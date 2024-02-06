Universal Announces Third Orlando Theme Park in Effort To Compete With Disney as Week-Long Vacation Destination

Universal Orlando Resort unveiled its first wave of information about its upcoming third theme park, Epic Universe. Scheduled to open in 2025, this marks the most significant expansion to the resort in years. It also signals a major change to the theme park landscape in Orlando, Florida.

According to Universal's announcement, plans for Universal Epic Universe include more than 50 experiences across five themed worlds. In a stunning video, Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations and Experiences, emphasizes the immense growth Epic Universe brings to Universal Orlando. “This gives us the opportunity to bring people to Universal Orlando for an entire week of the most incredible experiences they could imagine,” he explains.

That milestone – attracting visitors for an entire week – is a feat matched only by Universal’s largest competitor, Walt Disney World. Experts agree Epic Universe is a giant leap forward for Universal Orlando in drawing more people to its parks longer. While the impact has yet to be measured, Epic Universe marks another chapter in a decades-long back-and-forth between Universal and Disney.

Universal To Become a Week-Long Destination

Woodbury adds, “Universal Epic Universe changes everything you thought you knew about Universal Orlando Resort.”

Until now, Disney World has been the only theme park entity large enough to serve as a singular week-long vacation destination. When families go on vacations to Disney World, they typically experience Disney World as the key destination. On the other hand, a vacation to Universal Orlando is shorter and often includes excursions to other theme parks, like SeaWorld, LEGOLAND, and Disney World.

No longer will Universal Studios Orlando be thought of as merely a two- or three-day pit stop.

Lindsay Brookshier, Content Director of Mickey Visit, notes that once Epic Universe opens, “You could easily build your entire vacation around Universal Orlando. Universal Orlando already has two major theme parks, a water park, a downtown district-style shopping and dining center, plus a plethora of on-site hotels.”

Mikkel Woodruff, editor-in-chief of Sometimes Home, agrees with Brookshier. “Many visitors debate whether they should do a multi-day vacation at Universal beyond one or two days. Now, extending beyond a couple of days is a no-brainer with the announcement of Epic Universe. This will catalyze opening more visitors' eyes to the wonderful options at Universal Orlando Resort in Central Florida as a week-long destination.”

Despite the advantages Universal gains from opening another theme park, obstacles remain. The property as it currently exists is walkable and self-contained. Epic Universe is located a few miles from the other parks and on the opposite side of Interstate 4.

Theme park journalist Megan duBois explains that navigating the parks in the future will be more difficult than it is now. “[Universal] will be challenging to get around thanks to the resort now being split up over multiple parts of Orlando and not self-contained like Disney.”

Over a Decade of Rival Growth

Universal’s quest to become a week-long vacation destination has not been without its opponents. Its biggest competitor, Disney World, has sought to keep its dominant market share. In 2010, Universal Orlando opened The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Since then, the two resorts have gone back and forth in expanding, with each new ride and land seemingly in an attempt to outdo the other.

This rivalry benefits fans, says duBois. “The tennis-match-like competition between Disney and Universal has made both resorts invest more money into the parks,” she notes. “When one park announces a new themed land, the other usually responds with a themed land of their own. While this may seem like a roller coaster whiplash of what the resorts can do to outdo each other, the big winners are theme park fans with new experiences to try out.”

Woodruff adds, “When one park comes out with an incredible new attraction that pushes the boundaries in technology and innovation, the other theme park quickly sees the need to ‘one up' them in the next creation.” New projects lead to jobs, as, “many employees working on construction-based projects bounce between the two parks. When Disney has projects being built, Universal may not, and vice versa. These workers go where the jobs are.”

If Universal Orlando and Disney World’s growth is akin to a tennis match, as duBois describes, then eyes will turn to Disney to see their next move. Brookshier hopes this new park will push Disney to capitalize on future projects, “and move at a quicker pace when expanding the parks with new Disney rides. It's no secret that Walt Disney World is slow with construction.” Brookshier points to TRON Lightcycle/Run in Magic Kingdom. That took Disney five years to build, versus VelociCoaster, which Universal constructed in just over two.

At the top of Disney fans’ wish lists is a fifth theme park. That wish, however, is a long shot, as Disney World already outlined the next several years of potential growth in its theme parks. Disney World has the infrastructure for four theme parks, two water parks, a shopping and dining district, and two dozen hotels.

A widespread economic argument is that a fifth park will cannibalize existing profits at the other four. Plus, an entirely new theme park also increases operating costs. There is currently additional room for expansion within the existing park footprint at Disney World.

There is no doubt Epic Universe needs to be a slam dunk for Universal. As duBois mentions, expectations are high whenever industry leaders like Disney and Universal announce new rides and lands, let alone entire theme parks.

duBois notes, “With new experiences come looming questions like, ‘Will the park look like the artist rendering?’ ‘Can the park sustain the number of people operationally?’ ‘How long until attractions continuously break down and the park doesn't give guests the experience they paid for?’ and ‘What does a new park do for rising ticket costs?'”

As Universal reaches the coveted week-long destination threshold, it may also discover it has reached its capacity. But for now, the expansion race with Disney will continue to push both resorts to grow and deliver even better experiences for guests in Orlando.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.