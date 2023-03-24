Universal Orlando's premier Halloween event is back for its 32nd year! Halloween Horror Nights, affectionately known as HHN, will return for a record-breaking 44 nights this fall. Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights dates and tickets were revealed on March 23.

Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights Dates Announced

From September 1-October 31, guests can experience ten all-new haunted houses and five scare zones. According to the Universal Orlando website, these are the 2023 dates for HHN 32:

September 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30

October 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31

The calendar for availability shows that most Monday and Tuesday evenings in September and October are not designated as Halloween Horror Nights. This is a positive for vacationers with no interest in HHN, as the parks typically close earlier than normal on event nights. On event nights, it begins at 6:30 pm, and it has various closing hours that are date based.

Halloween Horror Nights Tickets on Sale Now

Combined with the date announcement, Universal Orlando also announces tickets to HHN are now available for purchase. Individual ticket prices depend on the date and range from $79.99 to $119.99 plus tax.

The “Frequent Fear Pass” will be available for the 2023 event, but details will come later. Previously, this pass allowed guests to visit HHN multiple times throughout the season with some date and time-based restrictions.

Ticket Upgrades for Halloween Horror Nights

For the ultimate horror fans, Universal Orlando offers several ways to upgrade your HHN experience.

Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass- gives guests access to the Express queue to bypass the regular lines once at each haunted house and participating rides and attractions. This pass has date-based pricing and costs $109.99 per person, plus tax.

gives guests access to the Express queue to bypass the regular lines once at each haunted house and participating rides and attractions. This pass has date-based pricing and costs $109.99 per person, plus tax. R.I.P. Tour- a guided nighttime tour where guests receive priority V.I.P. access to all haunted houses and shows, plus Universal Express Unlimited access at participating rides and attractions before and after their tour. This date-based experience begins at $299.99, plus tax, per person.

a guided nighttime tour where guests receive priority V.I.P. access to all haunted houses and shows, plus Universal Express Unlimited access at participating rides and attractions before and after their tour. This date-based experience begins at $299.99, plus tax, per person. Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour- offers a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life via a daytime, lights-on journey through select haunted houses. Choose from a three or six-house tour, starting at $119.99, plus tax, per person.

HHN event admission is required to use the HHN Express Pass and join the R.I.P. Tour Experience. Regular theme park admission is not required to participate in the Behind the Screams tour.

Stay at Universal Orlando Resort and Save

Guests looking to start their spooky season early can save up to $200 by booking a seven-night vacation package that includes one-night admission to Halloween Horror Nights, five days of admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay, and lodging at one of Universal Orlando's hotels.

Alternatively, guests can save 20% when booking a four-night stay at any of Universal Orlando's hotels between September 1 and October 31, 2023.

For more information about all of the Halloween offerings at Universal Orlando, visit www.universalorlando.com/halloween.

