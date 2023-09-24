24 Wildly Unpopular Opinions About Succession

Over the years, Succession has garnered an immense following, giving rise to countless opinions about the show. From decisions about the show’s trajectory to character development, here are 24 hot takes from the online fanbase.

1. The Show Must Go On

Some think Succession ended too soon. One member says it should’ve continued for “At least one more Season,” alongside spending time building up Matsson as an antagonist. In agreement, another member has trouble reconciling Season 3 Matsson with his characterization in Season 4. More time to tease out the transition would've been satisfying.

2. Unexplored Territory

Speaking of Matsson, a member thinks his character overtook the latter season over more interesting subplots. While they think the show is well planned with developed storylines, they felt uneasy about the undeveloped, potentially exciting stories.

3. A Shift in Logan

Users are shocked at how the show’s trajectory changed when Logan’s health randomly improved. This unexplained shift made him more central to the show. One viewer points out that the plot differs significantly from the first three seasons. They believe Cox had a hand in this decision, producing an entertaining output.

4. Kendall’s Courage

According to a viewer, Kendall was never courageous. He was “An insecure manchild so desperate for approval – of his dad or others – that he consistently sacrificed his principles and authenticity to win it.” While some may find him a well-developed character, others think he is repugnant.

5. A Cycle of Disappointment

With Greg, audiences experience a cycle of disappointment. A viewer thinks that Greg is relatable as an outsider, but he is incredibly irritating. Another member points out that when viewers started to like or root for him, he pulled them back in with his stupid act. Many think he took a turn for the worse in the third and fourth seasons.

6. The GoJo-Waystar Deal

“There is no way that the deal would have gone through with the fake India numbers,” comments a member. Many are still angry at Ken for not bringing it up. It was such an easy point to make that could have a significant change of opinion on the sale.

7. The Family Therapy

“Austerlitz” is one member’s favorite episode. The part where Logan says he feels like checking his emails in the middle of therapy is golden. Similarly, another viewer enjoyed Kendall giggling and belting out “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” while an unamused Roman kept turning off the radio. Roman dropping everything to pick up his brother is a nice touch.

8. A Dice Roll: Acting Awards

Though the actors are highly talented, a viewer finds it laughable that they will go off and win every award imaginable while becoming significant stars. “Most of that is luck, and history shows that actors from acclaimed TV shows rarely strike magic twice.” Some have high hopes for Matthew Macfadyen as he’s “Got a good face for period dramas.”

9. The Unseen Villains

One fan shares that most people often focus on how terrible the Roys are but underestimate the horrors of other characters. “Gerri, Frank, Karl, Karolina, Hugo worked for Waystar 30/20 years and knew who Logan is and what the company does and were enablers of all Logan’s actions and participated in literal crimes and cover-ups for the fat salaries,” highlights a member.

10. From Bad To Worse

According to one person, those who are fans of Tom like him despite his monstrosity because he knows better. However, he is much worse, considering he saw the options and actively chose to be “a vile creature.”

It's also why he's the perfect figurehead at the end of it all, as he will shift stances to meet his ends. As one member suggests, while this lack of consistency is “An admirable quality among the already wealthy looking for a tool,” it’s despicable to everyone else.

11. The Truth Behind Cruises

According to a fan, the cruise coverup with Bill Lockhart definitely wouldn't have happened without Gerri's involvement. After all, Gerri warned Tom not to spill the beans after he was also made aware of the situation.

12. Scream for Team Rava

“Rava is probably genuinely the best person in the entire show, or at least among the best,” remarks a fan. While she can sometimes come off as aggressive, commenters can understand why. A user felt she was too nice even after Kendall turned her apartment into a war room.

13. Tom’s Self Absorption

During his in-law's family drama, Tom didn’t stop “Bellyaching about his career elevation for a second.” His cold and blinding ambition makes viewers upset when he offers no grace or acknowledgement of the fact that Logan is his wife’s abusive father. His cruelty toward underlings, employees, and outsiders has not gone unnoticed.

14. The Old Guard

Many find it concerning that the old guard gets less hate despite being horrendous. For instance, Frank might be polite, educated, and friendly to Kendall, but “He aided and abetted Logan and the rabid corruption of this awful company for 30 years.”

15. Old Money, New Money: The Burberry Bag

A member shares how Greg's date's bag wasn't that capacious. According to a commenter, Tom was “Projecting his insecurities about his own style and fear of not fitting in on others.” Another says Tom sweats “Nuevo rich,” and he had to point that out to someone else. Of course, by caring about looking “Old Money,” he's already lost the game.

16. A Match Made in Heaven?

When choosing between Tom and Shiv, a viewer finds that both are equally horrible and “deserve each other.” Both would be catastrophic for anyone more decent or naive than themselves. Another person reflects on their relationship. After a couple of rewatches, they discovered that in the first season, Shiv was quite loving and supportive of Tom. While she could be “Prickly and cold to him,” there were still plenty of wholesome moments between the two.

17. America Decides vs. Connor’s Wedding

“‘America Decides’ is the best episode of Season 4, not ‘Connor's Wedding.’” This unpopular opinion was supported by others who found the episode to be “Absolutely riveting.” The characters were all on fire, and the build-up was brilliantly executed. One viewer gives the show props for “Portraying all that madness so faultlessly.”

18. Fashion First

Here’s an exciting thought. Roman and others frequently mock Tom for his not-quite-right clothing choices, such as the puffy vest. To counter this, a member suggests he should hire Stewy as his stylist so he gets an A+ for wearing the right clothes on the right occasion. “That guy nails it.”

19. Gruesome Gerri

While many are fond of Gerri, a watcher finds it concerning that people tout her as having a moral high ground over the Roys. “Ethically, Gerri is one of the worst characters,” says another. She is complicit in covering up Waystar’s scandals, including financial corruption, assault and possible murder, and her systemic silencing of victims.

20. A Premature Settlement

A fan thinks the cruises scandal and Standi and Stewy’s takeover bid were settled too fast. They can’t help but be disappointed that nothing comes of the scandal after several episodes. Some “Tiny consequence or after-effect would have been nice, that’s all.”

21. Kendall’s Suffering: Excuse or Explanation?

Another member thinks that the only explanation for people’s fondness for Kendall is their understanding of his pain. While his suffering doesn't justify his wrongdoings, it does make it easy to empathize with him.

22. The Battle Between Seasons

This one’s a hot take! A member believes that Season 2 was way better than Season 4, and only the “Recent trending bias is leading people to say that it was better.” As evidence, they mention the Season 2 finale, “This Is Not for Tears,” having an IMDb rating of 9.7.

23. The Greg-Tom Duo

For one member, Greg only seemed interesting when paired with Tom. They think that Greg’s character benefited because his acting partner was Tom, portrayed by Matthew Macfadyen. In reality, Tom’s “buffoonery” made the pair enjoyable. In the scenes where he interacts with the siblings or another person, “Greg is worthless.”

24. A Brewing Fixation

Speaking of the duo, another member shares how Tom is canonically interested in Greg somehow. Though the show would never have gone there, they feel that Tom has a romantic fixation, and Greg is going along with it.

