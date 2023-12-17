Journey Through the Mystical: 14 Unique U.S. Destinations

The United States is famous for its bustling cities and flashy tourist attractions. But don't forget to spend some meaningful time off the beaten path. Many of the nation's most overlooked destinations are well worth a visit, especially if you're intrigued by mystical and mysterious natural landmarks and cultural sites. No need for long and stressful journeys to foreign shores. Instead, spend time at some of the country's most popular destinations for spiritual seekers.

1. Sedona, Arizona

If you're into New Age, you should visit Sedona. It's been a place of pilgrimage for spiritual seekers for decades. Devotees even say that this beautiful desert town features energy vortexes. As well as spending time in the natural landscapes, make sure to meander around town, where you'll discover its famous crystal shops. If you're looking for the perfect place to meditate, you can't go wrong with Sedona. Sedona also boasts many healing centers and other places where you can rest, relax, and connect with others.

2. The Big Island, Hawaii

Everyone knows that Hawaii is one of the most beautiful and luxurious destinations on the planet. But maybe you didn't realize that it also has a powerful mystical side. Its many spectacular natural landmarks, such as its majestic waterfalls, are places where you can meditate and get in touch with the spiritual realm.

3. St. Augustine, Florida

Of course, St. Augustine is renowned for its beauty, and its multi-colored sunsets over sparkling ocean water evoke a connection with the beyond. But there is another reason that this Florida city is associated with the spiritual. It is known as being one of the most haunted cities in the country. Even the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is believed to have paranormal activity.

4. Cedar Breaks, Utah

It is the majestic natural beauty of Cedar Breaks, Utah that evokes its mystical power. One of the most magical experiences you can enjoy here is viewing sunset. Autumn is a great time to visit Cedar Breaks.

5. Mount Shasta, California

If you're not afraid of energy vortexes, Mount Shasta is for you. A dormant volcano, Mount Shasta is one of the most dramatically impressive sights in northern California.

6. Joshua Tree, California

Joshua Tree (also known as Joshua Tree National Park) is one of the most popular sites in the United States with a mystical vibe. It features unique topography, including large and unusually shaped rocks, as well as the famous desert trees.

7. Ojai, California

Like some of the other places we've talked about here, Ojai is reputed to have an electromagnetic vortex. Believers say it is caused by plate tectonics. For decades, this town has been popular with hippies and New Age enthusiasts.

8. Crater Lake, Oregon

Crater Lake is a marvel among lakes. In fact, it's the deepest one in the entire country. The purity and crisp blue color of Crater Lake are two of the many beautiful features of this peaceful body of water. This lake was formed 7,700 years ago.

9. Yellowstone National Park

The first National Park ever established not only in the United States but the whole world, Yellowstone National Park is also enormous. It encompasses 2.2 million acres. Yellowstone National Park offers a multitude of fascinating natural attractions that fill us with wonder.

10. Badlands National Park

A national park in South Dakota, Badlands National Park is as unique as it is impressive. It contains 244,000 acres of land on which a variety of animals live, including bison and bighorn sheep. Badlands National Park offers mystical features such as its famous spired rock formations.

11. Hot Springs, Arkansas

Located in the Ouachita Mountains, Hot Springs, Arkansas, is a welcoming town with intriguing natural elements. It offers thermal springs that are among its main attractions. You can spend time in meditative contemplation admiring these features, as well as go on walks on the hiking trails.

12. The Northern Lights (Fairbanks, Alaska)

The Northern Lights are one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the world. You can view them in Fairbanks, Alaska. Also known as the Aurora Borealis, the Northern Lights are a sight you will remember for a lifetime.

13. Moab, Utah

Moab, Utah is known for its mystical atmosphere. This is primarily due to the dramatic topography and landscapes you find there. In fact, it feels rather otherworldly as you admire and explore this area of the country. Moab is found close to Utah's border with Colorado.

14. Taos, New Mexico

Immerse yourself into a world created in another time in Taos, New Mexico. The historic Pueblo here, called Taos Pueblo, has been recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.