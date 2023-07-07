10 Unusual Items People Carry In Their Emergency Survival Kits

Economic collapse. Electric grid attack. Nuclear attack. Invasion by foreign forces. Invasion by domestic forces. Invasion by aliens. Natural disaster. Do I need to go on?

There are countless reasons why the world (or just America) could fall suddenly into all-out chaos. What will you have in your bug-out bag when it does (not if, but when)? Because a couple of Pop-Tarts and a bottle of Evian aren't going to cut it. Take notes from these well-equipped practitioners of the worst-case scenario.

1. Gold Bond

A sweaty, chafed grundle can be your downfall when Walmart is looted, and showers are a figment of the past. You'll be grateful that you had the foresight to stash a jug (or three) of Gold Bond in your prepper bag.

2. A Harmonica

Haven't you watched movies documenting The Great Depression or the Dust Bowl? No catastrophic economic downturn is complete without a dirty-faced folkie playing a harmonica next to the most depressing campfire you've ever seen. If you have room, toss the banjo in the bag, too. If we're going to suffer, we may as well make our own soundtrack, right?

3. Hoses

Specifically, hoses that can serve as siphons for both water and gasoline. Does this indicate that these preppers might be siphoning fuel or water from someone else's stash? Perhaps. But you must do what you must do when the End Times strike.

Keep a couple of hoses in your prepper bag, and keep those suckers (literally) handy.

4. A Rubber Duckie

One man ready for an economic collapse, energy grid blackout, or nuclear explosion keeps a rubber Duckie in his prepper bag. He says it's an inside joke between him and his wife, touching on a prescient fact. Even as the world collapses, we need stuff around us that brings us joy.

A rubber Duckie, though? Maybe not the best item to have in your bag during a stealth scenario. You may as well pack a whoopie cushion, too.

5. Dental Floss

One prepper notes that they keep a couple of packs of dental floss in their bag if they need to make an impromptu zipline. Just kidding, they keep the dental floss to remove food from their teeth even in the most dire of times. Just because the world is in the crapper doesn't mean your dental hygiene has to be, too.

6. A Manual Pencil Sharpener

No, writing notes with a Ticonderoga #2 isn't a priority in the post-Apocalypse world. The pencil shavings make it worth storing a manual pencil sharpener (and a few pencils) in the bug-out bag. Pencil shavings are serviceable tinder for starting a fire, especially when rain or dew makes the tinder you'd find outdoors unusable.

7. Maps

Of course, you'll also want a healthy grasp of gauging distances on the map. This prepper notes that they also keep a book full of useful addresses. If the grid goes down, GPS no longer works, and you can't access your phone, ensure you have physical alternatives.

And no, that globe you keep in your childhood bedroom doesn't count.

8. File Folders

A manila folder can be a lightweight sign even if you don't have many documents to track as you trek across post-Apocalyptic America (The Road, anyone?). Advertise your wares on the black market, notify motorists that you're a non-murderous hitchhiker, or productively use the sign.

File folders are cheap, portable, and worth having when the crud hits the fan.

9. Baby Wipes

Whether you need a waterless shower or want a disinfectant toilet paper alternative that won't chap your rump, an abundant stash of baby wipes might save your rear end when the world ends.

10. Playing Cards

It may not seem like it, but the harshest times are precisely the times for fun and games. You might need shirt buttons or pine cones for poker chips, but at least you'll have the cards.

