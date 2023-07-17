14 Unspoken Rules of Life To Elevate The Daily Journey

Do you follow a set of “unspoken” rules? Are you shocked when someone violates a rule? Recently, the Internet banded together to share some of the best-unspoken rules they think everyone should follow.

1 – Cover Your Mouth When Coughing or Sneezing

Please, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing. And then wash your hands. Thank you.

2 – Read The Energy During a Conversation

One person volunteers, “If you have been talking for two minutes straight then you need to stop to give others a chance.” Such an important life skill.

3 – Take The Conversation off Speakerphone

Lately, some people must not have gotten the memo regarding private conversations. No one wants to hear what you are talking about. Take your convo off speakerphone when in a public area with others. This is a respectful rule of life.

4 – No Loud Music Hiking

Recently, I was hiking one of the local trails and a group of teenagers came by blasting their music. Hello people – some of us go into the woods for peace and quiet. Noise pollution is a thing. Please leave no trace and hike quietly.

5 – Elevator Etiquette

Let the people in the elevator out of the elevator before moving in, and stand to the side. When piling into a full elevator, or a less packed one, the worst thing to do is stand before the doors. This makes it more difficult for others to get out and in and may cause someone to miss their stop. Unless you're the only person entering the elevator, join toward the edge rather than the middle of the doors.

6 – Don't Show Up Empty-Handed

Unless otherwise instructed, never show up to a social gathering empty-handed. Bring some gifts or food or drink. That way, the guests know you don't only show up to eat their food and drink their drinks. Some users write they have had houseguests show up empty-handed, drink a few bottles of their wine, and part ways. These kinds of guests usually don't get invited back.

7 – Friendly Faces Save

A few weeks ago, I waited for an Uber with my friend downtown. Within the ten minutes we waited, two men approached us. The first man joked and conversed with us, then left to find his phone. The other man stayed with us as the first one left. He inched closer and closer to my friend, asking her uncomfortable questions. He stood directly in front of us, and each time we tried to leave, he cornered us (we were waiting in a parking garage to block the wind).

Soon, a couple walked past and made eye contact with us., we waved to them, and they said, “Hey! Haven't seen you all in a minute!” We didn't know them, but as soon as they talked to us, the man fled away like a cockroach, and we waited with the couple until our Uber arrived. Trust your gut and look for friendly faces.

8 – Always Keep Socks and Shoes On

Keep your socks on whether you travel on a plane, train, or automobile. Just leave your socks and shoes on to preserve your neighbor's nostrils and keep the peace. Nothing is worse than a stranger taking their socks and shoes off in an enclosed space because the smell lingers even if they put them back on.

9 – Don't Mark Up a Borrowed Book



To dog-ear or not to dog-ear? That rule splits up the book-reading community, with half of it equating dog-earing to sinister behavior and others treating the folding as an innocuous mannerism. However, bibliophiles agree on one universal rule: don't dog-ear, write, or mark up anything in a borrowed book. The property does not belong to you, and dog-earing, writing, and marking up someone else's book is rude and uncalled for. This goes for library books, also.

10 – Don't Point Out Physical Features

I have a brown eye freckle on the left side of my left iris. I noticed the freckle in high school; since then, I've had strangers, friends, and family make multiple comments about it. One person asked what was wrong with my eye, another told me I had something in my eye, and another asked if my eye always looked like that and if I knew I had an eye spot. Yes. I know I have a freckle in my eye, and yes, it's been there for a while.

One person writes, “People live in their own bodies. They are much more familiar with what it looks like than you.” It's true.

11 – Don't Talk About or Look at Service Animals

Please don't go up to someone with a service animal and ask them why they have one. That is personal information, and no one owes you an explanation. You aren't supposed to look at service animals while they're working, either. Your attention can distract them from doing their job and upset their owner. If a service animal approaches you and tries to get your attention, it may be trying to help its owner. In that case, follow the animal and assess the situation.

12 – If Someone Has Headphones On, Leave Them Be

Have you ever traveled in a public space with headphones on while someone tries to get your attention? Maybe it's your neighbor on a plane who has to tell you about their 18-hour layover in Las Vegas, or a random person in a train station who needs to say to you it's their nephew's b-day. Either way, if someone has headphones in, they do not want to interact with others at that time. If they decide they want to interact, they will take their headphones out and approach you.

13 – Put The Cart Back

Most shoppers say the most disobeyed unspoken rule is returning a cart to its proper place. Since grocery store parking lots have multiple cart racks throughout the lanes, it is easy to walk a few steps and return the cart.

14 – Be Quiet and Don't Use Your Phone in The Theater

If you want to talk and text during a movie, stay home. It's that simple. Chatter and bright lights ruin the experience for others and affect their viewing. Streaming services have great options to watch at home if you don't want to experience the film to its intended effect.

Source: Reddit