, an interactive device. It is a puzzle toy and food dispenser that will keep your pet entertained for up to 30 minutes.

This product was designed to hold up to 1.5 cups of dry food while keeping your pet from feeling bored. Whoever is getting a gift like this will surely thank you later.

For the Beauty Queen

There is always one person in every family or friend group: a beauty queen. With many gadgets and products coming out daily, it's difficult to choose. You want the gift to be the newest and latest innovative product that will make that someone smile. One beauty tech item you can give is a lighted makeup mirror. No matter the person's age, this product can be useful in the beauty lover's life.

For The Artist

Finding a gift for a talented artist seems challenging since artists are known for having particular tastes. Not knowing what to get for a creative artist can take up much of your time. A popular gift that many artists need is a portable storage box where they can put all their art supplies and bring them with them. It keeps all their supplies organized and clean.

For The Athlete

Athletes often have muscle soreness. If a person is a runner, bicyclist, wrestler, or sports player, you can get them an acupressure mat. An acupressure mat helps relieve pain and stress. It is the most wonderful gift – whatever pain they have, this gift will alleviate it!

For The Person Who Loves Surprises

A Breo Box will do the trick if you want to surprise someone. A Breo Box is a subscription box that hand-packed the latest tech, home goods, and lifestyle products. You'll be surprised to see the coolest and most unique products you never knew you needed.

You can never go wrong with this gift because there will be at least one product everyone needs. Everyone loves getting surprises as their gift. Why try to surprise someone when the Breo Box will do it for you?

Christmas Memories

These gift ideas will inspire you as you prepare your Christmas lists. Family and friends will enjoy these thoughtfully chosen and unique gifts. Not only will they enjoy your gifts, but these will help create memories for years to come. And that is what Christmas is all about – family, friends, and Christmas memories created together.

