Journey Through the Mystical: 14 Unique U.S. Destinations

Author: Samantha LordEdited by: Ashlee Fechino
The United States is famous for its bustling cities and flashy tourist attractions. But don't forget to spend some meaningful time off the beaten path. Many of the nation's most overlooked destinations are well worth a visit, especially if you're intrigued by mystical and mysterious natural landmarks and cultural sites. No need for long and stressful journeys to foreign shores. Instead, spend time at some of the country's most popular destinations for spiritual seekers.

1. Sedona, Arizona

Image Credit: jdross75/Shutterstock.

If you're into New Age, you should visit Sedona. It's been a place of pilgrimage for spiritual seekers for decades. Devotees even say that this beautiful desert town features energy vortexes. As well as spending time in the natural landscapes, make sure to meander around town, where you'll discover its famous crystal shops. If you're looking for the perfect place to meditate, you can't go wrong with Sedona. Sedona also boasts many healing centers and other places where you can rest, relax, and connect with others.

2. The Big Island, Hawaii

Image Credit: Big Island/Shutterstock.

Everyone knows that Hawaii is one of the most beautiful and luxurious destinations on the planet. But maybe you didn't realize that it also has a powerful mystical side. Its many spectacular natural landmarks, such as its majestic waterfalls, are places where you can meditate and get in touch with the spiritual realm.

3. St. Augustine, Florida 

Image Credit: Jim Vallee/Shutterstock.

Of course, St. Augustine is renowned for its beauty, and its multi-colored sunsets over sparkling ocean water evoke a connection with the beyond. But there is another reason that this Florida city is associated with the spiritual. It is known as being one of the most haunted cities in the country. Even the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is believed to have paranormal activity

4. Cedar Breaks, Utah

Image Credit: Kit Leong/Shutterstock.

It is the majestic natural beauty of Cedar Breaks, Utah that evokes its mystical power. One of the most magical experiences you can enjoy here is viewing sunset. Autumn is a great time to visit Cedar Breaks.

5. Mount Shasta, California

Image Credit: Robert Cornell/Mount Shasta.

If you're not afraid of energy vortexes, Mount Shasta is for you. A dormant volcano, Mount Shasta is one of the most dramatically impressive sights in northern California.

6. Joshua Tree, California 

Image Credit: Fotimageon/Shutterstock.

Joshua Tree (also known as Joshua Tree National Park) is one of the most popular sites in the United States with a mystical vibe. It features unique topography, including large and unusually shaped rocks, as well as the famous desert trees.

7. Ojai, California 

Image Credit: Geartooth Productions/Shutterstock.

Like some of the other places we've talked about here, Ojai is reputed to have an electromagnetic vortex. Believers say it is caused by plate tectonics. For decades, this town has been popular with hippies and New Age enthusiasts.  

8. Crater Lake, Oregon 

Image Credit: Tobias Haase -CC BY 2.0/Wiki Commons.

Crater Lake is a marvel among lakes. In fact, it's the deepest one in the entire country. The purity and crisp blue color of Crater Lake are two of the many beautiful features of this peaceful body of water. This lake was formed 7,700 years ago.

9. Yellowstone National Park 

Image Credit: Dietmar Rabich, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

The first National Park ever established not only in the United States but the whole world, Yellowstone National Park is also enormous. It encompasses 2.2 million acres. Yellowstone National Park offers a multitude of fascinating natural attractions that fill us with wonder. 

10. Badlands National Park 

Image Credit: Carol M. Highsmith, Library of Congress, Public Domain/Wiki Commons.

A national park in South Dakota, Badlands National Park is as unique as it is impressive. It contains 244,000 acres of land on which a variety of animals live, including bison and bighorn sheep. Badlands National Park offers mystical features such as its famous spired rock formations.

11. Hot Springs, Arkansas

Image Credit: All Stock Photos/Shutterstock.

Located in the Ouachita Mountains, Hot Springs, Arkansas, is a welcoming town with intriguing natural elements. It offers thermal springs that are among its main attractions. You can spend time in meditative contemplation admiring these features, as well as go on walks on the hiking trails.

12. The Northern Lights (Fairbanks, Alaska)

Image Credit: Pung/Shutterstock.

The Northern Lights are one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the world. You can view them in Fairbanks, Alaska. Also known as the Aurora Borealis, the Northern Lights are a sight you will remember for a lifetime. 

13. Moab, Utah

Image Credit: prochasson frederic/Shutterstock.

Moab, Utah is known for its mystical atmosphere. This is primarily due to the dramatic topography and landscapes you find there. In fact, it feels rather otherworldly as you admire and explore this area of the country. Moab is found close to Utah's border with Colorado.

14. Taos, New Mexico

Image Credit: Angel McNall/Shutterstock.

Immerse yourself into a world created in another time in Taos, New Mexico. The historic Pueblo here, called Taos Pueblo, has been recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. 

