10 Movies That Are Never Recommended But You Should Watch

One of my favorite subreddits for recommendations recently posted, “This sub is excellent, but I often see the same movies floating around. So give us some films you all love but only see a few people talking about; thanks!” Here are the top-voted responses.

1. Zero Effect (1998)

Zero Effect is a mystery comedy following an eccentric private detective, Daryl Zero (Bill Pullman), who uses his assistant (Ben Stiller) as the face of his company. A client (Ryan O'Neal) hires him after falling victim to blackmail. However, while investigating the suspect (Kim Dickens), Zero starts liking her.

Related: 8 Controversial Comedies That Could Never Get Made Today

2. The Spanish Prisoner (1997)

The Spanish Prisoner is a neo-noir suspense movie following a lucrative businessman on the rise, Joe Ross (Campbell Scott), meeting an affluent, Jimmy Dell (Steve Martin), at a tropical resort. After Dell offers to help Ross with a business endeavor, he is suddenly and falsely accused of murder. He works with FBI agent Susan Ricci (Rebecca Pidgeon) to prove his innocence and clear his name.

Related: Top 5 TV Show Cancellations That Still Frustrate Disappointed Fans

3. Broadcast News (1987)

Broadcast News is a romantic comedy-drama following a passionate television news producer (Holly Hunter) experiencing daily emotional breakdowns. And a reporter (Albert Brooks) who develops an attraction for each other that ends up complicated. It also stars William Hurt, Robert Prosky, Joan Cusack, Lois Chiles, and Jack Nicholson.

4. The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

The Place Beyond the Pines is a crime drama following three linear stories: A police officer (Bradley Cooper) confronting corruption in the department, a motorcycle stunt rider (Ryan Gosling), and two teens (Emory Cohen and Dane DeHaan) exploring the aftermath of Luke and Avery's actions fifteen years later. It also stars Eva Mendes, Ray Liotta, Ben Mendelsohn, and Rose Byrne.

5. The Black Hole (1979)

One user shared, The Black Hole is a “weird Disney horror sci-fi adventure film. Sort of half children's movie and half a sophisticated adult nightmare. It's a truly bizarre film that is as beautiful as it is cheezy. Not really talked about much, and I haven't met anyone that's seen it, but it's worth a watch if you give in to it.” It stars Robert Forster, Ernest Borgnine, and Anthony Perkins.

6. The Watcher in The Woods (1980)

Another user nominated “The Watcher in the Woods. It follows an American family who moves into a British country house only to encounter malevolent spirits. The ghost of the owner's daughter, long missing, torments the family's young girl.” It stars Bette Davis, Carroll Baker, Kyle Richards, Lynn-Holly Johnson, and David McCallum.

7. Away We Go (2009)

One person stated, “Away We Go. It's a movie about a guy and his wife going around the country to decide where they want to live. It gets into what's important in life and what isn't, with lots of happy and sad moments. Well worth a watch, IMO.” It stars John Krasinski and Maya Rudolph.

8. Rosetta (1999)

Rosetta is a Belgian-French film following a teenager (Émilie Dequenne) living in a caravan park with her alcoholic mother. She struggles to survive and plans to move away from her dysfunctional mother and the park by securing a job.

9. Awakenings (1990)

Awakenings is a drama following neurologist Dr. Malcolm Sayer (Robin Williams), who discovered the beneficial effects of the drug L-Dopa in 1969. After administrating the drug to catatonic patients, they are awakened after decades and learn to deal with new lives in a new time. It stars Robert De Niro, Julie Kavner, Penelope Ann Miller, Peter Stormare, Ruth Nelson, John Heard, and Max von Sydow.

10. In the Bedroom (2001)

One user expressed, “In the Bedroom is a genuinely haunting exploration of the grief and trauma faced by parents after their son dies.” Another shared, “I saw In the Bedroom just after it came out on video, way back when, and I still feel the weight of it whenever it comes up.”

“The use (and non-use) of music in it was astounding—what a great film. I need to revisit it someday.” It stars Sissy Spacek, Tom Wilkinson, Marisa Tomei, Nick Stahl, and William Mapother.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of movies that haven't been recommended much, if at all, on Reddit. Also, check out these ten horrible movies that tricked us with awesome ad campaigns.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.