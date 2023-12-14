10 Things We Didn’t Know We Could Do at Universal Orlando Citywalk

With two huge theme parks, it can be easy to lose sight of Universal Orlando CityWalk. Sure, the rides and characters in Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida are amazing. But CityWalk shouldn’t be overlooked because there are no rides. In fact, CityWalk has more to it than you might think. From tattoos to steampunk-themed chocolate, here are ten things you didn’t know were possible at CityWalk!

1. Get a Tattoo

If you want to remember your next trip to Universal more permanently, take a trip to Hart & Huntington Tattoo Co. in CityWalk. Tucked away in a side path in CityWalk, schedule an appointment with one of their fantastic tattoo artists and experience the thrill and satisfaction of getting some new ink from this high-quality shop. With, in their words, “impeccably clean tattoo stations,” talented artists, and a welcoming atmosphere, Hart & Huntington Tattoo Co. displays just how important it is to keep the devil in the details.

2. Look at Some Actual Universal Props

You could wait for a museum near you to have an exhibit filled with props and pieces of Universal Studios’ history, or you could visit the Universal Legacy Store and see them year-round! Right across the way from the Universal Studios Store (yes, there’s a difference), the legacy store focuses more on retro-style merchandise, films, and styles. As you look around, you’ll find models and sketches for beloved Universal attractions and even a handful of actual movie props.

3. Play a Round of Sci-Fi Mini Golf

Hollywood Drive-In Golf is the place to go when you’re looking for a kooky, fun-filled time with family and friends. There are two themed courses: The Haunting of Ghostly Greens and Invaders from Planet Putt. Both have 18 holes with a 1950s style, special effects, and larger-than-life statues to make you feel like you’ve fallen into an old horror or Sci-Fi film. You get the choice of which “film” you want to play, or you spring for the chance to play all 36 holes in the “double-feature!” If you get the opportunity to play at night, I’d recommend purchasing a light-up golf ball so it can really pop.

4. Go Clubbing

I’ll be honest: when I thought of Universal Orlando, I never thought night clubs would be there. Clearly, I was greatly mistaken. CityWalk doesn’t have just one club, they have four! First up is Bob Marley–A Tribute to Freedom. Available to guests of all ages, the club replicates Marley’s home in Jamaica through food, vibes, and memorabilia. The second is CityWalk's Rising Star. A great place to rock out and sing karaoke with your friends! Rising Star is welcoming to all ages from Monday to Wednesday, but Thursday to Sunday is 18+, and you’ll require ID to enter.

Next is Pat O’Brien’s, a place to experience the fun of Bourbon Street without having to travel to New Orleans. Live music accompanies classic New Orleans dishes like po'boys, beignets, and crawfish; you can even buy Mardi Gras beads! Pat O’Brien’s is another club that does not require ID to enter, so you’re welcome to bring the family if you’d like. Boasting two floors of tropical fun, Red Coconut Club is the third club in Universal Orlando CityWalk. This is the only club that is 100% 21+, so be sure you’ve got your ID before going. The sophisticated, yet casual, club offers dancing, dining, and, of course, drinks!

5. Buy In-Park Merchandise Without Needing an Admission Ticket

The giant Universal Studios Store is your one-stop shop for almost every piece of merchandise sold in both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure! So, if you don’t want to go back to the parks for that one thing you didn’t buy, try taking a visit to this store in CityWalk. It’s also great for when you don’t have a ticket for the parks that day!

6. Enjoy a Boat Ride to One of the Resorts

Universal Studios has four on-property hotels that offer free transportation to the parks via Water Taxi. These are the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, and Loews Royal Pacific Resort. CityWalk is the park stop for all four. So, enjoy a nice boat ride and explore one of the preferred hotels.

7. Park for Free After 6 PM

Universal Orlando offers some pretty nice perks for after 4pm. My favorite is free express passes after 4pm for Premier Passes holders. My second favorite is that you can get free parking in the parking garage if you enter after 6 pm! It is done as an incentive to spend time at CityWalk. After all, just because the parks are closed doesn't mean you can’t have fun at CityWalk.

8. Try Some Magically-Tasty Doughnuts

Voodoo Doughnut is quite a sight to behold. Its menu holds over 50 different types of doughnuts, and everyone I have ever tried has been delicious! They even have limited edition doughnuts for events in the park, like Halloween Horror Nights. Fitting for the name, Voodoo has a cult following, and the line gets pretty long. So either get there early or wait for a slow day in the parks to get in line. If you need a recommendation, the Maple Bacon Bar is award winning, and my favorite is the Ring of Fire. It’s like biting into an Abuelita Mexican Hot Chocolate cake with a little kick of heat.

9. Visit a Steampunk Chocolate Emporium

Even from a distance, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen makes one heck of a first impression. The outside looks like a chocolate factory Willy Wonka would be proud of, complete with puffing smokestacks and moving gears. Inside this magnificent 19th century inspired emporium is just as impressive. There’s a confectionary filled with all kinds of sweet, chocolatey treats, a full restaurant, and even a bar! And be sure to keep an eye out; you may just see a steampunk robot or two walking around.

10. Watch a Movie in Style

The movie-watching experience at Universal Cinemark is out of this world. The theater houses 20 screens with state-of-the-art projections and sounds to watch the newest releases. You’ll be able to kick your feet up in the luxury recliners that furnish each theater. And don’t forget about the snacks you can get at concessions, including pizza, burgers, fries, and even a full bar!