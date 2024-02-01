Universal Orlando Mardi Gras Tribute Store Now Open

February is known as the month for Mardi Gras celebrations, and Universal Orlando is just one of many eager participants in the theme park industry. Thanks to the popularity of their themed “tribute” stores they have begun to open seasonally, Mardi Gras season included. Here's what to know about the Universal Orlando Mardi Gras Tribute Store before you go!

Mardi Gras Tribute Store Details

The Mardi Gras Tribute Store opens February 1 in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida. Guests will venture through the store on a “haunted river cruise through the Mississippi, complete with beads treats, and a gator or two” according to a press release. The themed shopping experience will include Mardi-Gras-themed treats and merchandise collections. Guests can preview items available on the Universal Orlando shopping site. Can’t make it in person? The store will also feature select items available on the website.

The store will feature items ranging in price from $10 to $75. There is a “Music Fest” collection featuring a Button set for $10, a Green Dyed Tee for $40, and a Crewneck Fleece for $60. Additionally, a “Baron” collection features a Bucket Hat for $30, a Tye Dye Shirt for $37, and a Spirit Jersey for $75. Rounding out the Mardi Gras merchandise selections are a Gator Popcorn bucket for $29.99, a plush animal for $25, and a King Gator flannel shirt for $75.

Merchandise discounts are available for annual passholders in the store, and some products will be available to purchase online if you can't get to the store this year.

What To Know About Universal Mardi Gras

Universal Orlando Resort encourages visitors to join them and “Let the Good Times Roll” during Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. The festival is offered from February 3 through April 7, 2024. It will feature a specialty Mardi Gras menu influenced by New Orleans favorites and a parade featuring six floats themed around elements of life. Select weekend nights from February to March include live music from some big-name acts. Here is the line-up of headliners for the festival:

February 3- Walker Hayes

February 10- The All-American Rejects

February 17- Nessa Barrett

February 18- KC and the Sunshine Band

February 24- Barenaked Ladies

March 2- DJ Khaled

March 9- Ava Max

March 10- Queen Latifah

March 16- Luis Fonsi

March 17- Zedd

Are Mardi Gras Events Included With a Theme Park Ticket?

The Mardi Gras events are included with regular theme park admission to Universal Studios Florida. Extra experiences, such as VIP tours or the Mardi Gras Float and Dine float ride experience, are an additional fee. Currently, Universal Orlando is offering several discounted vacation packages. Residents of Florida and Georgia get two days free with the purchase of a 2-park, 1-day ticket, and U.S, Canada, and Latin America residents can enjoy two free days of admission with the purchase of a 2-park, 2-day pass. Details can be found on the Universal Orlando Resort website.