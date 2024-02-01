Universal Orlando Hotels Showdown: Ranking All Eight

Universal Orlando Resort has eight excellent hotels on its property from which to choose. With the wide range of prices, styles, and perks, it can take time to decide which hotel to stay at during your visit. So, to make your decision a little bit easier, we’ve ranked all eight Universal Orlando hotels from worst to best. It should also be noted that all of these hotels are excellent choices, but with any ranked list, there will be a best and worst overall.

8. Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites

Our last placer of the eight is the Dockside Inn and Suites half of Universal’s Endless Summer Resort with 4/5 stars on Tripadvisor. Both sides give a beachy vibe, but Dockside’s style focuses more on the land than the water.

Like all Universal Orlando hotels, Dockside Inn has free transportation to the parks through a shuttle and early entry with a valid park ticket. There is also a pool, plenty of restaurants, a game room, a gift shop, and a fitness center! That's pretty good for a place where a one-night stay averages under $200.

7. Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites

Coming in 7th place is Dockside’s sibling hotel, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites. Like Dockside Inn and Suites, Surfside has a 4-star rating on Tripadvisor and a similar average price. This side of the resort is fittingly decked out with surf and water-themed decor to such a point that even the large pool is shaped like a surfboard!

The perks and inclusions are the same as Dockside, but this half of the resort is smaller than its sister across the street. Dockside houses 2,050 rooms, while Surfside only has 750.

6. Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort

If you want to relive the 1950s and 1960s, our 6th-place hotel is for you! Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort is another 4/5 star hotel on Tripadvisor. They have gone all out for the theme of this resort; everything from the pool to the time-appropriate toiletries will make you feel like you stepped back in time.

Cabana Bay Beach is a little pricier than Endless Summer’s Dockside but still averages around $200. Of course, it also includes the free shuttle to the parks and early entry, great restaurants, a gaming center, pools, and a gift shop. However, it does have other perks that make it shine.

For starters, it is right next to Universal’s Volcano Bay. It is so close, in fact, that it has walking paths that guests can use to get there. The walking paths also connect to the rest of Universal Orlando Resort, so feel free to walk if you wish. There is also a ten-lane bowling alley and the chance to meet different Universal Studios characters in the lobby on Friday nights!

5. Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando

Taking the 5th place spot is the beautiful Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando. Portofino Bay is one of Universal’s premium hotels, so it should be no surprise that the average for one night is over $500. Luckily, the price can be lower depending on when you go.

The hotel may only have four stars, as well, but don’t let that deceive you. As the name implies, Portofino Bay is inspired by the Italian village by the sea. The whole area looks like a little town with a waterfront walking path around the hotel. You will also have your pick of not two but three pools! If you’re in the mood to relax after a long day at the parks, try the spa, go for a walk, or enjoy one of the many restaurants. And be sure to keep an ear out for the nightly live music.

Speaking of boats, this is one of four hotels with water taxi access to the parks! There are a couple of other new perks, too. As a premium hotel, guests are given free Universal Express Unlimited to skip the lines. Priority seating at select restaurants is also given to guests.

4. Universal's Aventura Hotel

Universal Orlando’s second prime value resort is in our 4th place spot. The 4.5-star Universal's Aventura Hotel has no specific theme like the other hotels. Instead, it focuses on a clean, simple, modern style.

The price for one night averages over $200, a tad pricier than Cabana Bay, the other prime value hotel on the property. It also has the same perks (minus the character meet and greets) as Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, including the walking path to Volcano Bay.

3. Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando is in third place, with another 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. It is Universal’s only preferred hotel, so a stay can be expensive, with an average night stay costing over $300, but it’s still not as pricey as a premium.

Sapphire Falls really makes it feel like you’re staying in the Caribbean. In fact, it goes so far as to have a sandy beach around its giant pool! With plenty of walking paths, including one that leads to Volcano Bay, filled with lush greenery, you’d be justified in forgetting that you’re staying near a theme park. Like the premium hotels, you can travel to the parks via water taxi!

2. Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando

If you want to stay close to the parks, then stay at the 4.5-star Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, and you won’t be able to get any closer! This hotel is so close to Universal Studio Florida that you can walk to the entrance! Not too shabby for a stay that averages over $500.

Like the Hard Rock Cafe, the hotel has a relaxed vibe but still offers the luxury of an expensive hotel. Home to some impressive memorabilia on display from beloved musical artists through the years, you will want to explore all this place has to offer!

Hard Rock Hotel comes with all the perks of the other premium hotels, including the Universal Express Unlimited, water taxi, and restaurant priority seating. However, it also has its own offerings that make it worthwhile, such as a pool with a built-in sound system to hear music underwater, concerts, and The Sound of Your Stay program!

The Sound of Your Stay program allows you to rock out in a way unlike any other hotel. You can listen to curated playlists, listen to records, or request a guitar to turn your room into a concert!

1. The Best of the Universal Orlando Hotels: Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando

Our first-place winner takes its guests to the Southern Seas at this 4.5-star resort. Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando is truly a sight to behold! Walking around the resort and its paths, you feel like you’re in Hawaii.

A premium hotel comes with premium perks and premium pricing. However, the average one-night stay is under $500, less than the Hard Rock Hotel. The perks, such as the water taxi and Unlimited Express passes, are still the same, but let’s get into what makes this place stand out above the rest. Royal Pacific Resort has a lagoon-style pool complete with sandy beaches and palm trees lining the perimeter.

Along with craft brew and specialty dinners, the resort is home to the Wantilan Luau. Here, you’ll experience a Hawaiian luau and enjoy authentic Polynesian shows and deliciously authentic food.