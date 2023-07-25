Universal Studios Announces DreamWorks Land Debut

Harry Potter World lovers and Jurassic World fans, buckle up. Universal Studios is debuting a new themed land next year. In 2024, Universal Studios will welcome characters from the charming DreamWorks Animation Studios, such as Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda.

This announcement comes a year and a half after Universal Studios permanently shuttered the doors of the immersive Shrek 4D ride. The attraction doled out glasses to patrons, and they sat in red chairs and watched (and felt) a riveting story about the land of Far Far Away and Shrek the Ogre’s quest to find Princess Fiona.

Immersive Experience

According to a press release sent out on July 20 by Universal Studios, DreamWorks Animation’s area will present guests with the ability to meet and greet fan-favorite characters such as Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse, and most likely a few popular ogres from the Swamp will make their debut.

The press release states that the experience will present an immersive, creative experience for visitors full of bright colors, full sounds, and delightful, eye-catching scenery for those not fond of moving attractions.

Anti-Disney

Disney tends to stray away from political commentary and conform to societal standards. Although the company has adapted in the past few years, DreamWorks never claimed to appeal to everyone while offending no one. In fact, DreamWorks emerged as an Anti-Disney platform, creating content that is appealing to adults as well as children. Several films even contain adult humor that is too mature for kids to understand, raising the target audience's age range.

When in Orlando, guests tend to choose between Disney or Universal. But with the addition of the DreamWorks landscape, more adult and kids fans will flock to the home of Harry Potter and the VelociCoaster. Universal has not released much information about the land.

Still, the press release mentions that the land will bring beloved characters to life through immersive and unforgettable experiences, whether that means rides, shows, character dinners, parades, or something we haven’t seen in theme park amusement.

Collection of New Entertainment

Universal Studios says the DreamWorks land is “part of a collection of new entertainment experiences debuting at Universal Orlando Resort in 2024 and is a continuation of Universal’s commitment to rich storytelling that places guests of all ages in the most incredible and immersive environments.”

More details will come out as the opening date of the land gets closer.