23 Most Unrealistic Aspects of The Bear

If you haven’t watched the first two seasons of The Bear yet, you need to check it out. It’s funny and captivating, with some sensational characters that keep you hooked. However, as someone who has worked in restaurants, it isn’t always the most realistic portrayal of commercial kitchens. Some aspects of the show are hard for fans to believe. Warning: spoilers ahead!

1. Carmy's White T-Shirts Are Always Clean

Either Carmy isn’t working very hard, or he’s changing his shirt every other minute. There is no way a chef or anyone who works in a restaurant could keep their T-shirts so crisp, clean, and white at all times. They could at least add a few stains to make it more realistic.

2. Sydney's Braids Are Always Perfect

It’s not something I ever thought about, but some fans think Sydney's hair is always a little too perfect. Does she have her own personal braider who lives in her home? Is she a witch? We have so many questions.

3. Carmy Didn't Know What ServSafe Was

ServSafe isn’t technically a requirement in every U.S. state, but it is in most. There is no possible way a talented and reputable chef like Carmy, who went to culinary school, would be oblivious to what ServSafe is. Also, ServSafe is really important, so it’s kind of gross it wasn’t on his radar.

4. How Did Sydney Eat So Much in One Day?

I’m not the only one who was perplexed by this whole montage. In one episode, Sydney sets out to countless restaurants to try the food and get inspired. How did she afford all this high-end food? Did she literally eat six meals in one afternoon? Is she secretly a garbage disposal?

5. Wads of Cash Stored in Tomato Cans

I find this plot point simply hilarious. How does one even open a metal can and then reseal it? I know this part of the story at the end of season 1 is wildly unbelievable, but I still enjoy it. The whole point was it explains Mikey’s weird obsession with the smaller tomato cans, and now, I dream of cracking open a can of roasted tomatoes and finding a wad of hundreds.

6. The Table That Needed To Be Fixed

Okay, this one drove me up a wall. In one scene in season 2, Carmy and Sydney are trying to fix an unstable table and end up having a heart-to-heart on the floor. But the table was in perfect shape! They were just fidgeting with a purse hook that had zero impact on the table’s steadiness. This honestly just felt lazy.

7. Carmy Couldn't Get Out of the Cooler

All walk-in freezers and fridges made in the 21st century have a button or latch on the inside of the door so no one ever gets locked in. Every single walk-in has this feature. And they have this feature for this exact reason. So, this simply would not happen and was extremely frustrating to watch. Just push the button, Carmy!

8. Tina Is Suddenly a Sous

I adore Tina, and the scene when Sydney asks her to be her sous is precious and moving. However, a few weeks of culinary school and some new tricks do not make you worthy of being a sous chef at a star-aspiring restaurant. No wonder they fell apart in the first 30 minutes of service.

9. They Sent Marcus to Europe

Carmy and Sydney pay to send Marcus to Copenhagen so he can learn from a skilled pastry chef and hone his craft. How did they afford this? The flights alone were likely over $2,000; plus, they have to keep paying him and cover the cost of his housing. Are they just wildly irresponsible with money?

10. Richie's Rapid Leveling Up

The moment when Richie takes over expediting and absolutely crushes it is easily one of my favorite scenes in the whole show. However, it’s a pretty unrealistic storyline. Expediting is a stressful and complex job, as showcased by the expediter Richie learned from, so it’s hard to believe he could become such a pro in just a few weeks. Nevertheless, I love it.

11. Carmy's Consistent Clean Shave

I’m guessing Carmy just has a weak facial hair game, but some online fans think it’s absurd that his face is always perfectly clean-shaven. It’s also plausible that he just takes the time to shave every morning, but the main issue is that if he is so busy, stressed, and overwhelmed, how does he always look so good?

12. That Claire Has More Free Time Than Carmy

Claire is doing a doctor’s residency. Most residents work roughly 80 hours a week. Yet, it seems like Claire has way more free time than Carmy, someone trying to open a restaurant. Don’t get me wrong, opening a restaurant is a ton of work, but there is no way it could take up more time than a residency.

13. Getting a Business License on the Day Of

They were clearly panicked that they weren’t going to get the business license and approval to operate, but it’s crazy that they would even attempt this. Guests were invited, ingredients bought, and menus made all before they were legally allowed to open and serve, which is kind of ridiculous.

14. Opening a Restaurant in 12 Weeks

In the same vein, opening a restaurant this quickly seems crazy. I’ve never opened a restaurant, but I’ve watched “Coming Soon” signs sit for months and months before anything opens, so this seems out of the realm of possibility. They even said they needed six months and then magically did it in three.

15. Mikey Being a Red Sox Fan

As a Red Sox fan, I love that Mikey is too. But from what I know, Chicago fans are just as die-hard as Boston fans, so it’s odd he would be a Sox fan. Does he have no town loyalty? Although I do understand why he would want to be a part of one of the boldest fanbases in the country. Go Sox!

16. Carmy and Sydney Constantly Spitting Out Their Own Food

I was so annoyed watching all the scenes where Carmy and Syndey spit out their own food. They are professional chefs, and they made food so bad they couldn’t even swallow it? I cook a lot and experiment, and while, yes, some things have been a major miss, I’ve only spit something out maybe twice. They were being too dramatic, and the writers were being lazy.

17. Carmy's Insane Biceps

Another thing that seems to bother a lot of fans is how ripped Carmy is. People question when he finds the time to work out. My reasoning is maybe he has good genes and does a fair amount of lifting at the restaurant, but I see where the complaints concerning his biceps come from.

18. The Lack of Hats in the Kitchen

This one doesn’t bother me at all, but it is unusual that no one in the kitchen is wearing a hat. Many chefs and cooks wear hats to prevent their hair from getting into the food, but many just wear hats because they find them comfortable. I don’t think it’s wildly unrealistic for no one to wear a hat.

19. The Expensive T-Shirts

Yes, I’m bringing it back to the T-shirts. Some keen-eyed viewers have noticed that Marcus and Carmy tend to sport super expensive T-shirts. Carmy wears a Merz B Schwanen white shirt, costing about $100, and a Whitesville, costing about $60. Marcus wears a Black Ivy x Drake T-shirt, costing over $100. Have they ever heard of the Hanes five-pack?

20. Richie Not Caring That Sydney Stabbed Him

Sydney literally stabbed Richie in the behind, and he forgave her so quickly it gave me whiplash. Richie has a fiery temper and the type of personality that would hold a grudge, so I can’t understand why and how he got over this so fast.

21. The Lack of Tasting Spoons

Some fans have noticed that the characters always taste their dishes using the spoon they are cooking with. In professional kitchens, there are tiny tasting spoons in cups everywhere in the kitchen so people can taste without contaminating the dishes, but I guess The Bear writers don’t care about sanitary practices.

22. The Excess of Sudden To-Go Orders

The massive burst of to-go orders that sends Carmy into a rage and eventually causes Syndey to quit made no sense. So, over one hundred people ordered food from this small sandwich spot all at once? It seemed over the top.

23. Carmy's Inability To Perform

If Carmy was truly one of the most talented chefs and worked in Michelin restaurants, he would be much better at his job. Forgetting to fix the walk-in, put caps on stock orders, and other stupid things are not mistakes that the top chefs in America make.