Many stories of Israeli adventures focus on the country's religious roots. Although the tangible history in Jerusalem and beyond is enthralling, there's so much more to see. Reaching beyond the joyful chaos of open-air markets, Israel is spilling over with immersive cultural experiences and adventure. Anyone that appreciates history, architecture, archeology, food, and culture will find the city a worthy visit with these 11 unique experiences in Israel.

Start In Jerusalem And Wear Comfortable Shoes

Starting in the part of the city known as Old Jerusalem, the Ramparts Walk allows visitors a unique bird’s eye view of Old Jerusalem. These mammoth walls surround the area – and its distinct cultural areas — and tourists can walk along its narrow footpaths. The northernmost side skirts the Christian and Muslim Quarters, while the south side walls loom high overtop the Armenian Quarter, ending at the Jewish Quarter – close to the famed West Wall.

It’s best to wear comfortable shoes with good traction since many walkable areas and alleyways are old, smooth stone. That, combined with shops and restaurants cleaning outdoor fixtures, creates the occasional wet, slippery walkway. Plus, there are a lot of steps for the Ramparts Walk and throughout Old Jerusalem. In other words, leave the flip-flops in your hotel room.

Advice For Visiting The Famed Western Wall

During an expansion of what’s known as the Second Temple, King Herod built the Western Wall in 20 BCE. The Romans, however, destroyed the temple in 70 CE, and just the support wall remained. People prayed at the remnants of the wall for hundreds of years until 1967, when the Israelis started digging underneath this section of wall ruins, unearthing two below-ground levels.

The above-ground portion of the Western Wall is free and available 365 days a year for visitors of all beliefs and backgrounds. It is customary for women to dress modestly here, with legs and shoulders covered. It’s typically as easy as adding a scarf over the shoulders if wearing a sleeveless top or dress.

The Western Wall is also known as the Wailing Wall since many praying visitors chant or pray aloud. Typically, visitors write a prayer or wish on a small piece of paper and tuck it into one of the cracks in the wall. As you approach the wall, there may be hundreds of people praying in different languages – some seated, others standing – and you must patiently wait to get close enough to tuck your wish into a crevasse. Regardless of your spiritual beliefs, it is entirely worth it. The enormity of this raw, human experience is quite powerful.

See The Extraordinary Watch Exhibit At The Museum For Islamic Art

The Museum for Islamic Art in Jerusalem offers permanent and rotating art exhibits from the Muslim world as far-reaching as Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, India, and even Spain. Past exhibitions include an exploration of the paisley motif, how Persian princes and Mughal emperors viewed it as a symbol of nobility, and how modern-day fashion icons like musicians Prince and Madonna made it popular.

Among the permanent collections, visitors will also find a non-Islamic collection of timepieces housed dramatically in a dark room. The collection belonged to the museum's founders and included over 200 stunning watches – housed in enormous glass displays. The room is dim, and the walls are black so that visitors can see each timepiece's intricate detail.

One of the most extraordinary pieces is a gold and sapphire watch commissioned by the French queen, Marie Antoinette 1783. Master watchmaker Abraham-Louis Breguet created it, and its advanced technology included a calendar that adapts to leap years, a thermometer, and reminder settings.

Taste Vodka, Gin, And Bourbon At Thinkers Distillery

Before leaving Jerusalem, schedule a tour of Thinkers Distillery. The space is bright and modern, and the immersive visits include charcuterie-style snacks, cheese, and spreads from the nearby Mahane Yehuda open-air market. Be sure to ask for the Thinkers Furthered Israeli Sunset Gin – a beautiful pale pink spirit distilled with juniper, angelica root, cassia, coriander seeds, strawberries, and rose petals.

Visit The Famous Skincare Company Ahava

About an hour southeast of Jerusalem, along the shores of The Dead Sea, travelers often do quite a bit of shopping – for skincare, that is. The popular skincare brand Ahava – which uses minerals from The Dead Sea — offers tours of its Visitor’s Center. Although small, there is a fully stocked store as well, so guests can stock up on mineral-infused products. It’s a quick and convenient spot since it’s just across the street from the Sea – and down the road from the area’s hotels and resorts.

Check Off A Bucket List Item And Float In The Dead Sea

The intensity of the salt and mineral concentration in the Dead Sea means that people can float with almost no effort. If you ask locals for a few tips for swimming in the Dead Sea, they’ll suggest walking in slowly because a few steps in, you become so buoyant your feet leave the ground.

This is an area worth an overnight to allow time for relaxation. Most hotels here have spas, indoor float pools, and access to the Dead Sea. The spas incorporate the local minerals – often in the form of mud — into treatments such as massages and facials. Hotels such as Herods Dead Sea offer Turkish baths as well, especially because travelers staying in the area are there for relaxation and the rejuvenation associated with The Dead Sea.

Head To The Desert And Taste Farm-Fresh Olive Oil

Eshkolot Orchard, in the Negev Desert, produces olive oil from three arid-loving olive varieties — olives – Syrian, Picual, and Barnea. The Marom family, who owns the orchard, offers a variety of tours, teaching guests about desert agriculture, merging ancient and modern growing methods, Jewish Halachic traditions in agriculture, and more. Best of all, Eshkolot Orchard visitors will taste the fresh, slightly peppery olive oil – and help with the harvest, if in season.

Take A Jeep Tour Of The Ramon Crater

Water created The Ramon Crater 250 million years ago, and it's an incredible sight. The geological wonder is a makhtesh – an enclosed valley with unusually high walls – often associated with Israel's Negev Desert and Egypt's Sinai peninsula. The Ramon Crater is the largest makhtesh in the world and is known for its prehistoric evidence.

When booking a tour, double-check that the assigned vehicle will have fully functioning air conditioning, and always ensure you have a water bottle with you. Pro tip: Book a late-day tour; watching the sunset from the rim of Ramon Crater is a bucket list memory you'll forever cherish.

Did You Love Ancient Apocalypse On Netflix? Visit Avdat National Park

Stop at the welcome center before heading to the ancient city and watch the introductory video. From there, head up to explore the remaining structures of this Nabatean city. It was an important stop along the ancient Incense Route and was most prosperous during the Byzantine period. Avdat National Park includes a magnificent burial cave, two Byzantine churches, and an elaborate bathhouse where visitors can walk through the dressing chamber and multiple rooms for storing water at different temperatures.

Tel Aviv’s Carmel Market Is Like A Scene From A Movie

Israel has plenty of bustling open-air markets, but Carmel Market in the Kerem HaTeimanim neighborhood of Tel Aviv is an absolute must-see. As a first step upon arrival, get your bearings and find a landmark to help orient yourself. The rows of stalls can be overwhelming, especially as each is jam-packed with colorful produce, enormous bins of fragrant exotic spices, clothing, sweets, jewelry, and handicrafts. The proprietors shout across the crowd, touting their goods and offering samples.

Get An Insider’s Tour Of The Graffiti In Tel Aviv’s Florentin Neighborhood

The Florentin neighborhood of Tel Aviv is a vibrant hub of artists, craft beer hubs, falafel shops, and bohemian cafes. The street art here ranges from old-school to VR-enabled apps that transform the artists’ work into a 3-D display.

Be on the lookout for artistic touches along the sidewalks, where you’ll find the occasional faux fairy door. You can see plenty of Instagram-worthy street art on your own, but a Florentin Street Art Tour is worthwhile. Local guides know the cultural and political stories behind each work of art and know where to find the more obscure ones.