15 Out-Of-The-Box Lunch Ideas That Won’t Disappoint

Only some workplaces have readily available food options nearby or onsite. Even then, the expense of buying your lunch every day can add up, so it's easier to bring it, but you may need help with new and exciting lunch ideas — after all, how many times do you want the same sandwich or wrap? Also, you may have the challenge of where to store it, especially if you don't have a fridge available in your place of work.

One member of a popular internet forum was at a loss for coming up with new ideas, so they asked for help. Some people suggested buying insulated lunch bags to keep food hot. Here are the best food ideas.

1- Zucchini Loaf

This food is also known as a Zucchini Slice in Australia. It's a bit like a frittata but is denser. It contains zucchini, cheese, eggs, and bacon. Once cooked, it makes a great lunch box addition because it tastes good hot or cold.

2- Curries

Curry and rice always taste great the next day — sometimes even better since the proteins have had extra time to absorb the spices. Make extra at dinner time or cook a batch on your day off. Heat it and store it in an insulated container or thermos.

3- Charcuterie

Charcuterie sounds super fancy, and it makes you feel like you've got your own personal finger-food party going on at lunchtime. Grab some cold rotisserie chicken and or ham, crackers, cheese, olives, red peppers, nuts, cucumber, and carrot; add in some grapes or dried apricots for sweetness, and make sure you pack it in something like a bento box with an insulated bag to keep it cool.

4- Crunchy Veg and Hummus

You can make a good hummus, or there are plenty of delicious brands in the fridge section at your local grocery store. Cut things like carrots, celery, bell pepper, and cucumber into sticks. You can also grab some pita crackers!

5- Grilled Chicken

Cooked chicken lasts in the fridge for three to four days. Prepared in advance or even a store-bought rotisserie chicken can be part of several different lunch ideas. One foodie suggests serving it with grains like quinoa and cold roasted veggies. Another says with a side salad or as part of a curry chicken salad.

6- Onigiri

This sushi rice dish is for those who love sushi but aren't prepared to learn how to roll it. You can use meat, tuna, or veggies as the filling, and use rice or seaweed to scoop it all up.

7- Frittata

Frittata is another egg dish that's great served hot or cold. It can be prepared earlier and made with various vegetables like broccoli, peppers, carrots, and just about anything you can think of.

8- Tabouleh

Chop up some veggies- especially tomato and cucumber- then add some onion, olive oil, lemon juice, parsley and mint. Mix it all up in the fridge and let it sit. Add rice and other toppings throughout the week.

9- Pasta Salad

If stored correctly, pasta salad can last up to seven days, so pre-making this dish and taking some to work with you each day sounds like a great time saver.

10- Empanadas

Empanadas won't unwrap, get soggy, and can be prepped days in advance to save you time and money! You can even freeze them.

11- Tuna Snack Kits

These aren't as expensive as buying your lunch out, and it's a meal already prepared for you available at the local grocery store. Usually consisting of flavored tuna and crackers, you can take some cheese, salad, and fruit to make it a complete meal. Several forum members suggest these kits as a good option.

12- Salmon Patties

These are great for dinner, especially if you've got a tin of salmon in the pantry and some leftover mashed potatoes. They also make a great lunch option the next day.

13- Warm Leftovers in a Self Heating Lunchbox

Any meal that needs to be reheated can be kept in these. The price ranges between $20 to $40 and is essentially an insulated electric lunch box that plugs into your car or an electrical socket. Most come as a kit with a compartmentalized box, a carry bag, and two chords.

14- Savory Muffins

A standard muffin recipe makes 12 muffins that you can freeze. Just pop one in your lunch box when needed. So many options are available with these, but a personal favorite is feta cheese, spinach, and sun-dried tomato. Add some cream cheese when you're ready to eat; they're delicious!

15- Salads

There are so many different types of salad out there. Unfortunately, many people imagine a lot of lettuce, tomato, and cucumber. In reality, entire recipe books and websites are devoted to various salads. The trick is to keep the dressing separate until you're ready to eat it.

Source: (Reddit).