It's not often that a giant theme park such as Universal Orlando offers a ticket discount. Unless you are an annual passholder, most theme parks only offer ticket deals that are few and far between. Fortunately, Universal Orlando discount tickets are now available for a limited time.

Universal Orlando Discount Ticket Offer 2023

The worldwide pandemic halted many offers and discounts typically offered by popular destinations such as Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. Thankfully, the two most popular theme parks in Orlando are offering small glimpses of pre-pandemic opportunities.

With the upcoming addition of Minion Land and Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast, Universal Orlando is offering the opportunity for guests to purchase discounted tickets for use on their next visit.

Details for Ticket Offer

Great news for Canadian theme park fans! This new ticket offer includes you too! US and Canadian residents can receive the following offer:

The ticket offer begins at $234.99 per adult for a 2-park, 3-day base ticket with two extra days of admission for free.

The ticket price depends on the date selected for the first visit.

Guests can upgrade the ticket to a park-to-park ticket, giving five days of access to BOTH Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

Guests can add on a visit to Universal's Volcano Bay water park for just $35 more per ticket.

What to Know Before Purchasing Universal Orlando Discount Tickets

When it comes to pricy purchases, read the terms and conditions available before purchasing. Guests who buy this Universal Orlando discount ticket offer must use the tickets within a specific time frame.

For example, if purchasing tickets for a summer vacation, a guest might select the first day of use as June 9, 2023. The ticket holder would then have seven more days to use the remaining days of admission after the first park admission on June 9, 2023.

While there is no stated expiration date for these tickets, the Universal Orlando calendar does not allow any dates to be selected past December 6, 2023.

What to Do at Universal Orlando Resort

If you are contemplating purchasing tickets to Universal Orlando, these are some of their upcoming events:

Universal's Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval (Feb. 4-April 16)

Halloween Horror Nights (select nights in Sept. and Oct.)

Holidays at Universal Orlando (select nights in Nov. and Dec.)

Visit the official Universal Orlando website for more information about Universal Orlando discount tickets.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.