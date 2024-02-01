Details for the 2024 Universal Orlando Mardi Gras Announced: New Floats, Concerts, and Dining Options

One of the most exciting annual events at Universal Orlando Resort is Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval! The festival begins February 3 and runs through April 7, 2024. This is one festival you won't want to miss—enjoy delicious food inspired by global celebrations, exciting weekend performances by top musical artists, and a nightly parade featuring incredibly elaborate floats. There's nothing like Universal Orlando Mardi Gras!

The best part about the Mardi Gras celebration is that it's included in the cost of admission! Everything is available to you, including the festivities and music, as long as you have a ticket to enter the theme park. This includes performances by well-known musicians, including Ava Max, Luis Fonsi, DJ Khaled, and others.

Mardi Gras Parade at Universal Orlando

The parade brings the elements to life with six brand-new, exquisitely crafted floats this year inspired by earth, wind, fire, water, the sun, and the moon. As they wind through the streets of Universal Studios Florida and scatter beads by the handful, these earthly and celestial additions will join Universal's traditional lineup of New Orleans-inspired floats, such as the iconic, two-story Riverboat and nearly 50-foot-long King Gator, as well as dozens of performers dressed in festive costumes.

Mardi Gras Concerts

Music plays a significant role in the Mardi Gras celebrations at Universal Orlando, just as it does in New Orleans. During the Mardi Gras celebration, guests can enjoy concerts on select nights at Universal Studios Florida's Music Plaza Stage. Concerts take place after the Mardi Gras parade. The full lineup for the concerts is shown below. Park entry includes concerts starting at 8:30 p.m. and ending around 10 p.m. Here is this year's concert lineup:

February 3 – Walker Hayes

February 10 – The All-American Rejects

February 17 – Nessa Barrett

February 18 – KC and the Sunshine Band

February 24 – Barenaked Ladies

March 2 – DJ Khaled

March 9 – Ava Max

March 10 – Queen Latifah

March 16 – Luis Fonsi

March 17 – Zedd

Concerts for April 2024 have not yet been announced.

Universal Mardi Gras Food and Drinks

Guests can enjoy over 60 tasting-sized dishes from Carnaval celebrations worldwide, including China, Spain, and New Orleans. Kiosks throughout the park feature delicacies like the classic Fried Green Tomato Po’boy and fluffy Beignets from New Orleans, Chicken Schnitzel from Germany, Chilaquiles Verdes from Mexico, and more. The Universal Orlando Resort Food & Beverage Card is a great way to save money while enjoying delicious food.

By paying $65, you can get a $75 card, which can be used at Mardi Gras food and beverage locations throughout Universal Studios Florida. Annual and Seasonal Passholders can also take advantage of this offer by paying $120 for a $150 Universal Orlando Resort Food & Beverage Card.

Universal Mardi Gras at CityWalk and Universal Resorts

Staying at one of Universal's eight amazing hotels is the perfect way to experience Universal Mardi Gras. These hotels offer exclusive deals, such as free transportation to the theme parks and early park admission.

You can enjoy a variety of special Mardi Gras foods and drinks at the hotels, including Crawfish and Andouille Sausage Egg Roll at Islands Dining Room in Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Mardi Gras Empanadas at Amatista Cookhouse in Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Jambalaya at Beach Break Cafe in Universal's Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites, and more. Meanwhile, you can continue the party at The After Party and Fat Tuesday events at Pat O'Brien's or grab a Mardi Gras-themed cocktail at Red Coconut Club in CityWalk.